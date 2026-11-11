Interview: Jen Silverman on Houston Productions of THE ROOMMATE and COLLECTIVE RAGE at Stages, Mildred's Umbrella, and Theatre Suburbia

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Non-binary icon Jen Silverman is having a moment in Houston’s theatre scene, and to be honest, they are extremely hot nationwide. Jen is in the top twenty of “the most produced playwrights” according to American Theatre, and their script THE ROOMMATE is regularly cited as one of the top ten “most produced” plays in America. Houston has seen in the last year THE ROOMMATE produced both by Stages Houston and Theatre Suburbia, as well as a full-scale mounting of COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES from Mildred’s Umbrella. Mildred’s did THE MOORS in recent history too. Broadway World writer Brett Cullum tracked Jen down and asked them what they thought about their Houston renaissance lately.

Brett Cullum: Why do you think your works are resonating so well with the world today? They seem far more relevant than they were even ten years ago, when they debuted. And both THE ROOMMATE and COLLECTIVE RAGE sold out their runs. The Stages Houston production ends November 22nd, and you have to fight someone in the parking lot even to get a ticket!

Jen Silverman: I couldn’t say, but I’m very grateful when these plays find a home and resonate with their audiences.

Brett Cullum: THE ROOMMATE! It’s running at Stages Houston right now, and Theatre Suburbia did it not that long ago. And of course, the Broadway run with Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow! What inspired you to write THE ROOMMATE?

Jen Silverman: My partner’s mother took on a female roommate right at the time that my partner and I started dating. Though I hadn’t yet met my now mother-in-law, she was updating my partner on the daily intricacies of sharing space with a relative stranger. I was fascinated by these updates, because it seemed to me such a delicate thing to navigate – the intimacy of shared domesticity, particularly as women who had lived whole lives prior to living together. And then, one day, her roommate disappeared without explanation – bags packed, room empty. The seeds of the story captured my imagination and, inventing wildly, I wrote a play. (Luckily, my mother-in-law has a great sense of humor.)

Brett Cullum: Mildred’s Umbrella recently did one of your shows that truly concentrated on the experience of women assigned at birth. What inspired COLLECTIVE RAGE?

Jen Silverman: COLLECTIVE RAGE was born of an overheated pressure-cooker of a summer in which, everywhere I turned, I encountered gendered expectations about what I should be doing with my body, my voice, my mind. Once I started noticing it, I couldn’t stop noticing how that was playing out all around me – how every woman I knew was contending with an idea about what and how she should be that was often quite different from what and how she actually was. What struck me as the most insidious was how internalized these expectations become, and the damage they can do that way. I’m a genderqueer writer, but I was socialized as a woman, and so this is something I think about a lot – how socialization becomes a script running in the background of your unconscious. And how much clarity and determination it requires to identify and question – and sometimes reinvent – what has been ingrained in you, when it does not serve you. But also… that answer, though true, makes the play sound very scholarly and serious. A simpler, equally true answer is that I wrote a rowdy queer fantasia because I wanted to go to the theatre and see a rowdy queer fantasia.

Brett Cullum: Did you ever think that THE ROOMMATE would end up on Broadway and become one of the most-produced shows in America?

Jen Silverman: Ha, no.

Brett Cullum: Sara Gaston and Deborah Hope are Houston actresses currently starring in THE ROOMMATE at STAGES HOUSTON, and they both remarked on how intricate your dialogue is. How it has fragments, stops, and starts. That it was a challenge to work on until they found that rhythm. How did you decide to write that way?

Jen Silverman: I think a lot about rhythm, breath, pace. How these things communicate tone, how tone communicates intention. I think of a play script as a kind of musical score. The pleasure of theatre is how that music changes from actor to actor, as they embrace it and make it their own.

Brett Cullum: The world you have created in your scripts that we have seen recently is largely populated by assigned females at birth almost exclusively. Is there a mission there? Was there something lacking in what you saw out there for these actors?

Jen Silverman: You know, it’s interesting you say that, because I do feel strongly about creating worlds that female and queer/ nonbinary/ trans actors can inhabit, and in which they can thrive as artists. And a number of my plays call for largely female casts, or have been done in ways that really queer the casting – I hear all the time about productions of Witch, for example, that are done this way. That said, I’ve also written plays with majority male casts: Phoebe in Winter has four men and two women; my recent adaptation of Strindberg, Creditors, has two men and one woman. (Witch is also written with majority male characters, interestingly.) I don’t write plays from the mindset of a casting mission; I write the stories that feel urgent to me, that circle questions I’m actively grappling with in some form, populated by the characters who can tell that story most effectively.

Brett Cullum: Since Houston has seen productions of THE MOORS, COLLECTIVE RAGE, and THE ROOMMATE, what script should we produce next to further our knowledge of Jen Silverman?

Jen Silverman: Do Witch or Phoebe in Winter; give the men some work!

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