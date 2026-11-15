Review: KORSI at REC ROOM ARTS

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The most unique holiday show this year has nothing to do with our traditional observance of Thanksgiving or Christmas. It comes to Houston through the mind of Afsaneh Aayani, who has created a magical fable for this season in the sixty-seat REC ROOM ARTS space. KORSI only runs through November 21st, and what a pity. I wish the run were long enough for me to get my whole family to see it. It is an elaborately staged puppet show that has a lot to say to the world right now, and I think children would be spellbound. The word korsi refers to a winter gathering where parents would tell children stories by the fire, with food, and this is exactly what the show invites us into. It is one of the most beautiful shows I have seen in Houston, and the cast brings it to life with such passion and care. Just take my advice and go see it with someone you love. KORSI is magic.

The script is based on several Persian fairy tales, and Bradley Michalakis has penned a book for the show, featuring a mother telling them to children around a campfire. The stories come to life behind the actors on three "shadow screens." I knew going in that this would be shadow puppets, but I had no idea they would be in full color and look like stained glass had come to life to create a story. Anjana R. Menon is our narrator, the mother figure. She provides the comfort and coziness effortlessly, and throughout the story, the actor displays how less is sometimes so much more than you can imagine. Bria Washington, Aili Maeve, and Carissa Wonder play both children and the characters in the fairy tale. Their voice acting is sublime, and they capture a youthful spirit that is charming and truthful. Hessam Dianpour plays both the music and the part of the father. His musical work is otherworldly and quite soothing, as is his presence. Sam Gonzalez and Samyelle De La Rosa stay behind the screens to work the puppets. The ensemble is great!

But it is the design that you will marvel at. The puppets were constructed by Afsaneh Aayani, Corey Nance, and Sasha Blaschka. They move incredibly on the screens and have a wonderful color palette. Afsaneh Aayani and Stefan Azzizi designed the set. Jacob Zamarripa's lighting is spot on. And Reijon Liboon's sound has remarkable force. All of this comes from Afsaneh Aayani's mind, and her direction and design reveal what a true artist she is. Houston is lucky to have her here.

This won't be one of those shows that gets a ton of attention or has lines around the building. But KORSI is an experience that will linger in your mind for weeks after seeing it. It is living and breathing art, something that is rare in this world. It has a low-tech exquisiteness, using simple shadow puppets to dazzle and charm. I wish this could be a holiday tradition, and I hope that the coming week of their run brings many people to discover it. It really is a magical show, and I was so glad to have been under its spell.

KORSI runs only through November 21st at the REC ROOM ARTS space in downtown Houston. The facility has a bar and seats only 60 patrons per show. The performance is pay-what-you-can for tickets and runs for just an hour without an intermission.

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