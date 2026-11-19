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Playwright Matthew Keenan gives Charles Dickens’ holiday classic an Irish twist in An Irish Carol, which makes its Texas regional premiere at Main Street Theater. Set in a Dublin pub, the play removes the supernatural elements and focuses on the people who enter the bar and affect its owner, David.

Brett Cullum: Everyone knows the story of A Christmas Carol, and every actor, professional or community, has probably done at least one production. Why did you choose to give this story an Irish identity, and what kind of cultural perspective are you bringing to it?

Matthew Keenan: It actually came from Mark Ray, who at the time was the artistic director and founder of Keegan Theatre in Washington, D.C. I started working with them as an actor, and he had this idea that he wanted to do an Irish version of A Christmas Carol. We were sitting around chatting one day, and I said, “Look, I'll give it a shot.” So they commissioned me to do that. We decided what we'd do is remove the supernatural element from it all and see what that does to the story. I was thinking about the Scrooge character and where he would be if it were modern and Irish. I had worked in restaurants and bars years ago, and came up with the idea that he would be a bartender. I was thinking restaurant, but then I thought, “A bar—that's just very Irish.” It's a perfect setting for an Irish play. The character owns and runs the bar and, over the years, has become this Scrooge-type character.On Christmas Eve, he's presented with the past, present, and future, but it comes through the people who enter the bar and the interactions he has with them. It's right up close for him. That night, he has to deal with it face-on, in reality, during that evening.

Brett Cullum: The play had its world premiere in Washington, D.C., in 2011. How did it develop after that first production?

Matthew Keenan: I went back to Ireland and spent all my time writing it. I sent it on to them, and they decided to produce it that year. It did really well, so they brought it back the next year. It's become kind of a staple there and a tradition for a lot of people who come back to Keegan. I'm very proud of it and very proud that it was born there. Last year, it was produced in Boston. Waylon Symes was looking at alternative Christmas shows, came across it online, and sent me the script. They liked it and produced it. Now we have the regional premiere in Texas, in Houston.

Brett Cullum: This is set in Dublin, at a bar. What do you hope audiences are thinking about when they leave? You've transposed this from the Dickens world and the English setting into Ireland, which is not that far away geographically, but is a little different culturally.

Matthew Keenan: It's not far geographically. It's very different in its flavor. There's a lot of colorful language in this. People who have visited Ireland, specifically Dublin, have said it was like being right back in Dublin, sitting in the pub with all these characters. What I hope people leave with, similarly to Dickens' A Christmas Carol, is that people can change and that there's hope. We can all get lost in the rat race, what we feel like we need to do, and where we shift our priorities. For David, it all happens in one night and it's very real for him. His brother visits him at first, and he's forced to look at that. Other things throughout the night also nudge him in that direction. I hope people leave with a sense of hope and really think about what's important. Money and security are fine, and people have to look at those things as well, but family, friends, loved ones, and that connection are priceless. Also, not to judge people straight away. There are a lot of angry, bitter, grumpy old people out there, but there are a lot of broken people and hurt people. We shouldn't be too quick to judge.

Brett Cullum: Is this the first play that you've ever written?

Matthew Keenan: Yeah, it is. I had written other things in the past, little projects for myself, and I was messing around with writing little short movies here and there. I was delighted that they liked the script when I sent it to them. When I finished it, I kind of thought, “Well, I kind of like it, and I think there are funny moments in there that I like, that maybe I'll laugh at, and maybe no one else will get.” You just don't know what the feedback will be. They really liked it, and we did some tweaks. I've actually just written a new one, which has taken me a long time to get to. For An Irish Carol, I've been very proud of the life that it's had. Now that it's happening in other places around the country, it's amazing.

Brett Cullum: You brought up one of your ghosts of the past, Classical Theatre Company. What did you do with Classical Theatre Company and John Johnson?

Matthew Keenan: I met JJ a long time ago, back when I was in D.C. When he started CTC in 2008, I was in Antigone, which was in their first season. I worked with JJ and CTC as an actor for a long time, appearing in The Cherry Orchard, Hamlet, Antigone, The Government Inspector, and, recently, Othello as Iago. With Keegan, I started helping them build the sets. I paint and sketch, and I'm involved with that, too. I came up with a set design when they lost a designer because of a scheduling issue. I sat down and sketched up a design for Hair. I was working with George Lucas—funnily enough, the same name as Star Wars' George Lucas, but a different guy. He was kind of my Jedi Master when it came to set design and building, and he taught me a lot. I ended up designing, building, and doing the scenic painting. I was their resident scenic designer, builder, and scenic painter for about 10 years.

Brett Cullum: Matthew Keenan, you are making me feel like an underachiever. You've been a designer, and you've written plays that have been produced. It's like you're a one-man theater.

Matthew Keenan: I've been so lucky. With Keegan Theatre and with JJ at CTC, I've had so many opportunities. To be given the opportunity and trusted with writing An Irish Carol in the first place was such a huge thing. They had done so much for me over the years, and I really wanted it to be good. I was really hoping it would be good. The fact that it did so well, I was thrilled with. JJ was very quick to trust me with set design, too. I've been very lucky. People have given me a lot of opportunity, and I'm very thankful for that.

Brett Cullum: Well, they always say “luck of the Irish,” so there you go. An Irish Carol plays Main Street Theater November 21 through December 30. It's a small house, and it's selling very well, so if you're interested in seeing this new take on Dickens, set in a pub in Dublin, move quickly and visit the Main Street Theater website.

Brett Cullum: Thank you so much. I'm excited to see it.

Matthew Keenan: Thank you, Brett. Thanks a lot. Thanks for having me.

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 15% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 9% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 5% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 22% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 7% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 5% 5 A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 11% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 9% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 6% 4 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% 5 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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