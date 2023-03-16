Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: Elyzabeth Diaga Returns to Las Vegas Performing the Queens of Rock

The show at The Orleans celebrates the women who rock the world.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Feature: Elyzabeth Diaga Returns to Las Vegas Performing the Queens of Rock

Photo by Elle Abbott

Queens of Rock, a one-woman rock show starring Elyzabeth Diaga, celebrates the music of the greatest female rock icons of the last four decades. She will pay homage to over 15 legends in Queens of Rock, performing at the Orleans Showroom at The Orleans on March 20, March 23, March 24, and March 25.

​Canadian powerhouse Elyzabeth creates and mesmerizes with her stunning vocals, charm, and dynamic stage presence. With narratives, visual effects, and a live band, she builds her relationship with the audience, taking them through a 40-year musical journey of dynamic women united by rock and roll.

Some of the artists include Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart), Pat Benatar, Debbie Harry (Blondie), Joan Jett, Annie Lennox (Eurythmics), Alanis Morissette, Dolores O'Riordan (Cranberries), Madonna, and Lady Gaga.

Born in Montreal, Canada, and raised traveling the world, Elyzabeth's mother was an opera singer with an international career. Her father studied opera when he was younger but continued his career as an international sculptor. Able to speak and sing in three languages, English, French, and Spanish, Elyzabeth would tour the world, sing many music genres, and perform in musicals.

Elyzabeth would develop the Queens of Rock, and Gilles Beaulieu, her manager and producer, saw the show in Montreal in 2014 and worked to bring the show to Las Vegas. Elyzabeth roller skates for the disco hits of Blondie and taught herself guitar during the pandemic. She would search for a Gibson Melody Maker that Joan Jett plays and finally found one. While she is not a tribute artist with costumes and makeup, Elyzabeth can belt out the vocals of some of the most prominent women in rock. For more info, visit queensofrocklv.com.

Queens of Rock, starring Elyzabeth Diaga, will be performed in the Orleans Showroom at The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 West Tropicana Ave. Show time is 9 p.m. March 20, March 23, and March 24 and 7 p.m. March 25. Parking is complimentary, and a full bar is available.




