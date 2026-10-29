Spotlight: Experience the Unforgettable Music of The Carpenters on stage at Lutcher Theater

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Experience the unforgettable music of The Carpenters on stage at the Lutcher Theater in Orange on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are priced $38–$88, all fees included. Purchase Tickets directly through the Lutcher Theater for the best experience.

Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable or as deeply loved as Karen Carpenter's. The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration brings the icon's extraordinary voice and the brother-sister duo's unforgettable music back to the stage in a beautifully crafted all-new production from the creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story.

With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. Audiences will relive all of their favorites including "We've Only Just Begun,""Close to You," and "Rainy Days and Mondays" in a touching tribute that invites sing-alongs, reminiscence, and rediscovery of the quiet magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

The Lutcher Theater, a 1500-seat, state-of-the-art performing arts facility in Orange, is the prominent presenter of Broadway, national and international tours, and acclaimed performances for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. For the most reliable and secure ticket-buying experience, purchase directly from Lutcher.org—the only official ticketing site of the theater. Learn More at the Lutcher Theater website.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 13 Hrs 08 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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