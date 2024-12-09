Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Houston Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards...

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings

2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Carver Mathis - ONE MAN SHOW - Moore Vision Entertainment 29%

Lindsey Steel - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 16%

Paul Hope - PAUL HOPE CABARETS - Ovations 16%

Samantha Walker - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 16%

Amira Judeh - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 14%

John Patterson - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 8%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

MONROE MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 13%

Lauren Burke - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 8%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 6%

Abigail Collier - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 6%

Austin Colburn - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 4%

Chase Brock - ESTHER - A.D. Players 4%

Amy Keels - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 4%

Jessica Thatcher - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Stage Door Inc. 4%

Heidi Kloes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 3%

Keith Herrmann - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Mieka Phillips - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 3%

William Carlos Angulo - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 3%

Courtney Jones - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 3%

Kahlil Cabble - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 3%

Ellie Williams - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 3%

Travis Prokop - URINETOWN - University of Houston 3%

Monroe Moore - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Julia Khron - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 2%

Eric Dano - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 2%

Fayla Curry - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Classact Productions 2%

Aisha Ussery - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Julia Khron-Mechling - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 2%

Eboni Bell - THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Aisha Ussery - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Stephanie Hendrickson - OKLAHOMA! - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kathyrn Moore - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 14%

Kim Lee - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 7%

Teacake Ferguson - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 4%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 4%

Eric Franzen - ESTHER - A.D. Players 4%

Valerie Hill - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 4%

Ruth Allyn Eckenfels - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Andrew Steward - LEGALLY BLONDE - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

Andre Harrington - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Colleen Grady - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 3%

Meagan Allen - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 3%

Stephanie Ezell - STAR WARS: AND 5, SITH, 7, 8 - The Jet-Pac 3%

Dru Bowman - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 3%

Leah Smith - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 3%

Krystal Uchem - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Marco Camacho - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 2%

Leah Smith - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 2%

Kat Jedlicka - RUDDIGORE - Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 2%

Leigh Anne Spell - CRISTMAS CAROL - Stage Door Inc. 1%

Leigh Anne Spell - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Door Inc. 1%

Brenda Abbandandolo - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 1%

MONROE MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Jessica Pabst - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 1%

Daniel Brown - THE DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Jodie Daniels - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Dance Production

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 28%

NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 18%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 17%

ESTHER - AD Players 10%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 8%

EIGHT NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 6%

LIGHTNING ROUND BY DWIGHT RHODEN - Houston Ballet 4%

ELAPSE BY DIZHA ZHANG - Houston Ballet 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

MONROE MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 12%

Alric Davis - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 9%

Heidi Kloes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 6%

Aaron Brown - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 6%

Alric Davis - COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 5%

Matt Hune - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 5%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 5%

Carla Prescott - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 3%

Kathleen Richardson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Travis Coombs - STAR WARS: AND 5, SITH, 7, 8 - The Jet-Pac 3%

Ashlie Driver - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - the Players Theatre Company 2%

Jim Wadzinski - THE MUSIC MAN - Baytown Little Theater 2%

Alec Wimmer - FLY BY NIGHT - Purple Box Theater 2%

Alric Davis - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 2%

Michael Montgomery - GYPSY - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Alyssa Peyton - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The JETPAC 2%

Rachel Klein - ESTHER - AD Players 2%

Chris Patton - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 2%

Cricket Pepper - ROCK OF AGES - Owen Theater 2%

Cathy Holbrook - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 2%

Brian Chambers - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Inspiration Stage 2%

Vincent Victoria - EIGHT NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Keith Brumfield - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 2%

Ryan Scarlata - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

Monroe Moore - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brionna Rivers - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Moore Vision Entertainment 12%

Harold JAY Trotter - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 10%

Sean K. Thompson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 5%

Alec Wimmer - FOUR OLD BROADS - Purple Box Theater 5%

Aprille Meek - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Brandon Weinbrenner - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 4%

Eileen J. Morris - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Alice M. Gatling - DRIVING MISS DAISY - A.D. Players 3%

Andrew Ruthven - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 3%

Vincent Victoria/Taylor Gatwood - DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Cesar Jaquez - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE PLAY - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Chris Tennison - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 3%

