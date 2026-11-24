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Sam Krochmal is a screen and voiceover actor, writer, and photographer based in Vancouver. He is currently appearing in the Crave TV series Yaga, which is streaming in the United States on AMC+. Created by Canadian writer Kat Sandler and based on her 2019 play of the same name, the supernatural horror mystery is inspired by the legend of Baba Yaga. The series features an impressive cast that includes Hudson Williams, Noah Reid, and Carrie-Anne Moss. The series finale airs on November 27th, and is available on AMC+ streaming.

Brett Cullum: So YAGA. How do you describe it to me? What is it about?

Sam Krochmal: Man, this is, this question proves to be difficult, because I think YAGA is a little amorphous, and I think that's what makes it awesome. On its surface, it is kind of a genre-bending, small-town mystery, but underneath, it's this radical proclamation and celebration of really badass, unapologetic women. And that's awesome. And it's really special to be a part of a story like that, to be a part of a story coming from such a strong voice, playwright Kat Sandler. She came into the project excited to adapt her own story and had such a clear vision. So, if you like a little spooky, a little sexy, a little what-the-frick is going on, I would highly suggest tuning in.

Brett Cullum: Who do you play in the show?

Sam Krochmal: I play Officer Billy Granger, who is, call him, the accidental comedic relief in a pretty dark story.

Brett Cullum: I've read that you've said this character's a lot like you, so did you feel that when you read this one?

Sam Krochmal: Yeah, absolutely. I feel like, as an actor, it's not super often that you get a character that crosses your desk that feels like, oh, I'm just playing myself. And it's really a gift that makes the job easy, and when I received this audition late last year, the first thing I thought was, like, oh, this is just me if I was a small-town cop. So, from the get-go, it felt like I wasn't really acting, which is awesome, and yeah, makes the work really enjoyable and easy, and that was my experience on this job.

Brett Cullum: Where did you all film this thing? It's beautiful!

Sam Krochmal: Yeah, so this was shot exclusively in Victoria, British Columbia, which is a beautiful seaside town that also is, like, legitimately haunted. Like, it has a reputation for being a haunted place, so it kind of felt perfect for this story. And it's already beautiful and cinematic, and, you know, our director of photography, Gerald Lim, who is incredibly talented, really squeezed all the cinematic juice out of that… out of that city. Yeah, it's… it's beautiful, and I think, like, that environment and setting really, really helps make the show.

Brett Cullum: You are working with some amazing people here! Hudson Williams from HEATED RIVALRY, Noah Reid from SCHITT'S CREEK, and Carrie-Anne Moss, who did this small film called THE MATRIX. I mean, seriously!

Sam Krochmal: Yeah, it's unbelievable to me. Throughout the entire process, you know, auditioning, shooting the job, the post-production, the rollout, all of it has been so surreal, and I'm just, like. I'm often in awe of the talent that is surrounding this show, and it was such a… such a blessing and a gift to, like, get to work alongside this, like, Canadian All-Star lineup. Many pinch-me moments where I had to be like. Holy s--t, like, you deserve to be here. And I think from the get-go, everyone, you know, Clark, Carrie-Anne, Noah, Hudson, Sheila, the list goes on. Everyone there immediately set the tone and created an environment that was playful, safe, and no-ego, and everyone had unanimous buy-in on the understanding that we were making something pretty, pretty cool. And I think that comes across in the product. Everyone was dialed in, and it was just such a pleasure to work with all those folks.

Brett Cullum: There you go. But it seems like the Canadian television industry is having a moment. It seems like there's a lot of stuff breaking through. Do you feel this kind of momentum coming from this part of the world that you've been a part of?

Sam Krochmal: Absolutely. It's a really interesting and pivotal time. Canadian television, in particular, has been fighting damaging stereotypes for a long time. I think that we kind of get pasted with a label that's, like, it's cheap TV, it's, you know, it's vapid, it's for cable, it's low budget, blah blah blah blah blah. Maybe in the past, some of that held true, but I think over the past 5 or 10 years, we've seen the quality of Canadian television grow exponentially, and it's only recently that people have started to finally accept and recognize it. Schitt's Creek is a great example. Heated Rivalry was a huge turning point for this as well, but, like, I think that those shows, and hopefully Yaga will continue this momentum of, like, pushing Canadian shows into an international spotlight, and, like, force people to look at them, and watch them, and consume them, and see that they're, like, good, you know? This is… this is not your… your case of the week, cable slot. Like, this is… this is prestige television, in my opinion, and yeah, it's just cool that people are finally starting to kind of give Canadian TV the time of day.

Brett Cullum: Well, how did you get into this business? How did you get into acting and making films?

Sam Krochmal: It's not a super poetic answer. I was obviously involved in the high school theater scene, like many actors. Where else are you gonna find your spark, you know? I did improv, I did plays, I did one musical in high school, I played Grandma on The Addams Family, which was ridiculous. A little gender-bending moment. It was a passion of mine from the get-go, from a young age. I think coming out of school, kind of getting hit with this, like, what am I gonna do with my life? It was this process of elimination, where I'm like, I don't think that I want to do anything else as a career for the next 40 years that won't leave me feeling sad. And therefore, I owe it to my little baby artist's soul to, like, give this a whirl. And so it kind of started with me being like, I have to try it. Probably gonna fail. It's insanely competitive and really hard to build a sustainable career. But I've kind of just been, like, doing that for, like, 10 years, and it's… It's kept… It's kept rolling along, and… and I just kind of told myself not to quit. And I think that's my advice to, like, anyone doing this. Like, it's gonna take literally probably years to feel like you're making any traction or gaining any ground. That's just the beast of the industry, and if you can get up every day and, like, just not quit and keep going, like, eventually, something's gotta give, and that was my experience.

Sam Krochmal can be seen on YAGA, which is streaming on AMC+. Photo is provided by Stacey Newman.

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 14% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 9% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 4% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 21% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 7% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 4% 5 A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 10% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 8% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 5% 4 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% 5 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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