Actors Theatre Of Indiana Will Present Lee Blessing's Newest Play As Next In Theatre LAB Series

If you've never had an opportunity to see an original production, you now have your chance. On Saturday, November 13, for a 2 p.m. Matinee, ATI will present TheatreLAB #2, The Family Line, by Lee Blessing.

In this drama, Finn's mother has died suddenly from COVID-19. He's a mixed-race 15-year-old who must now be transported to his estranged father. No one dares fly, so Finn's white grandfather, Jonah, whom he's never met, is tasked with making the nonstop, cross-country drive. They spend 24 hours together, each getting to know a perfect stranger at the most imperfect time. Will they find common ground? Will they get there at all? Are they a family in name only, or something more?

Lee Blessing is the author of A Walk in the Woods, Two Rooms, Eleemosynary, Going to St. Ives, A Body of Water and nearly forty other plays. His work has been performed worldwide and has been nominated for Tony and Olivier Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize. Along with Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Humanitas and L.A. Critics Association Awards, his work has twice won the Steinberg/ American Theater Critics Association Award.

Recent plays include For the Loyal, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Tea with the Boss. Other notable plays by Blessing are Down the Road, Great Falls, Independence, Cobb, Fortinbras and Patient A.

For a dozen years Blessing headed the Graduate Playwriting Program at Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers University. He lives in Los Angeles where he curates the SkyLab writers group for Skylight Theatre Company. He is married to fellow playwright and TV writer/producer Melanie Marnich.

This production is rated PG-13 for language. Tickets are available at atistage.org or by calling the Box Office at The Center for the Performing Arts at 317.843.3800.