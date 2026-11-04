Review: BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Broadway At The Hobby Center

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Broadway at the Hobby Center has brought back this show for an encore right after two scary days: Halloween and Election Day. If you’ve seen the movie, you know you are in for a wild, unpredictable ride with Beetlejuice - The Musical, but you also may be in for a surprise or two. The characters are similar, but the narrative, central theme, and sequences are a good bit different. This stage version focuses more on the impact of death and being seen and heard. It also adds a whole lot of songs and dancing, naturally! You do get some Burton-inspired design, and a lead that is as unpredictable as Michael Keaton, but there’s a lot that is twisted into a new vision. This cast is exceptional, the tech is off the charts, but the music and the script drag. But despite any pacing issues, Beetlejuice is still the ghostest with the mostest. If you want to hang on to Halloween a week longer, here is your show!

The musical version opens with the funeral of Lydia Deetz’s mother, and it is interrupted by the main titular poltergeist, who tells us we’re in for a show about death. From there, the story drifts to Barbara and Adam Maitland, a traditional couple, who meet an untimely end in their cozy home. Of course, the Deetz’s move in, but they are there to make the house a model home for a new community. Cue the weird, artsy furniture to enter without much explanation! Beetlejuice convinces the ghosts of Adam and Barbara to try to scare them out, but Lydia can see dead people, and their plan has to shift quickly. A new wrinkle is that Lydia’s father is dating a ditzy life coach named Delia, and she misses her mom. Can the ghosts reach her?

Ryan Stajmiger does a bravura turn as Beetlejuice, and he is in fine voice and drops f-bombs with aplomb. This guy is a showman, and that is exactly what you need for a night like this one. You can’t take your eyes away from him, and my only regret is that he disappears for slow stretches where the story seems to meander on without him. Leianna Weaver sings the heck out of Lydia’s track, and she captures the correct Hot Topic goth teen spirit. She’s fun! David Wilson and Kaitlin Feely make for a traditional Adam and Barbara, the squares that now must manage scares. They’re a hoot, and both handle the score’s weird mix of traditional show tune mixed with almost a Lin-Manuel Miranda rap delivery. Wilson seems game for almost anything, and Feely plays horrified extremely well. Bailey Frankenberg gets the thankless job of echoing Catherine O’Hara, but luckily, she does well at inventing a new character for Delia. Jeff Brooks plays everything super straight as Daddy Dietz, and he has nice moments with his daughter. Adam Fields tries to reinvent Otho a bit, but he stands in the large shadow of his movie counterpart. The chorus is pliable and agile, and they really add a lot of oomph to any sequence, whether they are a possessed legal team, dancing skeletons, or just a choir of demons.

Technically, this show can’t escape that it is a tour. The sets are not quite as elaborate, but David Korins manages to summon the spirit of Burton with swirly paint and lights. William Ivey Long’s costumes are likely truest to the source material, and they look practical when they need to be, and kooky when they should. Kenneth Posner’s lighting design features many swirls, flashes, and quick transitions. You feel like you are in Halloween Town the entire time, and that’s not necessarily a bad place to be.

Overall, this is a really fun show, and definitely right for the fall season at the Hobby Center. But I still have critical reservations about Beetlejuice the Musical. I am not a huge fan of the music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect because the numbers never really stand out as anything notable or worth adding. The characters don't need them. And the story is a bit mangled by Scott Brown and Anthony King’s book. The stage show runs nearly three hours, and that is a lot of stretching, especially given that the film provided you with a tight ninety minutes (half as long). And let’s face it, Tim Burton is a signature filmmaker, and his images just work better on a silver screen. But the secret weapon here? The cast is still having a great time, especially Ryan Stajmiger, who goes all out as the titular ghost. He improvises some of the best lines, and let’s Texas politics have it in the process. Don’t go if the election scared you, because I think the spirit world may lean a little more left than you would like.

This Broadway at the Hobby Center show only runs through the 8th. Beetlejuice the Musical will have you in the theater for approximately three hours, including its fifteen-minute intermission. It does have really coarse language and liberal politics, so parents and right-wingers are warned. The Hobby Center has plenty of on-site parking at $20 and a valet service at $25. The Diana Grill usually requires reservations, and wine is super expensive at all bars.

Photo - Ryan Stajmiger (Beetlejuice) and Beetlejuice North American Touring Company

Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2026

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