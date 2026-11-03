SPIC MACAY to Stage Second Anant Utsav Folk and Tribal Festival at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi

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Returning for its second edition, the three-day celebration of India's folk, tribal and craft traditions will take place at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi, from November 13–15, 2026.

Organised by SPIC MACAY, the festival will bring together renowned folk and tribal artists from across India for nine performances celebrating the country's rich and diverse cultural heritage. Alongside these, visitors can explore 11 traditional crafts from across the country, showcased by more than 100 artists and craftspeople.

The festival is held in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, with support from Sudha Sangini Foundation.

Dedicated to Pandavani legend Smt. Teejan Bai, Anant Utsav 2026 celebrates the performers and artisans who keep India's diverse cultural traditions alive. Pandavani, the narrative singing tradition of Chhattisgarh that brings episodes from the Mahabharata to life through music, storytelling and dramatic expression, is at the heart of this year's dedication.

The festival is part of SPIC MACAY's public outreach initiative and aims to bring these traditions to audiences beyond educational institutions.

SPIC MACAY has long partnered with like-minded organisations and government bodies to bring classical music and dance to audiences across India. While SPIC MACAY's primary focus has been on organising programmes in educational institutions for students, this partnership at the World Heritage Site Museum of Humayun's Tomb and the Sunder Nursery Garden Amphitheatre, an initiative of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, is a significant expansion of SPIC MACAY's mission and will engage wider audiences with India's rich culture and vibrant heritage.

Ahead of Anant Utsav 2026, Dr. Kiran Seth, Founder of SPIC MACAY, highlighted the importance of taking India's rich cultural heritage beyond traditional performance spaces and bringing it closer to wider audiences. He said, “India's cultural heritage lives through the artists, performers and craftspeople who continue to practise and pass on these traditions. Anant Utsav offers an opportunity for audiences, particularly young people, to experience this diversity first-hand and understand the value of keeping these art forms alive.”

Anant Utsav 2026 is strengthened by the support of the Sudha Sangini Foundation, an organisation that works with various sections of society, including tribal women, and supports environmental initiatives. Sangeet Sudha is also associated with the festival through Suman Doonga, its Director who expressed her views as, “Anant Utsav is an opportunity to bring together folk and tribal traditions, storytelling and crafts from across India in one shared space. This year's dedication to Smt. Teejan Bai recognises the contribution of an artist whose work has brought Pandavani to wider audiences. Through this festival, we hope to encourage greater appreciation of the artists and artisans who preserve our cultural heritage.”

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