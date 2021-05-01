CINDERELLA Will Be Performed at Indiana Ballet Theatre Next Week

Indiana Ballet Theatre is presenting Cinderella beginning next week. Performances run May 7-23, 2021.

Cinderella is a comedic classical ballet choreographed by Rostislav Zakharov to music composed by Sergei Prokofiev. Watch this fairy tale ballet come to life with Cinderella, Prince Charming, Fairy Godmother and the crazy step sisters, Esme and Theodora. Don't miss our talented cast in this magical, memorable performance.

Performances are as follows:

May 7 - Halls of Justice, Crown Point, IN

4:30pm (SOLD OUT) Ticket price includes the performance as well as light hors d'oeuvres including mini croissant sandwiches, veggie platter, cheese cubes, cookies and lemonade.

7:30pm (SOLD OUT)

May 13 - Centennial Park Ballroom, Munster, IN

6:30pm - Ticket Prices include appetizers and a cash bar.

May 22 - Hoosier Theatre, Whiting, IN

May 23 - Hoosier Theatre, Whiting, IN

Social Distancing and Masks are required due to current Covid recommendations. For any questions please call Indiana Ballet Theatre 219.755.4444 or email info@ibtnw.org

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://ibtnw.org/events/.