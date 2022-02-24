Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Downtown Olly's is Named Finalist for LGBTQ Venue of the Year

pixeltracker

The award ceremony will be in Las Vegas during the Bar & Restaurant Expo, March 20th through the 24th.

Feb. 24, 2022  
Downtown Olly's is Named Finalist for LGBTQ Venue of the Year

The Bar & Restaurant Expo has named Downtown Olly's as one of the top three finalist for the nations LGBTQ Venue of the Year. Other finalists are Numbers Nightclub from Houston, TX and Bachelor Forum from Rochester, NY.

Downtown Olly's has been proudly serving Indianapolis's Pride community for 20 years. They do so by serving as a safe place for Central Indiana's LGBTQQIP2SAA peoples to gather and celebrate being themselves. All while serving delicious food, drinks, and the widest variety of queer entertainment.

The award ceremony will be in Las Vegas during the Bar & Restaurant Expo, March 20th through the 24th. Going to accept on behalf of Downtown Olly's will be Indy's very own Lola Palooza.

More information about the event and other categories for the Industry Excellence Awards can be found at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/



Related Articles View More Indianapolis Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

More Hot Stories For You

  • LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Takes Flight on Theatre Memphis Stage
  • The Murfreesboro Little Theatre Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
  • Playhouse On The Square Hosts Third Networking Event
  • Playhouse On The Square Announces 2022 Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory Dates