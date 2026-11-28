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Houston theater audiences have likely seen Susan Koozin onstage more times than they can count (no matter how often they go to the theater!). From The Alley Theatre to TUTS, Rec Room Arts, and Stages, Koozin has become one of the city's most recognizable and versatile performers. Now she's returning to Stages Houston as Betty in The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical, running November 20 through December 27 on the Gordy Stage. This is a role she originated in 2013, when the world premiere took place at STAGES. The production serves as the official holiday show for Stages Houston, but audiences shouldn't expect a traditional Christmas carol. Instead, they're getting a raunchy, ridiculous musical comedy featuring familiar characters, new faces, and a holiday decorating competition with $10,000 on the line. BROADWAY WORLD writer Brett Cullum recently sat down with Koozin to discuss the production, her extensive career in Houston theater, her love of character acting, and the journey that brought her to the stage.

Brett Cullum: You've been such a huge presence in Houston theater for so long, and we will certainly get to that. But! Let's start with The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical. What is this show, since we've established it's not exactly A Christmas Carol or The Nutcracker?

Susan Koozin: It's sort of a spin-off or sequel to the original Great American Trailer Park Musical. The only thing that really remains, besides it taking place in Armadillo Acres as it did in the original, are the three girls: Betty, who I play; Linoleum, who April Wheat plays; and Pickles, who Nicole Campos plays. Those three characters were in the other show, and they're in this one. Other than that, we meet new characters who live in the trailer park. Basically, for Christmas, Armadillo Acres goes all out. This year is very crucial and special because Mobile Homes and Gardens, whom Betty has been writing to for 15 years to try to get them to come to Armadillo Acres, are coming this year. If we're selected as the best-decorated trailer park in North Florida, we win $10,000. So the stakes are high, and we've got a problem in the trailer park because one of the women, Darlene (played by Brooke Wilson), does not like to participate in anything festive. She's not having it, and she's quite impossible to deal with. We've got to do a lot of convincing, but something happens to her that shifts everything. Fortunately, it eventually shifts things in our favor, but for a long time, we're not sure.

Brett Cullum: And it's a musical!

Susan Koozin: A musical with lots of great music, beautiful ballads, lots of fun ensembles, and silly narrative songs. It is ridiculous. It's raunchy, and there are wonderful characters. It's a lot of fun.

Brett Cullum: What makes Stages Houston, particularly the Gordy Stage, so special as a performer?

Susan Koozin: What I love about the new Stages space is that it maintained the intimacy of the old Stages that we all knew and loved. We still have that intimacy. We're very close to the audience, and even though it has a balcony, you feel like you're in the living room with them. It's a great feeling, and you can see everybody. Sometimes that's nice, and sometimes that's scary! But to me, it's the intimacy and just the vibe in the room.

Brett Cullum: Do you have an idea of how many shows you've done at Stages?

Susan Koozin: I would say roughly 25 or 26.

Brett Cullum: What about your total number of productions throughout your career?

Susan Koozin: Someone was asking me about that recently, and I really am not sure, but my guess would probably be 200 or more. I've been doing it since I was little, and if I roughly calculate so many shows a year, I think the only time I wasn't performing was during the pandemic. We were doing some audio scripts and things like that during that time, but that's really the only time I haven't performed since I was very young. That racks up the numbers considerably!

Brett Cullum: Do you have a favorite part? Is there one production that stands out?

Susan Koozin: It's so hard! I have shows that are special to me for different reasons. The one-woman shows I've done are special to me. I did Shirley Valentine a couple of times, and I did The Blonde Brunette and Vengeful Redhead. That one was at Stages. Those are special to me because they were so challenging. Just facing them on my own, with the director and the creative team, was a very particular kind of challenge and achievement. They're in my heart for those reasons. But then there are shows like Always... Patsy Cline, which I did probably 500 times. I got to know patrons who would come back time and time again. The joy in the room, hearing those songs every night, and sharing that Houston story will always make that show special to me, too, along with my long association with it. But gosh, it's hard to choose!

Brett Cullum: You've often been cast in character roles. I think you originated the part of Miss Marple for North America at The Alley Theatre when they did The Mirror Crack'd in 2025. Have you always been a character actor? Was that always your slot?

Susan Koozin: Pretty much, yes. It took me a while to embrace that, but even when I was in elementary school, I was playing the old ladies, the wacky neighbor, and those kinds of characters. I did play some more ingenue types at times, but I had a lot more fun with the character roles. Eventually, I just embraced that, and I love the challenge of trying to transform and inhabit someone else physically and vocally.

Brett Cullum: One of my favorite recent roles of yours was Winter Solstice at Rec Room Arts. They allowed you to look like you do in real life. You were elegant, and you looked amazing. Everybody seems to want you to age up with those buns and everything!

