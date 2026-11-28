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The Hobby Center is presenting the Houston Is Inspired 2026–2027 series, a collection of shows highlighting Houston talent. Kicking off the new season is a mainstay on the international jazz scene, Houston's own Jalen Baker. His show, Repaved, will play December 4th in Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center. The production brings stories of Houston's Third, Fourth, and Fifth Wards to life through a new suite of jazz music, performed by a nine-piece chamber ensemble. Drawing on histories such as Freedmenstown and Juneteenth, Repaved aims to connect the past and present and reveal how these communities continue to shape Houston. Jalen has been described by DownBeat Magazine as "a bold new vibraphonist in jazz with a promising career." He's a graduate of Columbia College Chicago, has an MFA from Florida State University, and is an alumnus of Houston's famed High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA). BROADWAY WORLD writer Brett Cullum spoke with Jalen prior to his performance.

Brett Cullum: Repaved. Tell me about this event. What is it, and what is it going to be like?

Jalen Baker: It's a suite of music about places that I grew up in in Houston: Third Ward, Fourth Ward, and Fifth Ward. It's about some themes surrounding those areas. You mentioned Freedmenstown, the plot of land where newly freed slaves first settled in Houston. It's a really powerful place that has gotten much smaller since I-45 and Midtown have crept over and started to gentrify quite a bit. There are also things like Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, one of the first Black Baptist churches in Texas to open right after Juneteenth, and the Kashmere Stage Band, which was started at Kashmere High School in Fifth Ward. All the music is centered around those things. It's a nine-piece group featuring my typical jazz quintet, but we also have a string quartet augmenting the group. It's going to be the great local string quartet, The Apollo Chamber Players, so it'll be fun. It's going to be a good time. It's all instrumental.

Brett Cullum: So how are you getting this story out? Is it just through the music, or do you have any kind of multimedia elements happening at the same time?

Jalen Baker: It's going to be mostly through the music. There will be some visual aspects with photographs, but we're also starting the show with a panel discussion with some local artists. I'm actually a descendant of Jack Yates himself, who was the founder of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. His family is still very influential in town, so we'll talk a little bit about it and add some context before people hear any of the music.

Brett Cullum: That's great! So we get a little bit of the history to give us a reference point for all of this. It's interesting to tell a story through music. I think that's one of the most wonderful things. I really love when that happens. What is a vibraphonist?

Jalen Baker: A vibraphone is similar to a xylophone. It's a percussion instrument. You have to hit it. It looks like a xylophone, but it's different. Instruments like the xylophone or marimba, which people are usually more familiar with, are older. They're very much from Africa. They're African instruments, really based on the balafon. They're wooden, and all the bars are made of wood. A vibraphone is more of an Americanized adaptation, and the bars are metal, so it's a little bit more modern. People have definitely heard it, but probably never really get to see it up close. People like Roy Ayers played vibraphone, and a lot of people are familiar with him, as well as Lionel Hampton. There's been a good amount of vibraphone throughout American music, so it's not as niche as it seems.

Brett Cullum: I immediately thought about how you went to school here at HSPVA. How did you get into music? Was it just all around you growing up, or what happened?

Jalen Baker: A little bit. I went to McGregor Elementary, which is in Third Ward, or I guess maybe people might try to call it Midtown now. It was a performing arts elementary school, so in the third grade, you had to be in band, choir, or orchestra. I was never going to sing, and I wasn't super interested in the string instruments. I had a friend at McGregor who was really talented at playing drum set, before any of the rest of us at the school were really doing anything musical. That was really inspiring to see. You see a six-year-old kid playing like a grown adult, and it's like, "Oh, man, I kind of want to try that, too." In the third grade, I picked percussion. I wanted to play drums. It just developed from there. I started taking private lessons in the fourth or fifth grade, when I got a little more serious. Then I went to the Performing Arts Middle School, which was Johnston Middle School. From there, I went to HSPVA. Houston has a really good feeder system going with the arts that's been around for a while. That kept me on track. When all your best friends are incredibly talented, like-minded, and ambitious, it's really easy to stick with it.

Brett Cullum: Jazz is its own thing, obviously. Why did you pick jazz?

