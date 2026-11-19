"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre
The Houston holiday production is presented by UTHealth Houston and runs through December 27.
Alley Theatre unveiled a promotional video for its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the company's annual Houston holiday presentation. The production runs through December 27, with tickets available through the theatre's website.
The story follows a greedy old miser who learns it is never too late to change his ways. The clip points to ghosts, Tiny Tim, and a Victorian London setting. "It's a Houston holiday tradition only Alley Theater could present," the narrator says in the video, which closes with the line "Don't be a Scrooge." The production is presented by UTHealth Houston.
According to earlier BroadwayWorld coverage, Resident Acting Company member David Rainey returns as Ebenezer Scrooge for the tenth time at the Alley. Alley Associate Artistic Director of Producing Amber D. Gray returns as director after helming the past two remounts. The production was originally adapted and directed by Rob Melrose, the Alley's Artistic Director.
The Alley is also presenting THE NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS as part of its holiday programming this season.
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