Downtown Olly's Hosts a Zombie Ball

DOWNTOWN OLLY’S is located at 822 N. Illinois St, in Indianapolis, IN, and has been serving Central Indiana’s LGBTQ+ communities for over 20 years. As the winner of the 2022 Bar & Restaurant Expo’s Industry Excellence Awards, LGBTQ Venue of the Year, Downtown Olly’s continues their focus as a safe place for people to be their most authentic selves.

The Zombie Ball – For three years, Downtown has hosted a Haunt around the Block, Halloween event with live music, games, and costume prizes. This year we are going bigger than ever and turning the event into a Zombie Ball! We will be featuring live entertainment with the spooktacular group The Graveyard Stompers, and hosting not just any costume contest, but a ZOMBIE costume contest with cash and gift prizes. We will be flipping our outdoor venue, The Backyard, into a halloween zombie dystopia with goulish drink and food specials. We will be featuring our hot apple cider, that can be spiked with your favorite spirits, Zombie cocktails, and Zombie Brain shots!

Tickets for the Zombie Ball are available at Click Here or through the Downtown Olly’s website at downtownollys.net/events. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. There is no cost to enter the costume contest. The costume contest will have catagories like scarriest zombie, sexiest zombie, and best overall zombie. With cash and prizes from our sponsors! Tickets will go on sale Monday, Spetember 4th and are limited so don’t wait as this will be a sell out event!

Kimber’s Creatre Feature – Looking for something to get you into the Halooween spirit while you wait for the big day? For several Saturdays leading up to Halloween, Kimber and the Haus of Waffle will be hosting a movie night in the Backyard at Downtown Olly’s with some of your favorite classic b-horror films with all kinds of colorful comentary. This cooky event is one of a kind in Indianapolis. Just like you would expect from Downtown Olly’s!

All events at Downtown Olly’s and in the Backyard are 21+ with valid ID.