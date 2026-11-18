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Jane Austen fans may think they know the story of Pride and Prejudice, but Fourth Wall Theatre is offering a different perspective with Are the Bennett Girls Okay? Running from November 20 through December 19, the production serves as the company's holiday offering and places the complicated relationships among the Bennett sisters at the heart of the story. Directed by David Gow, the play by Emily Breeze takes inspiration from Austen's familiar world while introducing a distinctly contemporary sensibility. The women take center stage, the dialogue feels decidedly modern, and the traditional romantic elements give way to questions about family, social expectations, and the realities facing women. BROADWAYWORLD Houston's Brett Cullum spoke with Gow about his approach to the production, his relationship with Fourth Wall Theatre, and why this interpretation of Jane Austen feels particularly relevant today.

BRETT CULLUM: What is Are the Bennett Girls Okay? about?

David Gow: This version is more centered on the sister dynamic, their relationship with their mother, and what society is asking of them than any other version I've seen. The male characters are so secondary that one actor plays all five of them. He just pops in and provides momentum for the female characters' development rather than making it feel like a romantic comedy.

BRETT CULLUM: What made you want to direct this particular play?

David Gow: I love the Jane Austen stories. At this point, they're almost like Greek myths in that they're told over and over again in so many different iterations. I love them all, but I'm often not that surprised by them anymore because I've been so exposed to them. I saw this production a year ago in New York with Bedlam, and the second I left the theater, I sent Jennifer Dean, the artistic director, a voice note saying this was why we should do it. I thought it would feel really fresh and exciting for a Houston audience because I'd never seen anything like it. Visually, it looks like what you're familiar with in the Jane Austen world: period clothing. But the way they talk is exactly how I'm talking to you right now. They cuss, they don't have accents, and it's completely contemporary and accessible. I think it successfully drops the story into 2026 more than any other version I've seen.

BRETT CULLUM: Jane Austen has been adapted countless times. Apart from the modern dialogue, what is Emily Breeze doing to make this feel fresh?

David Gow: I think she's replaced romance with reality. I know that might not appeal to people as much. They'll love seeing the will-they-won't-they relationship between Lizzie and Darcy, but frankly, Emily Breeze just wasn't interested in that. She was interested in what motivates these women to get married. It's more about what society is saying, what inherited family situations and trauma are saying, and what their mother is asking them to do. Mrs. Bennet is particularly interesting in this version. We're used to the bumbling, neurotic, comedic Mrs. Bennet, and there is some of that color here. But she really enforces the reality of the situation in a non-comedic way. What makes you think you won't have to make a difficult decision? This isn't about you or whether you'd be happy with this man. This is about the family, and what happens if you turn him down. The family literally becomes homeless.

It's showing that this isn't a romantic decision but a life-or-death situation. Turning someone down because you're not romantically inclined toward them is actually selfish because you're denying happiness to your whole family. It's chilling to think about these very young women facing those expectations through a 2026 lens. I don't want to spoil too much, but most of the play is inspired by Jane Austen rather than a direct adaptation. Then Emily introduces something new at the end, a twist she invented that floored me. My jaw practically unhinged when I saw it.

BRETT CULLUM: There are five Bennett sisters, and they're very much a commentary on their era. What do you think they say to audiences today?

David Gow: The sister characters who are typically more secondary, like Kitty and Mary, are completely fleshed out. All five are really dynamic. I'm very into the Enneagram personality test, so we talk about their personalities in rehearsals. Kitty is the peacemaker. She wants everyone to be quiet and for the family to stop yelling. Jane is a little more of a perfectionist. On the surface, they seem like archetypes. Lydia is the more promiscuous one, Mary is the oddball artist, and Lydia is also the challenger who says, "Screw society. I'm going to do what I want." They're all likable individuals, and their motivations for wanting to be with a man are completely different. To me, that feels like very contemporary storytelling. It's not just about happily-ever-after, romanticized relationships. It's about what you actually want in life. Maybe you love someone but don't believe in the institution of marriage. Maybe you don't want to marry anyone. Maybe you'd rather spend your life with your female best friend. Or maybe you're doing it on behalf of your family rather than yourself. There are so many different motivations behind these relationships.

BRETT CULLUM: This is your first directing project with Fourth Wall, but you've directed other productions in Houston. Tell me about your background.

