NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK?, by playwright Emily Breeze, is a reinterpretation of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, one that imagines everything from only the five sisters’ points of view while they are trapped in a manosphere. It follows the narrative structure of the Jane Austen source material for about three-quarters of its running time, and then spins off into its own thing for a resolution. It’s an era when marriages were financial proposals as much as anything else; all about which sister will marry first and save their flailing household. The playwright uses modern senses and sensibilities to examine the immense pressure of marriage culture in the typical Regency romance through a new lens. It was originally produced Off-Broadway by Bedlam at the West End Theatre, and Houston’s 4th Wall Theatre Company hews closely to their staging (as they did with Bedlam’s HAMLET); the company sometimes feels like a Southern outpost restaging the NYC troupe’s work. This iteration is directed by David Gow and stars some of Houston’s strongest actresses as well as notable imports. It’s foul-mouthed, funny, and digs deep into the relationships of the women of the Jane Austen story, and makes the men so darned expendable that they are all played by one actor. Fans of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE may well wonder where all the romance went, and possibly may scratch their head at the final ending, which changes the story dramatically. But as an “alternate reality,” it’s a fun dose of “Riot Girl” energy for the holidays.

The big thing you will notice immediately is that the Bennet sisters now say the F-word a lot and have more contemporary outlooks on what is happening to them. The idea of polite verbal banter and accepting your familial fate goes out the window to comic effect. You have a group of girls in Regency-era gowns talking like they are on SEX AND THE CITY. And it's so focused on the sisters' relationships that the men just get blurred out, and we witness a few dark twists along the way. Director David Gow has assembled a consummate cast to deliver this one. Abbie C. Smith, Skyler Sinclair, Meg Rodgers, Christy Watkins, Anna Tullis, Rebecca Lembcke, and Ashlyn Evans are all perfectly cast as the women of this world, while Dino Nicandros gets to play all of the men (achieved only by changing a jacket!). All of them recreate the personas from the literary original, but adapt to the neurotic reality Emily Breeze has layered over them. Gow’s direction incorporates dance numbers and a lot of nods to the present, but he really dives into the relationships with this cast. His blocking is quick and precise, and the actresses are all really great at delivering their lines at a nice clip while getting all the emotional heft out with them. Christy Watkins has a super fun take on Mrs. Bennet that starts the evening off on the right neurotic and socially awkward tone. Skyler Sinclair has been a Bennet girl so often that I can hardly separate the actress from Jane Austen, and she continues to shine here. Anna Tullis does great work making Mary as emo as they come with her jarring odes on the piano. Dino Nicandros is dryly funny as all the males who differ only ever so slightly all night long. Jasmine Renee Thomas continues her streak of crackerjack comic timing portraying Charlotte, and Ashlyn Evans brings sensual energy to Lydia. The cast really does wonderful work here.

Technically, Fourth Wall continues their high bar. Ryan McGettigan’s set is handsome, not fussy, and formal enough for this world. Robert Leslie Meek’s sound design incorporates female musical empowerment with the Regency gals. Amber Stepanik dresses them in era-appropriate fashion that also allows them to move in a modern way (not an easy feat!). C. Archer Touchet’s lighting is as playful as the script and other elements. The designers have come to play with this more modern, raw take. They contribute as much as the ensemble and director do.

My beef with this show is that the Bennet girls are indeed ok, but they aren’t quite as likable as I remember. Abby C. Smith gets Lizzie correct in her performance, independent and assured, but the script keeps her a little unkind and not particularly charming. Meg Rogers is as good as one would expect from the actress, but her Jane lacks more dimensions, and these all feel like they are coming from the script. Emily Breeze has altered these women into something that really feels different, and it loses a lot of the romance. That is likely the point, but to me, it rings a little more hollow than the source material. Breeze is looking at societal problems, and she forgets to make these characters lovable. I kinda didn’t worry about whether they got married or not, and almost hoped they would just blaze their own trails outside the expectations of the Regency era. When the play finally does make a severe left turn, it doesn’t quite keep the characters in their beloved space.

And yet, I still enjoyed watching ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK?, and would certainly encourage you to attend this reimagined Austen world for the holidays if you are a fan. It works as an alternate reality, the book on its head. It’s a brave piece; it has a wonderful cast, solid direction, and the tech is on point. It certainly gives a different meaning to the modern hit “Where the Hell Is My Husband” by Raye. I’m not sure these gals from this play need one! They are having way too much fun on their own, relating to each other. Can’t we just make a commune of Bennet girls? And can’t Elizabeth Breeze make them a little more likable? I am prejudiced, but I prefer my Jane characters romantical. Seeing the hard truth isn’t always the best course of action. But party on, girls! You’re still fabulous, even when complicated.

ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK?, runs at the 4TH WALL THEATRE COMPANY space on the first floor of the Spring Street Studios. It runs through Saturday, December 19th. The show runs about two and a half hours and has a fifteen-minute intermission. The play does have mature language, and a lot of it!

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 14% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 9% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 4% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 22% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 7% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 4% 5 A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 10% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 8% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 6% 4 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% 5 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone