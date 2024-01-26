Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Announces Auditions For Young Performers

Casting is now underway for upcoming productions of The King and I, and The Wizard of Oz.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Announces Auditions For Young Performers

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is looking to cast young performers for roles in its  upcoming productions of The King and I, and The Wizard of Oz.

Roles to be cast are:

The King and I

On stage April 4 through May 19

Seeking children between the ages of 5-15, specifically of Asian or mixed Asian descent, to play the royal princes and princesses. Also seeking children ages 12-18: specfically of Asian or mixed Asian descent, to play the role of Prince Chulalonghorn specificially of Indian or mixed Indian descent for the role of Louis Leonowens

The Wizard of Oz

On stage May 23 through July 7

Seeking children of all ethnicities, ranging in age from 5-18, to play the Munchkins

Auditions are open to children who are physically and ethnically diverse. Children must be able to sing and move well. Auditions are by appointment only, and audition requests can be made online at Click Here. No phone calls, please.

The auditions take place at the theatre, 9301 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 17. Callbacks are on Sunday, Feb. 18, at a time to be announced. No alternate dates/times are available currently.

Prepare at least one vocal selection that demonstrates your voice, not more than 24 bars, and bring sheet music in the correct key. A piano accompanist will be provided (no CDs or pre-recorded music). Prepare a 1-minute monologue, story, or joke. Dress comfortably (no costumes or makeup), and provide a current photo as well as an informal bio of recent performing experience, if any.

There will be required call backs for finalists on Sunday afternoon Feb. 18. Children cast in shows receive a small performance stipend and a limited number of complimentary tickets. To be considered, performers must be available for all scheduled rehearsals and performances.




