Osho Dham to Host Art Exhibition 'A Journey Within' by Ma Bodhi Alka in New Delhi

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Osho Dham, New Delhi, is set to inaugurate 'A Journey Within', an exhibition of paintings by artist Monika Chandna lovingly called Ma Bodhi Alka, on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at 5 pm. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Ma Dharm Jyoti, a long-time disciple of Osho, and will remain open to visitors until 9 December 2026. The inauguration will be at Osho Dham, 44, Jhatikra Road, Pandwala Khurd, near Najafgarh, New Delhi, 110043, preceded by Osho Evening Meditation with live music, followed by Osho Sandhya Satsang.

Inspired by the teachings of Osho, the exhibition explores the relationship between creativity, meditation and inner awareness. Bringing together works that reflect the emotional, spiritual and mystical dimensions of existence, it invites visitors to experience art beyond its visual form. The central thought is that creativity emerges naturally when the mind becomes quiet and one is able to observe and connect with the self. Through colour, symbolism and layered imagery, the paintings offer glimpses into this journey of self-discovery and transformation.

The collection features acrylic, oil and mixed media paintings, characterised by vibrant colours, intricate compositions and a distinct Indian sensibility. A notable feature of Monika Chandna's work is her experimentation with a fluid pouring technique to create figurative forms, bringing together abstraction and storytelling. The paintings incorporate layered textures and three-dimensional effects, adding depth to the viewing experience. Women appear as a recurring theme, representing vitality, growth and transformation. Drawing from intuition, mysticism and her connection with the universe, the artist creates visual narratives that move between the tangible and the dreamlike.

A self-taught artist and interior designer based in Mumbai, Monika Chandna's artistic practice has evolved through personal exploration and her engagement with meditation. For her, art is not limited to the canvas but is an ongoing process of evolution and self-expression. Her spiritual journey has been deeply influenced by her guru, Osho, whose vision of meditation, freedom, creativity and the celebration of life has shaped her understanding of art and aesthetics.

On the occasion, Ma Dharm Jyoti said, “Art has the ability to take us beyond what is immediately visible and bring us closer to our inner world. When creativity flows from a space of meditation and awareness, it becomes an expression of our being. 'A Journey Within' offers visitors an opportunity to experience this connection between art, silence and the self.”

Speaking about the exhibition, Monika Chandna said, “My journey as an artist has never been merely about creating art; it has been about discovering the art of being. Through meditation and self-observation, my relationship with my art changed. The process became less about controlling the outcome and more about allowing an inner impulse to emerge. This collection is a reflection of that journey and my understanding of the freedom and creativity that Osho's teachings inspire.”

Through its programmes, Osho Dham has sought to create spaces for meditation, reflection and creative expression. Alongside its daily meditation sessions and residential retreats, the centre hosts satsangs and celebrations that bring together music, art and the practice of awareness. 'A Journey Within' extends this engagement into the visual arts, offering visitors an opportunity to experience how meditation and creativity can find expression through painting.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from 14 November to 9 December 2026, between 10 am and 6 pm, at Osho Dham, New Delhi.

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