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Alley Theatre unveiled a promotional video for its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the company's annual Houston holiday presentation. The production runs through December 27, with tickets available through the theatre's website.

The story follows a greedy old miser who learns it is never too late to change his ways. The clip points to ghosts, Tiny Tim, and a Victorian London setting. "It's a Houston holiday tradition only Alley Theater could present," the narrator says in the video, which closes with the line "Don't be a Scrooge." The production is presented by UTHealth Houston.

According to earlier BroadwayWorld coverage, Resident Acting Company member David Rainey returns as Ebenezer Scrooge for the tenth time at the Alley. Alley Associate Artistic Director of Producing Amber D. Gray returns as director after helming the past two remounts. The production was originally adapted and directed by Rob Melrose, the Alley's Artistic Director.

The Alley is also presenting THE NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS as part of its holiday programming this season.

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 15% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 9% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 5% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 22% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 7% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 5% 5 A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 11% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 9% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 6% 4 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% 5 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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