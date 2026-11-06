Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DANCE NATION to Play One Weekend at IF Theatre in Indianapolis
Tickets are $22, with performances at The Basile Theatre at IF Theatre on 719 E St. Clair St.
Betty Rage Productions will present Clare Barron's explosive, critically acclaimed hit play, 'Dance Nation,' at The Basile Theatre at IF Theatre for one weekend only. Performances will run Nov. 11, 12, 13 & 14 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 14 & 15 at 3:00 p.m.
A 2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Drama, the show is a fiercely original, wild, and outrageously funny coming-of-age dark comedy that subverts every expectation of traditional theater.
'Dance Nation' follows a pre-teen competitive dance troupe as they claw their way toward the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay. Beneath the glitter and jetés lies an unfiltered look at female ambition, desire, terror, and the absurd ferocity of youth.
What makes the production so strikingly unique is its bold casting and unconventional theatricality: adult actors embody these 13-year-old dancers, channeling the raw, untamed energy of adolescence with visceral power and breathtaking comedy.
Directed by Callie Burk-Hartz, Assistant Director Mia Roberts, Choreography by Lauren Curry and Audrey Stonerock, Starring Shelbi Berry, Anna Himes, Elizabeth Belle, Brandon Yates, Melanie Overfield, Miranda Manier, Robin Kildall, Sarah Berk, Audrey Stonerock, and Joe Wagner.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
CATS
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (10/08-11/22)
|
1984
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (1/15-1/24)
|
An Enemy of the People
Waldron Arts Center (2/04-2/21)
|
Frank Basile's If These Walls Could Tell: Ben Hur Building featuring Jos Holman
Storytelling Arts of Indiana (3/21-3/21)
|
Seussical
Grace Theatre (11/06-11/15)
|
Matt Rife
Gainbridge Fieldhouse (11/08-11/08)
|
Always... Patsy Cline
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (3/13-3/28)
|
An Evening with Victoria Clark: Songs and Stories from a Not-So-Brief Career in the Theater
Payne & Mencias Palladium (3/12-3/12)
|
Do You Feel Anger?
Wells-Metz Theatre (11/12-11/20)
|
SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Indiana University Auditorium (11/12-11/15)