Photos: Patricia García Gil and Key'mon Murrah to Return to Ars Lyrica Houston in Viennese Dreamers Program

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Ars Lyrica Houston explores a famous musical friendship in Viennese Dreamers, on Friday, January 15 at 7 pm in Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center. Joseph Haydn and Marianna Martines met as teenage neighbors in late eighteenth-century Vienna, and their friendship shaped both of their careers.

Haydn was a young man barely scraping by, living in a garret in the same building as the Martines family, when he became Marianna's first music teacher — giving her lessons in exchange for meals. As she grew in reputation and influence, she returned the favor, connecting Haydn with the powerful figures in Viennese society who would eventually shape his career.

Martines went on to become a celebrated composer and keyboard virtuoso in her own right — praised by the poet Metastasio, admired by Mozart, and elected to the Accademia Filarmonica of Bologna, a rare honor for a woman of her era. Like many female composers, she was mostly forgotten by posterity; only recently has her music reappeared on the concert platform.

This Classical-era sampler pairs Haydn's witty, inventive Symphony No. 63 with Martines's Keyboard Concerto in A Major and her cantata Amor timido. Two Ars Lyrica audience favorites bring the program to life: fortepianist Patricia García Gil, whose playing critics have called marked by 'consummate musicianship, confident technique and elegant interpretation,' performs the concerto. Countertenor Key'mon Murrah — hailed by Opera News for his 'resplendent, voluptuous tone' and recently praised by The Washington Post for a performance that 'dazzles with high notes and higher spirits' — sings Amor timido alongside selections from Haydn's songbook.

'The concerto, in particular, is a revelation: elegant, demanding, and deeply assured,' says Artistic Director Matthew Dirst. 'Viennese Dreamers is a rare opportunity to appreciate Martines's music alongside that of her good friend Joseph Haydn.'

Event Details

Viennese Dreamers

Friday, January 15th at 7 PM

Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Featuring Patricia García Gil, fortepiano, and Key'mon Murrah, countertenor.

Tickets

3 and 4 concert subscriptions are on sale now at the Ars Lyrica Houston website. Single range $40–$80 depending on seating tier; student tickets are $15. Concerts also stream live and on demand via the Baroque Digital Hall.

This program is supported by the Acción Cultural Española (AC/E).

About Ars Lyrica Houston

Founded in 1998 by harpsichordist and conductor Matthew Dirst, Ars Lyrica Houston presents a diverse array of music in its original context while creating connections to contemporary life. Imaginative programming features neglected gems alongside familiar masterworks, and extracts the dramatic potential, emotional resonance, and expressive power of music. Ars Lyrica appears regularly at international festivals and conferences because of its distinctive focus, and its pioneering efforts in the field of authentic performance have won international acclaim.

This 2026/27 season, Ars Lyrica Houston presents Visions & Visionaries, six programs exploring the dreams, visitations, and revelations that shaped the Baroque imagination — from a hunter's fatal glimpse of a goddess to a new work honoring the divine feminine in Latin American folklore.

















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