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A decade of music, poetry, cultural expansion and a legacy of heritage, inspired by Kabir, the 15th-century poet and mystic, will come full circle as the Mahindra Kabira Festival returns to Varanasi, along the timeless Ganga, on the historic ghats, from December 4–6, 2026. Presented by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, this special 10th anniversary edition celebrates the Festival's journey by bringing back artists who have been an integral part of its previous editions, creating new music, and revisiting old memories.

The 10th edition brings together an eclectic line-up of artists and thinkers, celebrating the enduring spirit of Kabir and the diverse interpretations of his words across generations. The Festival has, over the past ten years, carved a distinctive identity for itself as an exploration and an ode to Kabir's poetry and philosophy through classical, folk, devotional and contemporary musical traditions.

The 2026 celebration opens on December 4 at Guleria Kothi with the famed Varanasi Ganga Aarti, followed by Umesh Kabir, spiritual mentor from Kabirchaura Math, in conversation. This will be followed by a Tribute to Kumar Gandharva by Kalapini Komkali, paying homage to the musical legacy of the legendary vocalist and her father.

The mornings of December 5 and 6 will feature Sublime Mornings and a series of musical performances at Guleria Kothi. December 5 will bring together Vidushi Dr. Kamala Shankar, presenting classical music on the Shankar Guitar, and Sveta Kilpady with Atmaranjan: Music for the Soul. On December 6, The Maharaj Trio will present Untouched Music of Banaras, followed by Ae Kabir Tum Kahan Ho? : Music and Musings with The Aahvaan Project. The afternoon sessions will invite audiences to engage with Kabir's poetry, ideas and continuing relevance. On December 5, Man Lago Re: Kashi's Nirgun Poet will feature Linda Hess in conversation with Sanjoy Roy, accompanied by songs by Yusra Naqvi.

On December 6, Ud Jayega Hans Akela – The Flight Back Home by Vedanth Bharadwaj will be followed by Unique, but not alone by Purushottam Agrawal. As dusk settles over Varanasi, the Festival's evening music programme at Shivala Ghat will bring together an array of musical voices and traditions inspired by Kabir. December 5 will feature Songs of the Formless: Kabir Vani and Nirguna Bhajans by Padma Shri Prahlad Tipaniya, a puppet performance by Puppetshala Performing Arts, and an evening concert by Padma Shri Aruna Sairam. On December 6, audiences will experience Fakirnama by Fakira, another performance by Puppetshala Performing Arts, and Electro-Kabira by Vasu Dixit Collective, bringing the musical celebrations to a close.

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, said, “The Mahindra Kabira Festival brings Kabir's poetry and philosophy alive through music and conversations. The 10th edition celebrates shared memories and provides us an opportunity to discover the ever evolving interpretations of Kabir, whose words continue to speak to us across generations.”

Jay Shah, Vice President & Head – Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, said: The Mahindra Kabira Festival has built a distinctive cultural platform over the last ten years, bringing Kabir's philosophy to new audiences through music, art and conversations. At Mahindra, we believe in supporting India's cultural heritage and the artists who keep these traditions alive. We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to seeing the festival continue to grow while staying true to its purpose.”

Beyond the performances and sessions, the Festival will offer delegates an opportunity to experience the cultural fabric of Varanasi through heritage walks, temple visits, boat rides, Ganga Aarti, and a showcase of local craft and cuisine.

The Festival will also feature the Kabira Art Project, a vibrant and inclusive initiative that brings together emerging young talent and established artists in a shared expression of creativity. Students from schools and colleges across the region are invited to showcase their artwork alongside renowned practitioners, creating a space that encourages learning and collaboration. The exhibition will be showcased on December 5 and 6 at Shivala Ghat, Varanasi, as part of the Mahindra Kabira Festival 2026. The artworks will be on display for festival delegates and wider audiences, offering young artists invaluable exposure and the opportunity to become part of the Mahindra Kabira Festival's evolving artistic tapestry. A three-day outreach initiative was undertaken across schools, colleges and universities in Varanasi, a month ahead of the Mahindra Kabira Festival 2026. The programme aimed to build awareness and foster greater engagement with the festival among the city's student community.

The festival, having earned the Yale certification in 2017 for being a 'Green Festival', aspires towards completely sustainable practices with skilful waste segregation and zero plastic usage on its premises, in partnership with Sustainability Partner Skrap.

Ten years later, the Mahindra Kabira Festival celebrates not just a milestone, but a community and a musical journey built around the timeless wisdom of Kabir. By reuniting with artists who have been part of its story, this anniversary edition honours the relationships, musical traditions and shared memories that have defined the Festival, while continuing to create new experiences for audiences. At its heart remains Kabir's radical, inclusive and syncretic philosophy — one that transcends boundaries of religion, language and tradition, and continues to find resonance in the world today.

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