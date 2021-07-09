ANTON IN SHOW BUSINESS to be Presented at Outback Stage at The District Theatre

This madcap comedy follows three actresses across the footlights, down the rabbit hole, and into a strangely familiar Wonderland that looks a lot like American theatre. These women pursue their dream of performing Chekhov...in Texas. In the tradition of great backstage comedies, "Anton in Show Business" conveys the joys, pains, and absurdities of putting on a play.

July 30 & 31

August 1, 5, 6 & 7, 2021

7:30pm

Outback Stage at The District Theatre

627 Massachusetts Ave

Indianapolis, IN

46220

Produced by Betty Rage Productions

Directed by Callie Burk-Hartz

Starring Devan Mathias, Kelsey VanVoorst, Sarah Zimmerman, Meg McLane, Tracy Herring, Jamillah Gonzalez and Audrey Stonerock

Tickets: $15 for general admission. Buy online at indydistricttheatre.org.