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The Art Exchange Project (TAEP) is set to present its eighth group art exhibition, ARTMOSPHERE – A Creative Contexture, featuring over 100 artworks by 13 participating artists and two art brands. The exhibition will be inaugurated at 6.30 pm on Friday, November 27th, 2026 at The Stainless Gallery, Mira Corporate Suites, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, in the presence of Durga Kainthola, multidisciplinary artist, as the Chief Guest. The exhibition will be open to visitors from November 28th to December 1st, 2026, between 11 am and 7 pm.

ARTMOSPHERE explores the idea of atmosphere as an amalgamation of experiences, emotions, perceptions and expressions that shape the worlds we inhabit. Moving beyond the conventional understanding of atmosphere as something that surrounds us, the exhibition looks at how artists create their own distinctive worlds through colours, shapes, textures and feelings. Bringing together diverse artistic voices, it invites viewers to experience the intersection of the artist's world with their own memories, notions and encounters.

Explaining the concept behind the exhibition, curator and founder of The Art Exchange Project, Aarti Uppal Singla, says, "We first begin to understand the concept of atmosphere in middle school geography class. We learn to broaden our understanding to encompass the entire planet or narrow our focus to our physical selves and our immediate surroundings. It can be as tangible as the layers of air surrounding our planet or as abstract as the emotions evoked by the spaces we inhabit. It is not a single, isolated element but an amalgamation of various components. Artists have the ability to create their own atmosphere. They sense, perceive and feel all that is around them and shape a world of their own."

She adds, "ARTMOSPHERE is an ephemeral fabric of interlaced experiences, processes and expressions. The artists invite viewers into their worlds of colours, shapes, textures, feelings and projections. As you stand in front of each work of art, two worlds intermingle, yours and that of the artist. The atmosphere shaped by your memories, notions and encounters mingles with that of the artist, at times blending seamlessly and at times standing in contrast. Once you step away, you'll carry more than you brought with you. That is the power of art. Art enriches your surroundings and transforms them into ARTMOSPHERE."

The exhibition features the works of Aarti Bahl, Gopa Sarkar, Khushroo Kalyanwala, Kripal Mathur, Nikhil Singh, Shelly Bhadoo, Shireen Khanna, Shivam Sehgal, Shobha Kaul, Shravani Dang, Sujata Khanna, Tapash Kumar Basak and Winnie Singh. Two brands, Kanthani by Smita Arora and RelivArt by Mridu and Shreya, are also participating in the exhibition. Kanthani is an artist led business that creates bespoke wall art based on textiles and embroidery. RelivArt is a printing business that brings unique printing technology to artists to enhance their artworks.

The exhibition presents a variety of themes, including flowers, animals, birds, trees, abstracts, religious figures and landscapes. The more than 100 works span several mediums and techniques. Works on paper include charcoal drawings, mixed media with ink, photographs and digital creations. While several artists have used the conventional medium of acrylic paints on canvas, their treatment of the medium is distinctive to their individual artistic styles. Two artists have also used textiles as their surface. One employs fabric manipulation with embroidery, while the other uses various dyeing techniques to create artworks.

According to Aarti Uppal Singla, ARTMOSPHERE brings together the works of 13 artists, each with a distinct artistic voice, vision and approach. The selection has been guided by a considered appreciation of finesse, technique and concept, recognising the thought, skill and sensitivity that inform each work. While individual in their expression, the artworks come together to create something beyond the sum of their parts. Each piece contributes its own colours, forms, textures and emotions, entering into a dialogue with the others. Differences in medium, style and perspective become points of connection, allowing a cohesive atmosphere to emerge without diminishing the individuality of each artist.

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