Susan Koozin: I know, right? Thank you so much. You're so generous! It is fun to play this wide variety of roles. I just dig it, and I want to do it as long as I possibly can.

Brett Cullum: That's the beauty of being in this business. You're never going to age out of Miss Marple!

Susan Koozin: Right! Eventually, I'll be of the actual age, and we'll just roll with it. It's exciting. It's fun.

Brett Cullum: What do you think the secret to being a great actor is?

Susan Koozin: Gosh, that's such a tough question. I don't know that I would consider myself a great actor, but for me, I don't really have a particular technique. I just have to feel it physically and try to feel it emotionally. It's a real letting go. Being onstage is probably where I'm most comfortable. I can be quite reserved in person, but when I'm onstage or working on a project, I'm comfortable doing almost anything that needs doing to try to fully inhabit the character. I have training, and I went to school for acting. I rely on those techniques, but for me, it's just more of a feeling. I have to get in it, go with it, and try to trust it as much as possible. Hopefully, you're working with good people, good directors, and teams who can guide you because we're not always right. A big part of it is working with people you can rely on to bring out the best in you, help you rely on those instincts, and make them work to tell the story.

Brett Cullum: You mentioned elementary school. How did you get started? What made you think, "Oh my gosh, I belong onstage"?

Susan Koozin: I saw The Sound of Music when it came out. I was maybe two or three years old. My parents tell this story about taking me to the theater in my pajamas. I stood on my seat for the entire movie and didn't move. They kept wondering if I was getting tired, but I was absolutely transfixed. From that moment on, you could ask me when I was little what I wanted to do, and I would say, "I want to sing, dance, act." I was constantly singing around the house, acting, and performing. I was just hooked from a very young age. My dad is also a singer, so that was very much a part of our lives. I was around performing a lot, and my family was always very supportive. I got the bug early.

Brett Cullum: How long have you been in Houston?

Susan Koozin: We moved here in 1997, so it's been a minute!

Brett Cullum: Most of your career seems to have taken place here. Where were you before Houston?

Susan Koozin: We moved here from North Dakota. I started in Washington, D.C., when I was little, and we moved to North Dakota when I was seven. I went to school there, grew up there, and went to undergraduate school at the University of North Dakota. Then I went to graduate school in Nebraska. After that, I moved to Florida and worked for several years doing improv and some live theater. I moved up to Minneapolis for a while, where I did more improv and comedy sketch work. Then I got a chance to teach at the University of North Dakota, where I'd gone to school. They needed someone, and I was in a transitional place, so I thought, why not? I ended up meeting my husband that year. He was teaching in the music department there, and then he got a position here. That's what brought us to Houston.

Brett Cullum: I can see where your sense of comic timing comes from with that improv background. And having spent time in Florida, The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical must be pretty easy to reference and conjure up!

Susan Koozin: Right! It's not a stretch. Not a stretch at all!

Brett Cullum: What made you want to do this project when you have so many things to choose from, especially with all the holiday shows in Houston?

Susan Koozin: We did the original back in 2013, and being a part of that was such a blast. When I heard they were doing it again and I had another chance to maybe play Betty again, whom I love, I just had to jump at it. They pulled together a wonderful team. I'm the only one from the original production at Stages. Initially, I knew that was going to be hard, going in with a different cast and different creatives, but it's just been great. It's so much fun, and I'm loving this cast. Mitchell Greco, our director, has been wonderful, and he knows Trailer Park so well. He directed us before, so this is right up his alley, too. Steven Jones is back as musical director, and he helped orchestrate the music on the original one. I've also got my girl Brooke Wilson, who is a longtime Trailer Park performer. She just kills it as Darlene. It's awesome!

Brett Cullum: I'm really looking forward to it. It's not a very traditional Christmas show, which I expect from Stages, but it sounds like a whole lot of fun. The cast is incredible.

Susan Koozin: We look forward to seeing you. Thank you so much!

Brett Cullum: I'll be way up there in the balcony, though.

Susan Koozin: I'll give you a shout-out! Luckily, in that space, you won't feel so far away.

Brett Cullum: That's what I love about Stages. No matter where you sit, you really do feel so much closer than in any other house. It's a great place to build that connection, and I'm sure this show will help. It's hard NOT to have a connection with you. After 200 shows, including Angels in America, Winter Solstice, The Da Vinci Code, and everything else, my gosh, Susan, you're everywhere! But it is always special to see you in a trailer park at STAGES HOUSTON!

Susan Koozin: Thank you, my friend. I sure appreciate you!

The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical runs November 20 through December 27 at Stages Houston.

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The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 14% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 9% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 4% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 21% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 6% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 4% 5 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Sankofa Collective 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stageworks Theatre 10% 2 Standing Ovation Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 8% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 5% 4 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% 5 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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