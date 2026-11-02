RAM - THE MUSICAL SAGA, Broadway-Style Ramayana Musical, to Premiere in New Delhi

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Felicity Theatre will present RAM – The Musical Saga, a spectacular Broadway-inspired musical directed by theater stalwart Rahull R. Bhuchar. The production journeys beyond the familiar narrative to explore the untold chapters of the Ramayana, revealing the relationships, choices and sacrifices that made Shree Ram an eternal idol. Performances will run 13th November 2026-15th November 2026 at 2pm & 6:30 PM.

Featuring leading television and film stars, the production stars Sujay Reu as Lord Shree Ram, Arav Chowdharry in the dual roles of Lord Parshuram and Ravan, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Lord Hanuman, Raviz Thakur as Lord Shiva, Zuber Ali as Bali, Shreevarna Rawat as Sita, and Simran Malhotra as Parvati. RAM – The Musical Saga will premiere on November 13, at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, with six shows scheduled through November 15, 2026.

The timeless Ram Katha comes alive through the voices of celebrated musical legends, including Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Manoj Tiwari, Surabhi Tiwari and more. Their soul-stirring music carries audiences through moments of love, devotion, valour, sacrifice and destiny. With breathtaking visuals, dynamic choreography, grand musical sequences featuring over 100 dancers, this Ramayana is produced on an extraordinary theatrical scale.

Sujay Reu, the much-loved television face of Shree Ram, makes his stage debut as Prabhu Shree Ram. Through his portrayal, audiences discover the love, compassion, restraint and extraordinary sacrifices behind Maryada Purushottam, whose unwavering commitment to dharma shaped his enduring legacy. Arav Chowdharry brings intensity to Lord Parshuram’s dramatic, lesser-explored confrontation with a young Ram at Sita Swayamvar. A moment charged with tension, destiny and the awakening of a greater purpose. He then transforms into Ravan, embodying the formidable king of Lanka through a contrasting demeanour. Nirbhay Wadhwa, adored for his television portrayal of Hanuman, captures the unmatched devotion, strength and surrender of Ram’s greatest devotee. Meanwhile, the eternal love of Sita and Ram and the divine connection between Shiv and Parvati reveal the epic’s deeper emotional and spiritual dimensions.

Rahul R. Bhuchar, Producer & Director, RAM: The Musical Saga says, “The Ramayana is an epic that has lived in the hearts of generations, and bringing a story of such spiritual depth and cultural significance to the stage was both a privilege and a creative responsibility. With RAM – The Musical Saga, my vision was to blend the grandeur and immersive storytelling of Broadway with the timeless soul of the Ram Katha. I wanted to create an experience that goes beyond retelling a familiar story and allows audiences to feel its emotions and explore its lesser-known chapters. Through powerful musical compositions, spectacular stagecraft, and compelling performances, we aim to present the Ramayana in a format that feels contemporary in its presentation yet eternal in its message.”

What sets RAM – The Musical Saga apart is its powerful music, which is integral to its storytelling rather than merely complementing it. Legendary voices and a captivating musical score bring its emotional spectrum to life, from love and devotion to the intensity of battle and the pain of separation. Enhanced by magnificent stagecraft, immersive visuals and dramatic performances, the production transports audiences from the splendour of Ayodhya to divine realms and epic confrontations. Produced by Felicity Theatre, with lyrics by Alok Srivastava and written by Shakti Shashank Sundaram, RAM – The Musical Saga invites audiences to rediscover the Ramayana not simply as a familiar story, but as an experience to see, hear and feel anew!

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