Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Houston Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Houston!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Houston:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Playhouse 1960 20%

Inspiration Stage 12%

Rita Hughes 9%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Houston Ballet 27%

TUTS 26%

Inspiration Stage 14%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 8%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lone Star College Kingwood - 2016 7%

HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2020 6%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Breakfast Klub 17%

Pappadeux 15%

Natachee's 10%

Best Theatre Staff

TUTS 22%

Vincent Victoria Presents 17%

Inspiration Stage 10%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

CYT CCT Houston 21%

Inspiration Stage 15%

Stage Door Inc 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Amber Stepanik - INTO THE WOODS - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 29%

Daniel Brown - MR. BOOKER T. AT THE DOOR - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2018 13%

Comelle Wright - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - The players theater company - 2020 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ellie Williams - NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 33%

Yuriko Kajiya - MADAME BUTTERFLY - Houston Ballet - 2016 10%

Erica Young - THE LAST NIGHT OF Josephine Baker - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2017 9%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Vincent Victoria - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 16%

Trish Gant - NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 16%

Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CYT CCT Houston - 2019 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Stacey Pope - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Harbour Playhouse - 2020 16%

Vincent Victoria - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presentsv - 2020 14%

Cash Shipman - COMIC POTENTIAL - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 11%

Favorite Social Media

Theatre Under The Stars 39%

Vincent Victoria Presents 19%

The Alley 8%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Miller Outdoor Theater 27%

Alley Theatre 17%

Fade to Black 11%

Lighting Design of the Decade

J. Mitchell Cronin - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Main Street Theater - 2016 30%

Kiara steelhammer - HEDWIG - Obsidian Theater - 2017 9%

MIKAAK SULAIMAN - SKELETON CREW - The Alley - 2018 9%

Original Script Of The Decade

AFRICAN AMERICAN SHAKESPEARE CO. - CINDERELLA - The Ensemble - 2011 20%

Vincent Victora - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2020 16%

Bekah Brunstetter - THE CAKE - Alley Theatre - 2018 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Austin Colburn - NEWSIES - CYT CCT Houston - 2018 13%

Icis Hammond - BE MORE CHILL - Playhouse 1960 - 2019 12%

Becky Meredith - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Playhouse 1960 - 2020 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 13%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CYT CCT Houston - 2020 11%

NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Playhouse 1960 - 2020 17%

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF Eartha Kitt - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 14%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stage Right - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Valerie Thurston - INTO THE WOODS - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 24%

Jonathan Van Eaton - NOISES OFF - Stage right - 2017 13%

Cash Carpenter - HEATHERS - lone star college north harris - 2020 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Cliff Caruthers - 1984 - Alley Theatre - 2020 30%

Adrian Washington - SIMPLY SIMONE - The Ensemble - 2016 17%

Mikaai Suiaiman - SKELETON CREW - Alley Theatre - 2019 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Alley Theatre 18%

CYT CCT Houston 11%

Miller Outdoor Theater 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Hobby Center 37%

Houston Ballet 13%

The Ensemble 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Abby Gough - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Arts - 2019 17%

Austin Colburn - NEWSIES - CYT CCT Houston - 2018 16%

Terrie Donald - HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 14%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Playhouse 1960 31%

Vernica Bolen 18%

Denise Hardin - Stage Door Inc 9%