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SRIJAN CHHANDA, Kolkata, will present RASABILASA 2026, an evening of classical dance celebrating the birth centenary of legendary Odissi Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 7 pm at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Curated by eminent Odissi dancer and choreographer Dr. Rajib Bhattacharya, Director of SRIJAN CHHANDA, the programme will bring together Padma Shri awardees Vidushi Madhavi Mudgal and Geeta Chandran, along with their disciples, and the SRIJAN CHHANDA troupe for an evening of solo and group performances.

Adding glory and honour to the event, will be present Eminent Classical Dance icon and Padma Vibhushan, Dr. Vidushi Sonal Mansingh as the Chief Guest.

The centenary tribute will celebrate Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra's immense contribution to Indian classical dance and his role in shaping Odissi into one of India's most celebrated classical dance forms. His distinctive choreographic vision, mastery of movement and commitment to the guru-shishya tradition have influenced generations of dancers. RASABILASA will bring together Odissi and Bharatanatyam through performances by accomplished artistes and their disciples, celebrating the continuity of India's rich performing arts heritage.

Speaking about the programme, Dr. Rajib Bhattacharya said, "Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra's contribution to Odissi goes far beyond the vocabulary of movement and choreography. He gave the form a distinctive identity and established an artistic legacy that continues to inspire dancers across generations. Through RASABILASA, we wish to honour his centenary by bringing together artistes who represent the depth, discipline and evolving spirit of Indian classical dance. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the guru-shishya tradition through which these invaluable art forms continue to flourish."

Geeta Chandran said, "Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra's contribution to Indian classical dance is immeasurable. His understanding of movement, music and abhinaya gave Odissi a remarkable artistic depth and identity. A centenary celebration such as RASABILASA is significant because it brings together different dance traditions and generations of performers, reminding us that the legacy of our great gurus lives on through the artistes they have inspired and the knowledge they have passed down."

Vidushi Madhavi Mudgal said, "Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra was among the greatest visionaries of Odissi. His contribution lay not only in refining its technique and presentation but also in giving the dance form an extraordinary expressive and aesthetic dimension. His influence continues to resonate through generations of dancers. It is deeply meaningful to be part of a celebration that honours his centenary and brings together artistes committed to carrying forward the richness of India's classical dance traditions."

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