Jalen Baker: It's always a funny question to answer because I feel like I was a bit of a late bloomer, or late to the party. When I was at HSPVA, I was on the classical side of things. I was a classical percussionist, playing marimba, timpani, snare drum, and all of this classical repertoire from people who have long since left us. It kind of got a little old for me, especially because all of my really good friends were in the jazz program. I was around it, and I was really interested and intrigued by what they were doing and the idea of improvisation. I already had some experience with it because, when I was in middle school, I played in the jazz band, but I was playing drum set. In high school, I heard a record from this great vibraphonist named Stefon Harris. That was maybe one of my first introductions to hearing a mallet percussion instrument played in a way that I had never really experienced before. I was immediately taken by that. I thought, "Oh, I think I can do this, too." It just went from there. I made the spur-of-the-moment decision to go to college for jazz, having not really engaged with it on a formal level yet, outside of trying to play with some of my friends at lunchtime or after school. Once I heard somebody play my instrument in a jazz setting, it unlocked all these doors that I felt like maybe I wasn't getting with the classical side of things.

Brett Cullum: You went to Columbia College in Chicago for college, right? How is Chicago's jazz scene different from here?

Jalen Baker: It's much bigger. Houston doesn't have a humongous jazz scene. Probably not to sound dark, but we don't have that big of an art scene in general, just because of how our city is laid out. It's sprawling, whereas in Chicago, everything is a lot closer. Public transit makes it easy to get to things. Being in Chicago was great for me because there was music happening everywhere, all the time. My dorm was a block away from one of their major jazz venues, the Jazz Showcase. I could just walk over and try to sneak in and see world-class jazz musicians every weekend. You don't really get that opportunity in Houston right now. Hopefully, that starts to change in the coming years. Chicago is one of those cities where the city's identity is so deeply ingrained in what they do artistically and what happens artistically within their borders. That was fun to be around when I was 18 or 19.

Brett Cullum: But you live here now?

Jalen Baker: I do.

Brett Cullum: I feel like the jazz scene here has gotten a little bit of a shot in the arm lately. We've seen Docs in Montrose, the jazz club, rise up a little bit. I think there are a couple more venues that are getting there, too, so I have hope that jazz will become a more prevalent part of the art scene in the next couple of years. In the meantime, we can catch you, Jalen Baker, doing your show, Repaved, on December 4 in Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center. It's all centered around the history of Houston's Third, Fourth, and Fifth Wards. We'll have an introduction with some history lessons and photographs, and then you're going to play with a nine-piece chamber ensemble. That's crazy!

Jalen Baker: Hell, yeah.

Brett Cullum: What's next for you after this?

Jalen Baker: We'll see. I'm constantly traveling. Right now, I'm in Italy. I'm in the middle of a tour, and I actually get back the week of the show at the Hobby Center. More things like this, traveling and playing. You asked about the Houston music scene. I'm trying to play in town a lot more. One of the things I was mentioning to Deborah Lugo at the Hobby Center was what's so great about the Houston Is Inspired series. There are a lot of international touring artists who live in Houston, but oftentimes we don't necessarily engage with the local scene quite as much because there aren't as many opportunities to play consistently. That's one of the things that's great about what they're doing. A year ago, or even two years ago, this project would have been more likely for me to go play in New York. It has nothing to do with New York. It's great that I get to do it in Houston. I hope to be able to do more things like this, even on a much smaller scale. It doesn't have to be a nine-piece group in a hall that seats 500 people. It could be a trio in a place that seats 20. Hopefully, we'll see more of that over 2027 and 2028. Fingers crossed that the stars align and some things pop up to make that feasible.

Brett Cullum: That's perfect. I think we're going to see that. I have a feeling the Hobby Center is really concentrating on this. I know there are plans to make Zilkha a little more accessible as a venue for music like this. Hopefully, Docs in Montrose and a couple of the other clubs will provide those smaller spaces, too. Jalen, I'm just excited to see you on December 4!

Jalen Baker: Yeah. Thank you.

Brett Cullum: Thank you, and we'll keep an eye out for whatever comes after this one.

Jalen Baker: For sure, for sure. Thank you!

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