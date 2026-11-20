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Art Factory has announced the World Premiere of THE HAUNTING OF EBENEZER SCROOGE, a new musical that brings the electricity of a pop/rock concert to the candlelit world of Charles Dickens.

Jacob Marley and a chorus of lost souls tell the story from the far side of Christmas Eve. They remember what it was to be human. They know the cost of leaving love unspoken, and they recognize in Scrooge a privilege the living so easily take for granted: he still has tomorrow. In their hands, Dickens's familiar ghost story becomes a glorious exploration of what it means to be alive.

The heartbeat of this Carol is its lush original pop/rock score. The spirits' close harmonies carry the wintry ache of a carol sung after dark. Then the rhythm takes hold and those same voices soar. Intimate ballads and full-throated anthems give beloved characters a new voice as Victorian London shimmers and shifts around them. Spirits crowd the winter sky. A glittering ballroom vanishes in plain sight. An entire lifetime unfolds in a single Christmas Eve.

All the wit, wonder, and nostalgic joy of Dickens are here. In fact, we know the story so well that we often miss the question at its heart. When we wish goodwill to all, who do we have in mind? This holiday season, Houston gets the first chance to hear the story from the other side.

THE HAUNTING OF EBENEZER SCROOGE features book, music, and lyrics by Founding Artistic Director Colton Berry, with musical arrangements by Guinevere Holland. Berry designs the production and co-directs with Founding Executive Director Luke J. Hamilton, who also choreographs. Jane Volke serves as Music Director.

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 14% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 9% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 5% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 22% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 7% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 5% 5 A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 10% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 8% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 6% 4 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% 5 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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