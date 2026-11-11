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Spotlight: A Brand-New Musical is Coming to Orange, TX at Lutcher Theater

Mystic Pizza - Thursday, November 19

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Spotlight: A Brand-New Musical is Coming to Orange, TX at Lutcher Theater

Mystic Pizza: A New Musical comes to the Lutcher Theater in Orange on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 7:00 P.M., with tickets priced $63-$113 (all fees included). Purchase Tickets

Based on the beloved story from the iconic hit film, Mystic Pizza: A New Musical is driven by a score packed with unforgettable hits from the ’80s and ’90s. The show follows best friends Kat, Daisy and Jojo as they navigate the complexities of friendship and romance while slinging slices at a small-town pizza joint.

The production features chart-toppers including “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Hold On” and “Manic Monday,” alongside laugh-out-loud moments and heartfelt storytelling. Stage Scene LA calls Mystic Pizza a “surefire hit,” featuring “one show-stopping dance sequence after another,” while NJ Stage praises the show as “funny, heartwarming and nostalgic.”

This performance marks the first-ever national tour of Mystic Pizza, and the Lutcher Theater, a 1500-seat venue serving Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, is among its stops. Learn More about the show and watch a first look at the tour.

The Lutcher Theater is the official ticketing source for its events and encourages patrons to buy directly to avoid the risks of resale sites, including inflated prices and tickets that may not be honored at the door. The theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange, and can be reached at 337-488-3360 or boxoffice@lutcher.org.

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