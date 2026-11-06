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DANCE NATION to Play One Weekend at IF Theatre in Indianapolis

Tickets are $22, with performances at The Basile Theatre at IF Theatre on 719 E St. Clair St.

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DANCE NATION to Play One Weekend at IF Theatre in Indianapolis

Betty Rage Productions will present Clare Barron's explosive, critically acclaimed hit play, 'Dance Nation,' at The Basile Theatre at IF Theatre for one weekend only. Performances will run Nov. 11, 12, 13 & 14 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 14 & 15 at 3:00 p.m.

A 2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Drama, the show is a fiercely original, wild, and outrageously funny coming-of-age dark comedy that subverts every expectation of traditional theater.

'Dance Nation' follows a pre-teen competitive dance troupe as they claw their way toward the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay. Beneath the glitter and jetés lies an unfiltered look at female ambition, desire, terror, and the absurd ferocity of youth.

What makes the production so strikingly unique is its bold casting and unconventional theatricality: adult actors embody these 13-year-old dancers, channeling the raw, untamed energy of adolescence with visceral power and breathtaking comedy.

Directed by Callie Burk-Hartz, Assistant Director Mia Roberts, Choreography by Lauren Curry and Audrey Stonerock, Starring Shelbi Berry, Anna Himes, Elizabeth Belle, Brandon Yates, Melanie Overfield, Miranda Manier, Robin Kildall, Sarah Berk, Audrey Stonerock, and Joe Wagner.

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