Cameron Dunbar - THE ODD COUPLE - Island ETC 2%

Stefan Espinosa - URINETOWN - University of Houston 2%

Tatiana Pandiani - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Melanie Coleman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Rhett Martinez - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater 2%

Cash Carpenter - HAMLET - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 2%

Leslie Swackhamer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 2%

Elizabeth Williamson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 2%

Carrie McRae - THE GUYS - Baytown Little Theater 2%

Rebecca Bernstein - DRACULA - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 1%

Andrew Ruthven - TAKING STEPS - Main Street Theater 1%

David Schultz - SWITZERLAND - Purple Box Theater 1%

John Cash Carpenter - HAMLET - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 1%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 9%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 7%

BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 4%

SISTER ACT - Tapestry Players 4%

THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 4%

SWEENEY TODD - TUTS 4%

ESTHER - A.D. Players 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Owen Theater 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Door Inc. 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 2%

SUPSUPER FREAK RICK JAMES STORY - Je’Caryous entertainment 2%

FLY BY NIGHT - Purple Box Theater 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The JETPAC 2%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 2%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 1%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Island ETC 1%

PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Stage Door Inc. 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

BLAKE MINOR - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 24%

Brandon Christian - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The players theatre company 5%

Ty Frazier - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 5%

Nicholas White - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 4%

David Palmer - ESTHER - A.D. Players 4%

Bryan Ealey - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Alan C Edwards - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 4%

Cathy Holbrook - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 4%

John Meek - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Logan Ezell - FOOTLOOSE - The Jet-Pac 3%

Jonathan Spencer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Under the Stars 3%

Sean K. Thompson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right of texas 3%

Yuki Nakase Link - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 3%

David Gipson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 2%

Coda Pariselli - KING JAMES - Rec Room Arts 2%

Chris Tennison - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 2%

Sean K. Thompson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right of texas 2%

Jim Elliott - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Edgar Guajardo - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co 2%

Clint Allen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Kris Phelps - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Johnathon Spencer - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 1%

Jennifer Fok - THE WORLD IS NOT SILENT - The Alley Theatre 1%

Nicholas White - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 1%

Isabella Byrd - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Carver Mathis - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 15%

Alyssa Porter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 9%

John Alan Gourdine - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 9%

Patricia Wiley - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 6%

Alec Wimmer - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 6%

Stephen W. Jones - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 5%

Jason Hart - ESTHER - A.D. Players 5%

Cindy Perkins - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Ryan Dineen - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 4%

John Amar - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 4%

Chika Kaba Ma'atunde - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Brandon Tanner - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 4%

Stephen W. Jones - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 4%

Christi clayton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Stage Door Inc. 3%

Jonathan Craft - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 3%

Alec Wimmer - FLY BY NIGHT - Purple Box Theater 3%

Horace A. Young - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Kameryn Zetterstrom - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 2%

Dame Jane Glover - DON GIOVANNI - Houston Grand Opera 2%

Robert Lewis - HEAD OVER HEELS - Island ETC 2%

Tikisha Santiago - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

John Amar - SPRING AWAKENING - The Rec Room 1%

Eiki Isomura - RUDDIGORE - Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 1%

Patti Rabaza - THE GATOR CONSPIRACY - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston 1%



Best Musical

MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 10%

THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Sankofa Collective 6%

SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Houston Grand Opera 3%

ESTHER - A.D. Players 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Alvin Community College Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 2%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Stage Door Inc. 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Owen Theater 2%

DAMN YANKEES - Island ETC 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 2%

OTHELLO THE REMIX - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

GYPSY - Stageworks Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

SLOANE SULLIVAN - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 7%

Bridgjette Taylor Jackson - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 5%

OLIVIA MACGREGOR - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

April Wheat - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 4%

Brandon Brumfield - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 3%

Bridjette Taylor Jackson - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 3%

Cameron O'Neil - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 3%

Sofia Faus - DAMN YANKEES - Island ETC 3%

Bryce Ivan - EIGHT NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Casey Thibodeaux - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Zoe Parkinson - GYPSY - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Aaron Cedric - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Travis Combs - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Jet pac 2%

