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Alley Theatre debuted a short teaser for A CHRISTMAS CAROL, its annual holiday production in Houston, Texas. The clip is built around the scene in which Jacob Marley tells Ebenezer Scrooge that he will be visited by three spirits.

In the footage, Marley lays out the schedule of the haunting. "Expect the first tomorrow night from the bell toss one," he says, and the second and third follow on successive nights at the same hour. Scrooge responds, "Couldn't I take them all at once and have it over?" Marley closes by telling him to "look that for your own sake you remember what has passed between us."

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is adapted from the Charles Dickens story of a miser who is shown his past, present and future. The Alley Theatre staging was originally adapted and directed by Rob Melrose, and Amber D. Gray is directing this year's remount. Resident Acting Company member David Rainey returns as Scrooge for the tenth time.

The teaser follows a promotional video for the 2026 production, which noted that the staging runs through December 27. Tickets are available through the theatre's website.

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 14% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 9% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 4% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 21% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 6% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 4% 5 A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 10% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 8% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 5% 4 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% 5 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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