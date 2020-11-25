Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Houston Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Houston:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Playhouse 1960 23%

Inspiration Stage 13%

Rita Hughes 11%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

TUTS 28%

Houston Ballet 26%

Inspiration Stage 15%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 9%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lone Star College Kingwood - 2016 9%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Playhouse 1960 - 2020 7%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Pappadeux 17%

The Breakfast Klub 17%

House of Blues 10%

Best Theatre Staff

TUTS 26%

Inspiration Stage 13%

Vincent Victoria Presents 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

CYT CCT Houston 24%

Inspiration Stage 16%

Stage Door Inc 14%

Costume Design of the Decade

Amber Stepanik - INTO THE WOODS - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 33%

Comelle Wright - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - The players theater company - 2020 12%

Tricia Barsamian - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Alley Theatre - 2015 7%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ellie Williams - NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 39%

Bailor Allen - ANYTHING GOES - Playhouse 1960 - 2016 10%

Yuriko Kajiya - MADAME BUTTERFLY - Houston Ballet - 2016 10%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Trish Gant - NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 20%

Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CYT CCT Houston - 2019 13%

Vincent Victoria - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Cash Shipman - COMIC POTENTIAL - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 14%

Stacey Pope - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Harbour Playhouse - 2020 13%

Sammy Green - RABBIT HOLE - Playhouse 1960 - 2015 11%

Favorite Social Media

Theatre Under The Stars 44%

Vincent Victoria Presents 10%

The Alley 8%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Miller Outdoor Theater 27%

Alley Theatre 16%

Fade to Black 12%

Lighting Design of the Decade

J. Mitchell Cronin - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Main Street Theater - 2016 14%

Jason Lynch - SKELETON CREW - Alley Theatre - 2018 14%

Jules Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Hobby Center - 2019 14%

Original Script Of The Decade

AFRICAN AMERICAN SHAKESPEARE CO. - CINDERELLA - The Ensemble - 2011 22%

Bekah Brunstetter - THE CAKE - Alley Theatre - 2018 12%

Vincent Victora - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2020 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Austin Colburn - NEWSIES - CYT CCT Houston - 2018 15%

Becky Meredith - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Playhouse 1960 - 2020 11%

Icis Hammond - BE MORE CHILL - Playhouse 1960 - 2019 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 12%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CYT CCT Houston - 2020 12%

MOANA - Inspiration Stage - 2020 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Playhouse 1960 - 2020 18%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stage Right - 2019 10%

PROOF - Playhouse 1960 - 2019 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Valerie Thurston - INTO THE WOODS - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 22%

Dane Laffrey - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Hobby Center - 2020 12%

Jonathan Van Eaton - NOISES OFF - Stage right - 2017 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Cliff Caruthers - 1984 - Alley Theatre - 2020 24%

Adrian Washington - SIMPLY SIMONE - The Ensemble - 2016 19%

Mikaai Suiaiman - SKELETON CREW - Alley Theatre - 2019 19%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Alley Theatre 19%

Inspiration Stage 11%

CYT CCT Houston 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Hobby Center 37%

Houston Ballet 14%

Miller Outdoor Theater 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Austin Colburn - NEWSIES - CYT CCT Houston - 2018 19%

JT Fischer - NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 11%

Abby Gough - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Arts - 2019 10%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Playhouse 1960 32%

Vernica Bolen 14%

Denise Hardin - Stage Door Inc 10%

Related Articles