Labraska Washington - ESTHER - A.D. Players 2%

Adam Shapiro - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 2%

Ian Montez - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 1%

Colton Land - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The players theatre company 1%

Alexis Tonkin - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 1%

Tabitha Simper - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 1%

Lyle Tate - THE MUSIC MAN - Baytown Little Theater 1%

Piper Jones - URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 1%

Annalis Mays - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Adam Kral - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 1%

Brad Goertz - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 1%

Wiley Sadlier - URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Robert Richard - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 11%

Ara Hollyday - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right of texas 4%

Julian Austin - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 4%

Aili Maeve - LIFE ON MY KNEES - Island ETC 4%

Lauren Mulacek - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 3%

Todd Waite - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 3%

Lakeisha Rochelle - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Amy Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Adam Gibbs - A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Ian James - SWITZERLAND - Stages 2%

Elizabeth Bunch - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 2%

Brock Hatton - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

Camden Loyless - SWITZERLAND - Purple Box Theater 2%

Annalee Jeffries - TEA AT FIVE - On the Verge Productions 2%

Vanessa pearson - MISERY - Pasadena little theatre 2%

Keiko Sonoda - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Whitney Zangarine - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater 2%

Kristin E. Ellis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 2%

Jonathan Rozas - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right of texas 2%

Leighanne Spell - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Door Inc. 2%

Demetrus Singleton - 8 NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

David Rainey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Alley Theatre 2%

Terrie Donald - LOVE MARRIAGE AND HEARTBREAK - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Tyler Galindo - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

Deborah Winters Chaney - SWITZERLAND - Purple Box Theater 1%



Best Play

BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 12%

NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Crighton Theater 6%

SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 6%

MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 4%

TEA AT FIVE - On the Verge Theatre 4%

THE GUYS - Baytown Little Theater 3%

ROMEO & JULIET - Houston Shakespeare Festival 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 3%

SWITZERLAND - Purple Box Theater 3%

THE PIANO LESSON - Ensemble theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 3%

MACBETH - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 3%

LIFE ON MY KNEES - Island ETC 2%

FOUR OLD BROADS - Purple Box Theater 2%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - A.D. Players 2%

CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater 2%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 2%

A TEXAS CAROL - A.D. Players 2%

MELVILLE AND HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

MEDEA - Classical Theatre Company 2%

DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

STAGOLEE AND THE FUNERAL FOR A DANGEROUS WORD - Main Street Theatre 2%

HAMLET - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Houston Grand Opera 44%

MADAME BUTTERFLY - Houston Grand Opera 22%

DON GIOVANNI - Houston Grand Opera 18%

TOSCA - Houston Grand Opera 9%

RUDDIGORE - Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

CLIFTON MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 16%

Afsaneh Aayani - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 7%

Nicholas White - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 6%

Kevin Colburn - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 5%

Thomas Meek - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Andrew Roblyer - DRACULA - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 4%

DERRICK GIBBS - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Stefan Azizi - SPRING AWAKENING - The Rec Room 3%

DC Stell - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 3%

Winifred Sowell - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

John Barton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 3%

John Barton - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 3%

Kirk A. Domer - ESTHER - AD Players 3%

Keith Herrmann - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

FRED MULACEK - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Tim Mackabee - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 3%

Torsten Louis - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 2%

Liz freese - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE VOTE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Jacob C. Sanchez - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

Marcelo Martínez García - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Edgar Guajardo - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co 2%

Joyce Milford - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Stefan Azizi - PETER PAN - Rec Room Arts 1%

Kirk A. Domer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 1%

James V. Thomas - ON MIDNIGHT, FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH - The Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steven Sarp - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 8%

Adrian Washington - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 7%

Bridgjette Taylor Jackson - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 6%

Andrew Harper - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 6%

Meredith Alexander - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 6%

Alauna Rubin - ESTHER - A.D. Players 6%

Maggie Jordan - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 6%

Philip Harris - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The players theatre company 5%

Sean K. Thompson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 4%

Alauna Rubin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 4%

Adrian Washington - ON MIDNIGHT, FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Andre Pleuss - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 3%

Adrian Washington - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Melanie Chen Cole - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 2%

