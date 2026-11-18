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If there's one thing BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB proves, it's that great music doesn't need a complicated storyline or even a translation to get people moving. Sometimes all it takes is a little Cuban rhythm, a phenomenal group of musicians, and a cast that knows how to bring the party. The National Touring production of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, now playing at the Hobby Center, delivers all of that and then some. It's an infectious celebration of Cuban music and culture that leaves you smiling, swaying, and wishing the party didn't have to end.

But there's more to this musical than great songs and impressive dance moves. Inspired by real people and historical events, the show takes audiences back and forth from Havana in the late 1950s, when Cuba was on the brink of revolution, to the 1990s, when a group of veteran musicians came together to share their music with the world.

For those unfamiliar with the history, the original Buena Vista Social Club was a members-only music club in Havana during the 1940s. Its name would eventually become synonymous with a remarkable musical reunion. In 1996, a group of veteran Cuban musicians came together to record an album (released in 1997). It became an international sensation, won a Grammy, and introduced millions of listeners to the sounds of traditional Cuban music.

The musical takes that real-life story and adds a more personal narrative, primarily following legendary Cuban singer Omara Portuondo. Played by Karmine Alers, Omara is a celebrated performer who has stepped away from the spotlight. As the story moves between past and present, we learn about the relationships, choices, and political circumstances that shaped her life and her connection to the music of her homeland. Her younger counterpart, played by Isabel Gonzalez, gives us a glimpse of the ambitious young woman she once was.

Along the way, we meet several of the other musicians who became part of the Buena Vista phenomenon, including Ibrahim (Mauro Castillo), a gifted singer whose career had faded before his rediscovery; pianist Rubén (Robert M. Jiménez); and Compay (Frank Rodríguez), a charismatic singer and guitarist whose career spanned decades. Their younger counterparts, played by Jaleel Battles Jr., Irving Aday O'Connor, and Aidan Olmo, respectively, help bring their earlier stories to life.

The narrative is perhaps a little thinner than what you might expect from a traditional Broadway musical, but I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing. Think of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB as a story wrapped around a concert. The historical accounts and personal experiences provide the framework, but it's the music that supplies the emotional weight. And frankly, I wasn't mad at that arrangement one bit. The show doesn't need an elaborate plot when the music communicates so much on its own.

And what music it is! The band is nothing short of fantastic. From the first notes, the musicians deliver an energy that never lets up, bringing the sounds of son, bolero, danzón, and other traditional Cuban styles to life. The piano, guitars, brass and percussion are every bit as important to the storytelling as the performers themselves. This isn't music simply accompanying the action; it's what is driving the show.

The cast is equally wonderful. The vocals are terrific, the dancing is exhilarating, and the chemistry among the performers makes the production feel more like one big musical gathering than a traditional night at the theater. Whether delivering a soulful ballad or kicking things into high gear with an upbeat Cuban classic, the company brings an energy and enthusiasm that's hard to resist. Even if you don't understand every word being sung, you don't need to. The emotion and joy come through loud and clear.

The staging, lighting, and choreography also do a wonderful job of capturing the spirit; transitions between the two time periods are particularly effective, reminding us that music has a way of connecting generations, preserving memories, and keeping a culture alive. What I enjoyed most was watching the theater gradually transform into something resembling the very social club that inspired the show's name. By the time the music really gets rolling, the distinction between the stage and the audience almost disappears. There was an unmistakable energy in the room, with people tapping their feet, swaying along, and dancing in their seats. It's hard to imagine walking out of this production without feeling a little happier than when you walked in.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB may be rooted in a particular time and place, but its appeal is universal. It's a celebration of artists who deserved to be heard, a reminder of Cuba's incredible musical heritage, and proof that sometimes the best stories are told through music. More than anything, though, it's simply a whole lot of fun. ¡Bravo!

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB runs through Sunday, November 22nd in Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 7:00pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 1:30pm. The show is two acts, and is about 2 hours and 30 minutes long with one intermission. More information can be found here

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 15% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 10% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 5% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 21% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 7% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 5% 5 A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 11% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 9% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 6% 4 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% 5 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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