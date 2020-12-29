LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! The Ensemble Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Houston!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Houston:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Playhouse 1960 17%

Inspiration Stage 9%

Crystal Rae- THE ENSEMBLE THEATRE 8%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Houston Ballet 27%

TUTS 25%

Inspiration Stage 12%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 7%

HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2020 7%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lone Star College Kingwood - 2016 6%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Breakfast Klub 25%

Pappadeux 14%

Natachee's 10%

Best Theatre Staff

TUTS 18%

Vincent Victoria Presents 16%

THE ENSEMBLE THEATRE 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

YOUNG PERFORMERS PROGRAM- THE ENSEMBLE THEATRE 19%

The Talented Tenth 19%

CYT CCT Houston 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Amber Stepanik - INTO THE WOODS - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 23%

Daniel Brown - MR. BOOKER T. AT THE DOOR - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2018 11%

Comelle Wright - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - The players theater company - 2020 9%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ellie Williams - NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 24%

SHON SIMS - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble - 2015 17%

Yuriko Kajiya - MADAME BUTTERFLY - Houston Ballet - 2016 8%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Vincent Victoria - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 16%

Trish Gant - NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 13%

Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CYT CCT Houston - 2019 9%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Vincent Victoria - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presentsv - 2020 14%

Stacey Pope - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Harbour Playhouse - 2020 12%

EILEEN J MORRIS - FENCES - The Ensemble - 2015 11%

Favorite Social Media

Theatre Under The Stars 33%

Vincent Victoria Presents 17%

The Ensemble THEATRE HOUSTON FACEBOOK PAGE 14%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Miller Outdoor Theater 28%

Alley Theatre 15%

Yvonne Phillips Dupree 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Adrian Washington - FENCES - The Ensemble - 2015 18%

J. Mitchell Cronin - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Main Street Theater - 2016 16%

J. Mitchell Cronin - CHRISTMAS IS COMIN UPTOWN - The Ensemble - 2018 12%

Original Script Of The Decade

AFRICAN AMERICAN SHAKESPEARE CO. - CINDERELLA - The Ensemble - 2011 24%

Vincent Victora - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2020 15%

Bekah Brunstetter - THE CAKE - Alley Theatre - 2018 10%

Performer Of The Decade

Icis Hammond - BE MORE CHILL - Playhouse 1960 - 2019 12%

Austin Colburn - NEWSIES - CYT CCT Houston - 2018 10%

Abby Gough - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Harbour Playhouse - 2020 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 13%

SIMPLY SIMONE - The Ensemble - 2016 10%

NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Playhouse 1960 - 2020 15%

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF Eartha Kitt - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 14%

FENCES - The Ensemble - 2016 8%

Set Design Of The Decade

Valerie Thurston - INTO THE WOODS - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 21%

Cash Carpenter - HEATHERS - lone star college north harris - 2020 11%

Jonathan Van Eaton - NOISES OFF - Stage right - 2017 9%

Sound Design of the Decade

Adrian Washington - SIMPLY SIMONE - The Ensemble - 2016 27%

Cliff Caruthers - 1984 - Alley Theatre - 2020 21%

Trevor B. Cone - WHITE GUY ON THE BUS - Dirt Dogs Theatre Company - 2020 12%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Ensemble 19%

Alley Theatre 16%

Miller Outdoor Theater 9%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Hobby Center 29%

The Ensemble 25%

Houston Ballet 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Abby Gough - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Arts - 2019 15%

Terrie Donald - HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 14%

Austin Colburn - NEWSIES - CYT CCT Houston - 2018 13%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Playhouse 1960 25%

The Ensemble 17%

Vernica Bolen 16%