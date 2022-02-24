Downtown Olly's is Named Finalist for LGBTQ Venue of the Year

The Bar & Restaurant Expo has named Downtown Olly's as one of the top three finalist for the nations LGBTQ Venue of the Year. Other finalists are Numbers Nightclub from Houston, TX and Bachelor Forum from Rochester, NY.

Downtown Olly's has been proudly serving Indianapolis's Pride community for 20 years. They do so by serving as a safe place for Central Indiana's LGBTQQIP2SAA peoples to gather and celebrate being themselves. All while serving delicious food, drinks, and the widest variety of queer entertainment.

The award ceremony will be in Las Vegas during the Bar & Restaurant Expo, March 20th through the 24th. Going to accept on behalf of Downtown Olly's will be Indy's very own Lola Palooza.

More information about the event and other categories for the Industry Excellence Awards can be found at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/