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Callie Schutera and Gabriela Ledesma are a Hollywood couple and producing partners with Poison Pictures. The two have been married for over 10 years and have a new film called The Exit State. It's a political horror thriller featuring some familiar faces, including actors from Weapons (a movie Callie was in as a mom!), Sharon Lawrence, and Takiyah Lynn Washington. Gabriela directs, while Callie co-stars, writes, and produces. The story follows Americans fleeing toward Mexico, only to discover their supposed safe house is not quite what they thought it was. BROADWAY WORLD writer Brett Cullum spoke with the actor and the director about The Exit State and their plans with Poison Pictures. The film is available on streaming outlets and has been playing the festival circuit.

Brett Cullum: Tell me about this movie and what inspired it.

Callie Schuttera: This movie was born a few months after Trump was starting his second term, which was a very scary time for a lot of us. I was definitely in turmoil, and it was really weighing on me. When we decided to make a film with our very good friend Josh George, who plays Vince, we knew that we wanted to make something that felt relevant and topical. There were so many important, terrifying things starting to take hold in this country and around the world that it almost felt disrespectful or wrong to us to make anything that didn't at least try to address some of those issues.

Brett Cullum: It's a wild ride, and it feels a little bit too close to home. I don't know where to categorize it. It feels kind of sci-fi, it's a thriller, and it's got some horrific elements. How do you slot it?

Callie Schuttera: It's funny. I've been talking with a couple of people about where it fits in certain genres. I think there's enough comedy that it's not a straight horror thriller. We definitely have some moments of levity, but we also use the political framework to set up a classic horror film. All of the horror that we experience is pretty people-based, so it hits in a particular brand of horror that's frightening. I've found very few films that are easy comparisons. When we were writing, we were thinking of Get Out, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Funny Games, sort of like a reverse Funny Games.

Gabriela Ledesma We hope we've made something unique. I thought of it as a documentary! That's how it felt when we were writing, too. It was something that could take place in five or 10 years. By the time we finished writing, which took maybe a month or two, we realized it was very close to the reality that we experience. It felt too close for comfort.

Callie Schuttera: Before we started shooting, we thought it was a warning of the worst-case scenario. By the time we finished shooting, we felt it was pretty on the nose.

Brett Cullum: We've had these recent elections, and Texas, which I would have never thought, turned blue. We may be backing out of this, but we don't know. It's one of those things where you're like, okay, I've got this hope, but we could be back in The Exit State any second.

Gabriela Ledesma: The idea is that we have to keep pushing forward. We almost got Florida, too, if we put a couple of bucks in there and a little bit more attention. I think it's important not to just think, "Oh, we got this. This is great." It's about asking what else we can do going forward to make sure we don't lose it and can do even better. We're proponents of new leadership in the Democratic Party. Extremely progressive mandates have been ordered by the American people. Keeping Texas blue is on the docket.

Brett Cullum: You two are married, and you've been together for over 10 years. My husband and I have talked about an exit strategy. Did you have those conversations?

Callie Schuttera: Oh, yes. The night of the 2024 election, we were making plans. Gabby is a dual citizen in Brazil, and we were looking up all the countries that were safe for us to go to and making a plan. You don't want to wait until it's too late, so we had one. We have one.

Brett Cullum: What I love about the film is that it's a very character-based horror story, almost like a play (which is why I am putting it on BROADWAY WORLD). There's a lot of character development, but you never get too explicit about who each character is or why they're in this group. It's not one of those movies that hits you over the head with the message. I really loved having that breathing room to let the characters develop and relate to each other. Usually, when you walk into a horror film, the bodies just start piling up.

Callie Schuttera: I think what it does, or at least what we try to do, is make the audience care for someone. There are people who love Jordan, Jeremy's character, and Clayton's character. Everybody can pick and choose who they feel connected to, and that also tells you a little bit about their stance, what they believe, and what they would do in that situation. I was just talking about this with Clayton yesterday. By the time he leaves for his journey from the house, he is so endearing and has already had such an arc from arriving two days ago. Something about that departure is very heartwarming and a little sad. Even on set, some of the actors were emotional when he was doing that departure scene. He felt like such a well-rounded and earnest character.

Brett Cullum: Who does Clayton play again?

Callie Schuttera: Clayton plays Andrew Montebello. He's a wealthy philanthropist, and he's definitely the most fun. He's the comedic relief. He's sort of flippant and self-involved, but that quickly changes as he gets to know the group and becomes entrenched in that community. We had a very good friend in common even before Weapons, so we'd known about each other prior to that film. Then we really got to connect on that set. We spent quite a bit of time together after shooting, and almost as soon as we got back from Weapons, we started conceptualizing this project. We immediately thought of him. We knew he was perfect for the role.

Gabriela Ledesma: He's also very beloved on the internet for doing comedy sketches. One of his most popular is That Rich Couple. Andrew's character is based quite a bit on that.

Brett Cullum: I heard you shot this in nine days, with a budget of only about $150,000. The cinematography is really good. I don't know how you got all those aerial shots.

