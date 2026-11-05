EK SHAAM KINNARON KE NAAM to Highlight Identity and Human Stories of Transgender Community

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With the aim of providing a platform to the diverse experiences, voices and emotions within society, Rama Theatre Natya Vidya Sanstha (RATNAV) will organise a special programme titled 'Ek Shaam Kinnaron Ke Naam' on 12th November at Shri Ram Centre Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi. The initiative seeks to bring the lives, struggles, identities, creative expressions and social concerns of the transgender community into focus through literature, art and theatre.The programme will begin with a literary discussion exploring various social and literary aspects of the transgender community, followed by an art exhibition. This will be followed by the theatrical presentation of 'Lallan Miss', written, produced and directed by Rama Pandey.

Dr. Laxmi Shankar Bajpai, Mr. Kanta Rao, Dr. Om Nishchal, Mr. Prem Janmejai and Dr. Mamta Kiran will share their perspectives during the literary discussion. The event will offer audiences an opportunity to gain a closer understanding of the lives, experiences and struggles of the transgender community, while reflecting on important questions surrounding their role in society, identity, equality and dignity. Students from various colleges across Delhi will also participate in the programme. The initiative aims to sensitise the younger generation towards the transgender community, challenge prevailing perceptions and prejudices, and foster a greater sense of inclusivity, acceptance and respect in society.

This year, the RATNAV Lifetime Achievement Awards will be conferred upon Mr. Purushottam Agrawal for his outstanding contribution to literature and Pandit Sajan Mishra for his distinguished contribution to music.

'Ek Shaam Kinnaron Ke Naam' is not merely a cultural event but an effort to bring attention to voices that often remain underrepresented in mainstream social discourse. Through the literary discussion and art exhibition, the programme will showcase the creative expressions, emotions and diverse experiences of the transgender community. The play 'Lallan Miss' will further explore the human dimensions of their lives through the medium of theatre.

Speaking about the initiative, Rama Pandey said, “The transgender community is an integral part of our society. They have their own stories, emotions, struggles and life experiences that deserve to be understood and given an opportunity for expression with dignity and respect. Through 'Ek Shaam Kinnaron Ke Naam', we aim to bring literature, art and theatre together to create a shared platform where the voices, creativity and human experiences of this community can be heard and felt. We believe that the purpose of art is not merely entertainment, but also to encourage society to think, question and become more sensitive.”

About The Play 'Lallan Miss'

Inspired by a true-life story, 'Lallan Miss' portrays the remarkable journey of a transgender woman who challenged deep-rooted social prejudices to establish a school for children from the slum communities, with the aim of providing them with a better future.

The play is a life of 44-year-old Rajkumari, popularly known as Lallan Hijra, who established a school in Patna. Despite facing threats from the land mafia, she remained determined to continue running the school. After 15 years of operating the institution, Lallan began receiving threats from the land mafia to vacate the premises. Eventually, the school was set on fire by them. Despite this devastating setback, Lallan continues to work towards rebuilding the school in collaboration with other active members of the local community.

About Rama Theatre Natya Vidya Sanstha (RATNAV)

Rama Theatre Natya Vidya Sanstha (RATNAV) is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of India's traditional oral arts and storytelling traditions. The organisation's objective extends beyond safeguarding these art forms to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for the artists associated with them and providing their work with wider recognition through theatrical presentations. RATNAV continues to support traditional artists and their art while working towards passing India's rich cultural heritage on to future generations.

A well-known media personality and founder of RATNAV, Rama Pandey is the conceptual force behind this initiative. She is also the storyteller, writer, producer and director of the play 'Lallan Miss'.

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