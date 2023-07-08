Buck Creek Players Receives Arts Organization Support Grant

Awards were made through the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support grant programs.

By: Jul. 08, 2023

On July 6th, the Indiana Arts Commission awarded Buck Creek Players an Arts Organization Support grant for $8,764 as part of the $3,431,351 awarded to Indiana nonprofits to fund arts projects and organizations around the state. Awards were made through the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support grant programs.

This year's grant is an increase over previous year's grants thanks to a change in the program to provide more funding to smaller organizations such as ours. Arts Organization Support grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations. Funding comes from appropriations from the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

"This funding is very important to ensuring Buck Creek Players can continue to serve our community as we have for the past 49 years" said Cathy Cutshall, BCP Board President. "It will support our operations as we present and celebrate our 50th season of community theater."

Buck County Players encourages everyone to thank those who make this funding possible, including the Indiana Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Honorable Governor Holcomb, and our federal and state elected officials.



