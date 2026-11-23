"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Lea Salonga Is Coming to Houston This Holiday Season
🎶 Get Ready to Sing Along With Lea Salonga in Houston!
Lea Salonga brings her Sounding Joy: The Holiday Tour 2026 to Houston for one night only on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased through GET TICKETS.
The evening takes place at Cullen Performance Hall in Houston, Texas. Salonga is known to audiences around the world for her extraordinary voice and her performances on Broadway, in concert, and in some of Disney's most cherished animated films. For this holiday stop, she invites Houston audiences to celebrate the season with holiday classics, heartfelt favorites, and the soaring vocals that have made her one of the most celebrated performers of her generation.
Whether you are a longtime fan or hearing her voice for the first time, the show promises an evening of music, memories, and Christmas magic. BroadwayWorld has described it this way: "One of the best concerts you may ever attend."
This is a one-night-only holiday celebration, so plan ahead. Get tickets at GET TICKETS, and find more about Lea Salonga at LeaSalonga.com.
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