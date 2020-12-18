Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Houston!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Playhouse 1960 21%

Inspiration Stage 11%

Rita Hughes 9%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Houston Ballet 27%

TUTS 27%

Inspiration Stage 14%



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 8%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lone Star College Kingwood - 2016 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Arts - 2019 7%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Breakfast Klub 17%

Pappadeux 14%

Natachee's 11%



Best Theatre Staff

TUTS 22%

Vincent Victoria Presents 17%

Inspiration Stage 9%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

CYT CCT Houston 20%

Inspiration Stage 14%

YOUNG PERFORMERS PROGRAM- THE ENSEMBLE THEATRE 13%



Costume Design of the Decade

Amber Stepanik - INTO THE WOODS - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 29%

Daniel Brown - MR. BOOKER T. AT THE DOOR - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2018 12%

Comelle Wright - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - The players theater company - 2020 11%



Dancer Of The Decade

Ellie Williams - NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 32%

Yuriko Kajiya - MADAME BUTTERFLY - Houston Ballet - 2016 11%

Bailor Allen - ANYTHING GOES - Playhouse 1960 - 2016 9%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Vincent Victoria - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 16%

Trish Gant - NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 15%

Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CYT CCT Houston - 2019 12%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Stacey Pope - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Harbour Playhouse - 2020 16%

Vincent Victoria - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presentsv - 2020 14%

Cash Shipman - COMIC POTENTIAL - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 11%



Favorite Social Media

Theatre Under The Stars 40%

Vincent Victoria Presents 18%

The Alley 8%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Miller Outdoor Theater 27%

Alley Theatre 17%

Fade to Black 11%



Lighting Design of the Decade

J. Mitchell Cronin - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Main Street Theater - 2016 29%

Kiara steelhammer - HEDWIG - Obsidian Theater - 2017 9%

Jason Lynch - SKELETON CREW - Alley Theatre - 2018 8%



Original Script Of The Decade

AFRICAN AMERICAN SHAKESPEARE CO. - CINDERELLA - The Ensemble - 2011 20%

Vincent Victora - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2020 16%

Bekah Brunstetter - THE CAKE - Alley Theatre - 2018 13%



Performer Of The Decade

Icis Hammond - BE MORE CHILL - Playhouse 1960 - 2019 14%

Austin Colburn - NEWSIES - CYT CCT Houston - 2018 13%

Abby Gough - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Harbour Playhouse - 2020 9%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 13%

BE MORE CHILL - Playhouse 1960 - 2019 11%

NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 11%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Playhouse 1960 - 2020 18%

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF EARTHA KITT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 14%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stage Right - 2019 9%



Set Design Of The Decade

Valerie Thurston - INTO THE WOODS - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 25%

Cash Carpenter - HEATHERS - lone star college north harris - 2020 12%

Jonathan Van Eaton - NOISES OFF - Stage right - 2017 12%



Sound Design of the Decade

Cliff Caruthers - 1984 - Alley Theatre - 2020 29%

Adrian Washington - SIMPLY SIMONE - The Ensemble - 2016 18%

Mikaai Suiaiman - SKELETON CREW - Alley Theatre - 2019 15%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Alley Theatre 18%

Miller Outdoor Theater 10%

CYT CCT Houston 10%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Hobby Center 36%

Houston Ballet 12%

The Ensemble 12%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Abby Gough - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Arts - 2019 18%

Austin Colburn - NEWSIES - CYT CCT Houston - 2018 16%

Terrie Donald - HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 14%