Robert Leslie Meek - KING JAMES - Rec Room Arts 2%

Yezminne Zepeda - SWING STATE - Fourth Wall Theatre 2%

Edgar Guajardo - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater co 2%

Mikaal Sulaiman - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Taylor Getwood - THE DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Adrian Washington - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Robert Leslie Meek - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Rec Room Arts 2%

Andrew Roblyer - DRACULA - 2024 2%

Andrew Lynch - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Jack Wagner - THE GATOR CONSPIRACY - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston 1%

Robert Leslie Meek - A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

ANNALIS MAYS - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 9%

Kylee Haueter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 7%

Alessandro Baldan - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 6%

Aisha Shields - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Bryce Ivan - THE DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Joshua Figueroa - THE MUSIC MAN - Baytown Little Theater 3%

Beau Snortland - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 2%

Aria Hope - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 2%

Bridgjette Taylor Jackson - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

David Horn - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 2%

Arron Phillips - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Cameron Dunbar - DAMN YANKEES - Island ETC 2%

Elia Adams - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Avery Hoskins - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Stage Door Inc 2%

Angela Pinina - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 2%

Nicole Gee - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 1%

Austin Krueger - MATILDA - Classact Productions 1%

Kyle Hamsher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The players theatre company 1%

Jack Wheeler - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Classact Productions 1%

Peyton Jones - URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 1%

Kayla Meins - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 1%

Ambi Anuh-Ndumu - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Brad Goertz - ESTHER - AD Players 1%

Austin Tolles - LEGALLY BLONDE - ImagineNation Theatre 1%

Turrell Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Christopher Salazar - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 5%

Wykesha King - DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 5%

Alex Morris - DRIVING MISS DAISY - A.D. Players 5%

Aaron Alford - TAKING STEPS - Main Street Theater 4%

Bain Beeson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 4%

Alex Morris - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Carlos Soto - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 3%

Barbara Winburn - FOUR OLD BROADS - Purple Box Theater 3%

Elia Adams - 8 NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Wesley Whitson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 3%

Andy Miller - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Stage Door Inc. 3%

Cortney Hafner - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

Stephen Sampson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 2%

Timothy Eric - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Brandon Morgan - ON MIDNIGHT, FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Veer Chulki - LEGALLY BLONDE - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Moxy Fisher - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Door Inc. 2%

Todd Waite - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Victoria Villarreal - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE VOTE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Dylan Godwin - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Deborah Hope - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 2%

Samantha Walker - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 2%

Curtis Barber - THE PILLOWMAN - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

Jose Eduardo Moreno - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE VOTE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Anjana Menon - MACBETH - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 27%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 8%

SEUSSICAL KIDS - Purple Box Theater 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Owen Theater 5%

THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA: THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Main Street Theater 5%

WE'VE GOT TO KEEP MOVING - The Ensemble Theatre 5%

PERCY JACKSON AND THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Main Street Theater 5%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Crighton Theater 5%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Stage Door Inc. 5%

PANTO ALICIA IN WONDERLAND - Stages Repertory Theatre 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 4%

THE THREE PIGS REMIX - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

CAT IN THE HAT - lonestar north harris 3%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Queensbury Theatre 2%

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK HIP-HOP - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Main Street Theater 2%

PICK ME LAST - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

SPR - Rec Room Arts 2%

BIG BAD MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

SHERLOCK HOLMES - Main Street Theater 2%

A FAIRY TAKE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Points North Theatre 1%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING - Main Street Theater 1%

FANCY NANCY - Main Street Theater 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Moore Vision Entertainment 17%

Classact Productions 8%

The Sankofa Collective 6%

Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

1989 Dreams Productions 5%

The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston 3%

Rec Room Arts 3%

Baytown Little Theater 3%

Purple Box Theater 3%

A.D. Players 3%

Theatre Under the Stars 3%

Stage Door Inc. 3%

Black Cat Theater 2%

The Alley Theatre 2%

Island ETC 2%

National Youth Theater 2%

Main Street Theatre 2%

The Owen theatre 2%

The Crighton theatre 2%

Houston Grand Opera 2%

Stageworks Theatre 1%

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co 1%

Stages Repertory Theatre 1%

Alvin Community College Theatre 1%



