ANTON IN SHOW BUSINESS to be Presented at Outback Stage at The District Theatre
In the tradition of great backstage comedies, “Anton in Show Business” conveys the joys, pains, and absurdities of putting on a play.
This madcap comedy follows three actresses across the footlights, down the rabbit hole, and into a strangely familiar Wonderland that looks a lot like American theatre. These women pursue their dream of performing Chekhov...in Texas. In the tradition of great backstage comedies, "Anton in Show Business" conveys the joys, pains, and absurdities of putting on a play.
July 30 & 31
August 1, 5, 6 & 7, 2021
7:30pm
Outback Stage at The District Theatre
627 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN
46220
Produced by Betty Rage Productions
Directed by Callie Burk-Hartz
Starring Devan Mathias, Kelsey VanVoorst, Sarah Zimmerman, Meg McLane, Tracy Herring, Jamillah Gonzalez and Audrey Stonerock
Tickets: $15 for general admission. Buy online at indydistricttheatre.org.