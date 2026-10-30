Review: THE ROOMMATE at Stages Is a Deliciously Funny Exploration of Reinvention, Friendship, and Second Chances

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There's something absolutely delightful about watching two people who have absolutely nothing in common end up altering each other's lives. That's the premise of Jen Silverman's The Roommate, currently playing at Stages in Houston. Having enjoyed its successful run on Broadway (starring Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone), this sharp and original comedy is now at the Max and Rochelle Levit Stage, a story that is in equal measure funny, challenging and genuinely touching.

Directed by Jessica Jaye, The Roommate introduces us to Sharon, a recently divorced woman from the Midwest looking for a bit of companionship and possibly some extra income by letting out a room in her house. Robyn is the other half of the equation, a very worldly, independent, spiritually aware vegan from NYC. On paper they couldn't be more different. Sharon is the very quintessential Midwestern woman, quite the opposite of Robyn who is a very different proposition altogether.

What begins as an awkward living arrangement gradually develops into something much more complicated. As the women spend time together, conversations turn into confessions, secrets begin to surface, and the meticulously built limits of their lives start to shift. Their relationship becomes an unexpected opportunity for both women to confront the parts of themselves they have long kept hidden.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of Silverman’s writing is the way she finds comedy in the uncomfortable. The humor is sharp, occasionally edgy, and often comes from the contrast between Sharon and Robyn’s personalities. However, beneath the laughs is a much deeper examination of identity, loneliness, independence, and the desire to discover who we are beyond the expectations that shaped our lives.

At its heart, The Roommate is a story about reinvention. It asks whether it is ever too late to reconsider the direction of your life, challenge the assumptions you have made about yourself, and accept a version of yourself you may have never imagined. Sharon and Robyn’s evolving relationship offers an entertaining lens for exploring these questions, reminding audiences that personal transformation does not always happen in predictable or comfortable ways.

Sara Gaston and Deborah Hope are absolutely wonderful as Sharon and Robyn, delivering performances that make the heart of The Roommate shine. Their chemistry is a genuine highlight of the production, bringing an effortless rhythm to the dialogue and making the evolving relationship between these two very different women thoroughly engaging. Gaston brings warmth, humor, and an endearing vulnerability to Sharon, while Hope offers a wonderfully compelling contrast as the independent and unpredictable Robyn. Together, they create a dynamic that is both hilarious and touching, navigating the play's many comedic turns while giving its more intimate moments the emotional depth they deserve.

The strength of their performances lies in how naturally they play off one another, making the audience feel invested in every new discovery, disagreement, and unexpected turn in their relationship. It is a pleasure to watch these two talented actresses share the stage, and their performances are undoubtedly a major reason this production is such an enjoyable theatrical experience.

Jessica Jaye's direction assembles a creative team that includes scenic and properties designer Liz Freese, Costume Designer Karina Kamyshin, lighting designer Jade Chang, and sound designer J. Salazar. The production team works to bring Silverman's intimate world to the stage, always emphasizing the characters and the increasingly volatile relationship at the heart of the piece.

There is also something refreshing about a play that places two middle-aged women at the center of a story about discovery and transformation. Too often, narratives about starting over and finding oneself are reserved for younger characters. The Roommate challenges that expectation, celebrating the possibility that growth, adventure, and self-exploration can happen at any point in life.

Stages continues to demonstrate the value of bringing engaging, contemporary plays to Houston audiences. With The Roommate, the company offers a production built around an intriguing premise, sharp comedy, and themes that invite audiences to look beyond first impressions.

Ultimately, The Roommate is more than a story about two women sharing a house. It is a story about what happens when we allow someone different from ourselves into our lives, and how those surprising connections can reveal doors we never knew existed.

Funny, smart, and full of surprises, The Roommate makes for an entertaining theatrical experience and a welcome reminder that the best opportunities for a fresh start sometimes come from the most unexpected places.

THE ROOMMATE is currently playing at Stages' Max and Rochelle Levit Stage in Houston, Texas and will run through to 22nd November 2026.

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