Callie Schuttera: Our Director of Photography is also a fantastic drone operator. We've even heard some people ask after the premiere if we shot on film, which, of course, we couldn't afford. But it speaks to what a great job Sam did that people would even ask that question.

Gabriela Ledesma: We've shot small-budget projects before, but never in less than 11 or 12 days, which is already relatively impossible. With this one, we decided, because of the production value and the location we wanted, to go for nine days so we could get the optimum team and location by saving that extra day or two.

Brett Cullum: I love the cast. The central girl, Cindy Nguyen, is definitely not a Hollywood stereotype. Was that purposeful?

Callie Schuttera: It was for us. She's beautiful, smart, and funny. Having the incel storyline with Vince was also important to us. He was desperate to be with someone, and he clings to this past love that he had. It doesn't matter that he hasn't seen her in years. He's immediately enamored again and needs to be with her completely.

Gabriela Ledesma: It's almost a rekindling with his past and who he used to be. We were very lucky that we already knew who most of the actors were going to play. We were able to write the script with their voices in our heads. We knew the way Clayton would do something or act, so it was much easier to come to the table with that understanding of who they were and what they could do. With that kind of time, I think that's very important. Everybody did incredible work, and they were able to stretch themselves while still making the characters fit like a glove.

Brett Cullum: The gore and nudity were actually very restrained for a horror film. There are some horrific sequences, but I think somebody who doesn't normally watch horror movies could watch this. It's not super-gory.

Gabriela Ledesma: I think that was the restraint we had. Sometimes the audience has a bigger and bolder imagination than I do. I felt that, with the tools we had, the best thing I could do was give them the opportunity to play in their heads and imagine how graphic something was. We premiered at Screamfest, which is all horror and lots of gore. I remember thinking we were going to be one of the more tame films. Then the reviews started coming out, and some said the torture was so gory. I think it is your imagination.

Brett Cullum: It's what you don't see. It's the elegance of not showing it explicitly, but you're hearing it and seeing the reactions to it. It creates a great atmosphere. Callie, we know you from Weapons. You played Alex Lilly's mom, correct?

Callie Schuttera: Yes. I play Alex Lilly's mom, and his father, played by Whitmer Thomas, who's a great comedian, and I are both very quickly under Gladys's spell and control. Alex has to navigate this very scary world by himself.

Brett Cullum: With Poison Pictures, I'm assuming you're doing a lot of horror. Is that what you're angling for?

Callie Schuttera: Not always, and that's been confusing in the past. Horror is really one of the main genres we've wanted to live in. Exit State was the first feature film we've gotten to make since we really knew what we were doing and what we wanted to do. Even though we've done feature films in the past, in a lot of ways, this is Poison Pictures' debut in horror.

Gabriela Ledesma: We did release a family romantic comedy a few years ago. It was Poison Pictures Presents, and we were infecting people with love. But once you play with fake blood, you want to do more!

Brett Cullum: Gabriela, you're directing. What's your directing background? What made you go into directing?

Gabriela Ledesma: I started in the industry when I was five years old, acting in Brazil. I left when I was 16 and went into the military, the U.S. Navy. I just couldn't shake the fact that I was born and raised in the industry, but I didn't want to be in front of screens ever again. I couldn't shake the idea that I could only think of a movie in my head. I went back to school to get my master's degree, almost in documentary filmmaking. Then I thought, let's make movies. When I met Callie, we were like, let's make our first feature, and that's where it all started.

Brett Cullum: Do you find it hard to work together and maintain your relationship while working on a project like this?

Gabriela Ledesma: No! The opposite, I think. A couple of days ago, we were up until I don't know what time in the morning because we were writing and having ideas and putting them to paper. That's something you can only do with somebody you're going to go to sleep with, wake up in the middle of the night, shake up, and say, "Hey, I have an idea. Take a look at this."

Callie Schuttera: Producing is stressful. Directing, acting, and writing are fun, but producing is stressful. Being able to share the joys and burdens of filmmaking makes us closer. We love sharing everything.

Brett Cullum: What's next for Poison Pictures? What are you hoping to do next?

Callie Schuttera: We've had some really exciting opportunities pop up since the premiere of The Exit State. Gabby has a list of scripts, some finished and some specs, and we've gotten word that there are interested parties who want to make something we're interested in producing next. We're not sure exactly what it's going to be. There's a chance it could be The Exit State 2. We've been approached about that, so we'll see which project gets picked out of the hat.

Brett Cullum: It'll be interesting no matter what. If it's anything like Exit State, it'll be very interesting, very well done, and very well acted. I can't believe you made it for that amount of money and achieved that level of storytelling. I can only imagine what you'll do with a huge budget and more resources. In the meantime, let's watch The Exit State and pray that this blue wave keeps going.

Callie Schuttera: Just be careful which safe house you use on your way out!

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 14% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 9% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 4% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 21% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 6% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 4% 5 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Sankofa Collective 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 10% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 8% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 6% 4 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% 5 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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