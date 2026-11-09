Dance Kaleidoscope Names Sean Aaron Carmon Choreographer in Residence

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Dance Kaleidoscope has appointed Sean Aaron Carmon as Choreographer in Residence, in addition to his continuing role as Rehearsal Director. In this expanded position, Carmon will contribute to the company's artistic vision through the creation of new work, bringing his distinctive choreographic perspective and extensive professional experience to Dance Kaleidoscope's repertory.

Sean Aaron Carmon is a former member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater with whom he performed many principal roles - including Mikhail Baryshnikov's original role in Alvin Ailey's Pas de Duke - and featured roles in ballets by notable choreographers such as Judith Jamison, Ulysses Dove, Wayne McGregor, Robert Battle, Jiri Kylian, Aszure Barton, Johan Inger and Paul Taylor, to name only a few.

Mr. Carmon has performed as a guest artist around the world with Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY, the former Cape Dance Company in South Africa, and more. In addition, he has worked commercially for brands like FILA, been featured on Conan, Good Morning America, LIVE with Regis and Kelly, Lincoln Center at the Movies and broadcast nationally on PBS. Most notably, Sean was prominently featured on the front page of the Arts section of the New York Times for his viral choreography to Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar's 'Freedom,' showcased on the official Ailey Instagram account - which he began and managed - during his tenure with Ailey; he was also profiled in the Huffington Post for his efforts as an AGMA union representative.

As a musical theatre performer, Sean has been a featured performer on Broadway, regional theatre, and national tour stages across North America in La Cage aux Folles (Original 2010 Broadway Revival Cast), The Phantom of the Opera, Disney's The Lion King, Kinky Boots, and Ragtime.

Mr. Carmon is a Princess Grace Choreography Fellowship nominee, a National Choreographers Initiative awardee, and a YAGP Outstanding Choreographer. He earned The Joffrey Ballet's Winning Works award in 2017, the Second Place award at the Palm Desert Choreography Festival and has been selected as Audience Choice Award winner multiple times. He has served as Resident Choreographer for emerging organizations like The Black Artists Dance Collective in Atlanta and the Banyan Dance Festival in West Palm Beach. Since arriving in Indy in 2024, Sean has choreographed for the Indianapolis Ballet (Words are Missing), the Indiana Repertory Theatre (A Christmas Carol) and Summer Stock Stage Indianapolis (The Prom, Ragtime), worked as guest faculty at Butler University and the School of Indianapolis Ballet and taught master classes and audition prep at Indiana University, all while contributing several premieres each season to the Dance Kaleidoscope repertory as a guest choreographer, and now, the Company's first ever Choreographer in Residence.

Guided by Mr. Ailey's belief that 'dance came from the people and should always be delivered back to the people,' Mr. Carmon continues to educate and advocate for dancers worldwide as a freelance artist, producing acclaimed, award-winning works and leading master classes for festivals, companies, studios and universities across the country and internationally.

Now entering their 55th season, Dance Kaleidoscope is one of the Midwest's longest-performing professional dance companies. Founded in 1972 to bring contemporary dance to public schools, today Dance Kaleidoscope inspires, educates and entertains audiences across the country.

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