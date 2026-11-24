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Video: Alley Theatre Releases A CHRISTMAS CAROL Teaser
The clip centers on Jacob Marley's warning that three spirits will visit Ebenezer Scrooge.
Alley Theatre debuted a short teaser for A CHRISTMAS CAROL, its annual holiday production in Houston, Texas. The clip is built around the scene in which Jacob Marley tells Ebenezer Scrooge that he will be visited by three spirits.
In the footage, Marley lays out the schedule of the haunting. "Expect the first tomorrow night from the bell toss one," he says, and the second and third follow on successive nights at the same hour. Scrooge responds, "Couldn't I take them all at once and have it over?" Marley closes by telling him to "look that for your own sake you remember what has passed between us."
A CHRISTMAS CAROL is adapted from the Charles Dickens story of a miser who is shown his past, present and future. The Alley Theatre staging was originally adapted and directed by Rob Melrose, and Amber D. Gray is directing this year's remount. Resident Acting Company member David Rainey returns as Scrooge for the tenth time.
The teaser follows a promotional video for the 2026 production, which noted that the staging runs through December 27. Tickets are available through the theatre's website.
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