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Vietnam-based Indian Kathak artist and choreographer Anupama Jha will bring Mokshapat – Purpose of the Soul to New Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. The musical dance-theatre production draws on the philosophy behind Snakes and Ladders, using the game’s climbs and setbacks to explore karma, acceptance, and the soul’s journey from attachment to liberation.

Jha, a disciple of Padma Shri recipient Dr. Shovana Narayan, brings the production to India following its international premiere at Ben Thanh Theatre in Ho Chi Minh City, where it drew more than 850 people.

Long before Snakes and Ladders became a household game, Moksha Patam used the imagery of ladders and snakes to represent the moral and spiritual choices shaping human life. Ladders symbolised virtues, wisdom and progress towards liberation, while snakes represented anger, greed, ego and attachment. The ultimate destination was moksha — freedom from worldly attachments and desires. Mokshapat revisits this metaphor through the philosophy of Prasada Buddhi, an attitude of accepting life's outcomes with equanimity and gratitude. It invites audiences to consider that life happens for us, not against us, and that what we perceive as positive or negative is often shaped by our emotions, expectations and attachments. Every rise and fall can become an opportunity for learning, awareness and transformation.

Conceptualised, choreographed and performed by Anupama Jha, the production features Praveen Parihar as co-performer, with vocals and music direction by Sami Ullah Khan. The musical ensemble includes Yogesh Gangani on tabla, Salman on pakhawaj, Kishan Kathak on sitar, Atul Shankar on flute and Amir Khan on sarangi. Innee Singh is responsible for video and photography, Milind Srivastava for lights and sound, while Sadhana Srivastava will compere the evening.

At a time when material pursuits, constant distractions and everyday pressures often distance people from introspection, the production brings ancient Indian wisdom into a contemporary conversation about conscious living, emotional awareness and inner fulfilment. It questions whether success and failure are merely external circumstances, or whether their deeper meaning lies in how we perceive and respond to them.

Speaking about the philosophy behind the production, Anupama Jha says: "We spend our lives climbing ladders of ambition and achievement, often without recognising the patterns that bring us back to where we began. But what if every experience, whether joyful or painful, has something to teach us? I believe life is happening for us, not against us. Through Mokshapat, I wanted to explore how our emotions, expectations and attachments shape our experiences, and how acceptance can lead to greater awareness. My purpose is not simply to present a beautiful performance, but to help audiences recognise something of their own lives on stage — their relationships, struggles, choices and moments of awakening. If art can help even one person reconnect with their purpose, it has fulfilled a role far greater than entertainment."

Rooted in Kathak, Mokshapat uses the expressive vocabulary of classical dance to translate this philosophical journey into a theatrical experience. Through movement, abhinaya, live music and storytelling, the production explores the relationship between the physical and the spiritual, inviting audiences to reflect on karma, human emotions and the possibility of finding freedom through a transformation in perception.

Through Mokshapat – Purpose of the Soul, Anupama Jha brings the ancient wisdom of Moksha Patam into a contemporary performance space, reminding audiences that life's journey is not merely about avoiding the snakes or climbing the ladders, but about recognising the lessons within every experience and learning to move beyond attachment towards self-realisation.

About Anupama Jha

Anupama Jha is a Vietnam-based Kathak artist, choreographer, cultural producer and APAC business leader with over two decades of professional leadership experience across the Asia-Pacific region. Introduced to Kathak at the age of five, she is a disciple of Padmashri Guru Dr. Shovana Narayan and has undergone over 15 years of training in the classical tradition, including four and a half years of intensive one-on-one mentorship under her Shovana Narayan through the revered guru-shishya parampara. Anupama attributes much of her artistic journey, personal growth and the values that guide her life to the blessings, guidance and unwavering support of her Guru, Padmashri Dr. Shovana Narayan, and her parents. She credits her Guru not only for shaping her understanding of Kathak but also for instilling the discipline, devotion and deeper spiritual perspective that continue to influence her artistic expression.

Anupama has conceived and produced four original Kathak dance-theatre productions — Swayatra, The Moment She Rose (originally premiered as Yajñaseni), Kathaantara and Mokshapat. Her productions explore themes of identity, resilience, women's voices, compassion, ethical choices and spiritual awakening through Indian philosophy, mythology, poetry and storytelling. Her works have been presented in India and internationally, with the Vietnam premiere of Mokshapat at Ben Thanh Theatre, Ho Chi Minh City, marking a significant milestone in her international artistic journey.

Alongside her artistic practice, Anupama brings over 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise technology, strategic partnerships and digital transformation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Through her Kathak Cultural Exchange Initiative and productions, Anupama envisions performing arts as a platform for cultural diplomacy, education and meaningful people-to-people connections. Her larger artistic vision is to take India's classical heritage to international audiences, using the arts not merely to entertain but to inspire dialogue, deepen understanding and cultivate empathy across cultures and borders.

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