David Gow: I've directed about a dozen shows here in Houston with Tapestry Players. I grew up here, but I'm based in New York. Tapestry Players has sort of been my dessert. I usually come home in December or January to spend the holidays with my family, and then I'll direct a show. I'm directing another one with them in January. I've trained as an actor and done far more onstage, so I've had a little imposter syndrome with directing. But I've grown to love it and found things I think I'm good at. I've also identified the things I'm not good at, which is why I'm glad Fourth Wall has such a wonderful team of designers. I have a wonderful relationship with Fourth Wall. I adore them and Jennifer Dean. I've performed in Sense and Sensibility, and I assistant-directed Bedlam's Hamlet. That collaboration helped start the conversation about me doing something with Fourth Wall.

BRETT CULLUM: You're directing a production with a lot of women. Is that something you particularly enjoy?

I love it. I feel like I'm cheating a little because I'm queer, so I have more of a shorthand with women than heterosexual men do. Sorry, I know that's a generalization, but I stand by it. I also think women are more talented than men. That's another generalization, but I stand by it! I could have cast this show three different ways with three completely different rosters of actresses. We had so many incredible people audition. There are always more actresses than actors, and there are always more male parts than female parts, so women are always at a disadvantage. I love directing female-heavy shows. I directed Little Women: The Musical once, and it felt like a renaissance of female talent. I'm feeling that right now. It's the most talented cast I've ever directed.

BRETT CULLUM: Who is in this particular production?

David Gow: Familiar faces to Fourth Wall include Christy Watkins as Mrs. Bennet, Skylar Sinclair as Kitty Bennet, Jasmine Thomas as Charlotte, Lizzie's best friend, and Meg Rogers, who recently played the lead in Proof at Fourth Wall, as Jane. New faces include Anna Tullis, whom I brought down from New York to play Mary Bennet. Dino Nikandros came down from New York and plays all the male roles. Abby Smith came down from Chicago, and Rebecca Lemke just graduated from my alma mater. This is her first professional job, and you would never know it. She's a seasoned actress. She's brilliant. Ashlyn Evans, who has only done readings with Fourth Wall, is playing Lydia. It's a combination of people audiences have seen many times and people who are brand new to Houston. I really thought we wouldn't be able to get everyone on my first-choice list, but we made the offers, and we did. I will absolutely take full credit for casting this very well!

BRETT CULLUM: What do you hope audiences walk away thinking about?

I hope Jane Austen loyalists will appreciate this and recognize all the Easter eggs from the original stories. I also hope people who love the Kate Hamill adaptations will see that Kate Hamill elevates and heightens the story, while this feels like we're breaking it down to its roots. The comedy is outrageous, but the circumstances for the women are not. Beyond being entertained, I hope people leave with a renewed appreciation for how talented Houston actors are. I also hope they have empathy and appreciation for what is actually asked of these women when their circumstances aren't fantasized as a love story. It's powerful how well the story has been executed and how much the sisters really do care for each other.

BRETT CULLUM: You've mentioned that you're based in New York, but you grew up in Houston. How did you reconnect with the Houston theater community?

David Gow: When I first graduated, they really impressed upon us that you had to be in New York and available for auditions. It never occurred to me to leave. Then the pandemic happened, the industry shifted, and self-tapes became such a big thing. I thought it seemed silly not to dip my toe into the water in Houston. I could be here and self-tape for things in New York, or be in New York and self-tape for things in Houston. I started emailing theaters here, being very naive about the Houston theater scene. I knew that as a kid I'd gone to A Christmas Carol at the Alley, and that was about it. I've since learned that the theater scene here is incredible. I developed relationships through email and auditions, and work begets work here. There's a real sense of community. I love being able to live at home, raid my parents' refrigerator while I'm working, and hang out with my nieces. I love working here.

BRETT CULLUM: Finally, how are you leaning into the contemporary nature of this production?

David Gow: I want everyone to realize from the very beginning that this is the contemporary world. Since it's about the sisters, all the music is girl-group music, and they're dancing together. They're dressed in period clothing, but within the first two seconds of the play, you'll realize this is a very different Jane Austen world.

Are the Bennett Girls Okay? runs November 20 through December 19 at Fourth Wall Theatre. For tickets and additional information, visit Fourth Wall Theatre's website.

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 15% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 10% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 5% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 21% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 7% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 5% 5 A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 11% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 9% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 6% 4 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% 5 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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