2023 Indy Pride Festival Returns This Year

This year's event will take place on Saturday, June 10th from 11am-11pm at Military Park.

Get ready to celebrate Pride in the Circle City at the 2023 Indy Pride Festival - the ultimate outdoor festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community! This year's event will take place on Saturday, June 10th from 11am-11pm at Military Park in downtown Indianapolis and will feature an incredibly diverse lineup of national and local talent. With three entertainment stages, a variety of food vendors, bars, a family fun zone and vendor village, you know this is going to be a party you won't want to miss!

Tickets are on sale NOW!

Tickets for the 2023 Indy Pride Festival are ON SALE NOW. Early bird general admission tickets are only $8 each through May 22, after which prices increase to $10 each. Also on sale now are Ayokay VIP Experience tickets and the ever popular main stage cabanas. For more info and to purchase your tickets visit www.indypride.org.

The 2023 Indy Pride Festival is headlined by Saucy Santana, who recently performed his viral hit "Material Girl" alongside Madonna in New York City and recently opened for Lizzo in Indianapolis, and Deborah Cox, known for her hit "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here" and club hit "Absolutely Not".

The 1-800-Quit-Now Main Stage will also feature Maude Latour, of Montreal, and Ru Paul's Drag Race stars Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Jorgeous, and Morgan McMichaels, among many others.

The Harrah's Hoosier Park DJ Stage will be headlined by Wreckno, who has played many of the larger US festivals over the past year, and globetrotter circuit party stars Deanne and Hector Fonseca.

The OneCause Community Stage will feature gay Nashville country singer Chris Housman, a newly added festival drag show, plus "Family Time" featuring kid-centric The Rainbows and Drag Queen Story Time.

This year's lineup is sure to impress, with a wide variety of musical genres and performance styles, plus over 2 hours of drag performances. Whether you're into dance music, pop, hip-hop, country or something in between, there will be something for everyone at the Indy Pride Festival. With a focus on inclusivity and diversity, this festival is the perfect place to come together and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in all its forms.

In addition to the amazing musical performances, the Indy Pride Festival Festival will also feature a variety of food and beverage vendors, as well as other activities and entertainment. Whether you're looking to dance the night away, relax in the sun, or connect with other members of the community, this festival has something for everyone. With an amazing lineup, a beautiful outdoor setting, and a focus on inclusivity and diversity, this festival is sure to be one of the highlights of your summer.

Don't forget about the Indy Pride Parade, presented by Delta Faucet that will take place prior to the Festival from 10am-12pm on Mass Ave. The Indy Pride Parade is considered the largest LGBTQ+ event in Indiana. This year's parade will welcome over 170 parade participants who will pass by tens of thousands of revelers lined along Mass Ave. See the full parade route HERE.

Safety and security continue to be the highest priority while planning all of Indy Pride's Celebration Events. New in 2023, we are implementing a clear bag policy at the Festival. We will continue to keep the public updated on all safety and security measures via social media and on our website. We are committed to creating the most joyful celebration of the Summer, but most importantly the most safe one as well.

Indy Pride produces over 20 events as part of its annual celebration spanning from May 7-June 24. For all the info on all Pride events in Indy, visit www.indypride.org.



