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Lea Salonga brings her Sounding Joy: The Holiday Tour 2026 to Houston for one night only on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased through GET TICKETS.

The evening takes place at Cullen Performance Hall in Houston, Texas. Salonga is known to audiences around the world for her extraordinary voice and her performances on Broadway, in concert, and in some of Disney's most cherished animated films. For this holiday stop, she invites Houston audiences to celebrate the season with holiday classics, heartfelt favorites, and the soaring vocals that have made her one of the most celebrated performers of her generation.

Whether you are a longtime fan or hearing her voice for the first time, the show promises an evening of music, memories, and Christmas magic. BroadwayWorld has described it this way: "One of the best concerts you may ever attend."

This is a one-night-only holiday celebration, so plan ahead. Get tickets at GET TICKETS, and find more about Lea Salonga at LeaSalonga.com.

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 14% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 9% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 4% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 22% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 7% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 5% 5 A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 10% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 8% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 6% 4 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% 5 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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