Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: Experience the Unforgettable Music of The Carpenters on stage at Lutcher Theater
Check Out the Special Offer Below
Experience the unforgettable music of The Carpenters on stage at the Lutcher Theater in Orange on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are priced $38–$88, all fees included. Purchase Tickets directly through the Lutcher Theater for the best experience.
Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable or as deeply loved as Karen Carpenter's. The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration brings the icon's extraordinary voice and the brother-sister duo's unforgettable music back to the stage in a beautifully crafted all-new production from the creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story.
With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. Audiences will relive all of their favorites including "We've Only Just Begun,""Close to You," and "Rainy Days and Mondays" in a touching tribute that invites sing-alongs, reminiscence, and rediscovery of the quiet magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.
The Lutcher Theater, a 1500-seat, state-of-the-art performing arts facility in Orange, is the prominent presenter of Broadway, national and international tours, and acclaimed performances for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. For the most reliable and secure ticket-buying experience, purchase directly from Lutcher.org—the only official ticketing site of the theater. Learn More at the Lutcher Theater website.
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