Interview: Andrew Roblyer And Beau York of MIDNIGHT HIGH at Immersive Houston

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Houston audiences are about to experience something a little different from traditional theater, but it may be a title you are familiar with. Immersive Houston, a new company led by Andrew Roblyer, Beau York, and Christina York, is preparing to revive Midnight High, an immersive, interactive theatrical experience that invites audiences to step directly into a supernatural Western world. Following a successful pilot production last year at MATCH, the production is returning on a much larger scale. What was once an approximately 800-square-foot experience is expanding into an 8,000-plus-square-foot environment at POST Houston. With multiple buildings, expanded storylines, and opportunities for audiences to explore different narratives, the new Midnight High promises an experience that rewards curiosity and repeat visits. The production is scheduled to open February 11, with tickets going on sale November 13. Brett Cullum spoke with director Andrew Roblyer and writer Beau York about the production's evolution, the possibilities of immersive theater, representation in casting, and their plans for bringing something new to Houston's theatrical landscape.

Brett Cullum: Tell me what is happening with this. What is this iteration of Midnight High? Is it a sequel or a revival of the sci-fi western that we may have seen at the MATCH?

Andrew Roblyer: A bit of backstory: This is an immersive, interactive theater piece. I first met Beau in 2019, before the pandemic, and I actually met several of the actors I've worked with over the years through this project. For a variety of reasons, it got tabled, largely because of the pandemic. Then, about three years ago, Beau reached back out and said he wanted to keep developing it. We've been off to the races ever since. We had the opportunity to do a pilot production in fall 2025, thanks to grant money from the City of Houston through the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs and Houston Arts Alliance. That pilot gave us the ability to attract investors and a venue partner.

We're super excited to bring back Midnight High in a new and larger version. What was about 800 square feet at MATCH is now going to be 8,000-plus square feet at POST Houston. What was a one-building show, where we built the saloon of this town and the whole show took place there, is expanding to a multi-building town inside this space. It's an expanded story, so it's not quite a sequel. It's kind of a reboot.

Beau York: It's a reboot in the truest sense because we're going back to the original vision of what we wanted this project to be. When your dreams are big, but your budget is small, you make do. That's exactly what we did with the pilot. We cut back a lot of the side stories and crammed our entire cast into a much smaller space, using the saloon, the boudoir, and the graveyard sets we were able to get at MATCH. Now we have the full canvas to create the town, fully tell the various stories, and give the audience complete agency to wander through it, make choices, and figure out how they want to view the story and the various things that transpire throughout the evening. It is literally a dream come true to be able to present an immersive, interactive production of this scale to Houston. Not just for a month, but for six months, and possibly even longer.

Brett Cullum: Six months! When are you projecting to launch?

Andrew Roblyer: We are opening in mid-February. February 11 is our first day, and tickets go on sale November 13. Initially, we've scheduled four shows per week for the duration of the run. As demand increases, we plan to add shows, potentially up to eight shows per week. I think Houston is ready for something like this. The response we saw at the tail end of our three-weekend run of Midnight High last fall is a harbinger of much greater things to come. Nothing like this has ever been done here before. This scale of immersive theater and entertainment has primarily been associated with the East and West Coasts, particularly New York and Los Angeles. We're excited to bring that to Houston.

Brett Cullum: The original run was only three weekends, but you saw a tremendous response.

Beau York: What was incredible was seeing the response we got in such a short amount of time. Even though it's a completely original story, people would show up dressed in Western clothing, almost cosplaying. We were able to add additional shows because we were selling out. During that last week, we added two additional performances and sold them out in 24 hours. We even had people coming back to experience it again because they wanted to see things from a different angle and figure out the pieces they might have missed. They would hear from their friends, "I went over here, and I saw this happen," or "I got pulled in this direction." We're very inspired by those who have come before us. Sleep No More, in particular, is a great inspiration.

We want to give audiences the ability to have intimate moments with the story, be pulled to the side, uncover unique angles, and experience that sense of FOMO throughout the evening. You might choose to follow the saloon girl, but then you might miss what's going on with the gambler. You might spend time trying to figure out what's happening with someone at the church, but then you won't see what's going on at the jailhouse. Coming as a group allows everyone to spread out, experience different things, and come together afterward to make it a collaborative experience. It's a world that rewards exploration. The narrative isn't just about following the characters; it's also about the lore items you might find around the various sets. As deep as you want to go, we want to make sure you never hit the bottom. That's our goal.

Brett Cullum: When I saw the pilot, I went in with one other person, and we had completely different experiences. The actors would pull one of us in one direction and the other in another. We had to come back together and brief each other on what we'd discovered. It was so much fun. It also made me want to come back to see what happened to the other characters. It's a different way of constructing and interacting with a narrative. We're used to seeing everything at once as an audience, but here you get bits and pieces depending on where you go and where you wander.

Beau York: It's a challenge. It's a unique way to engage with a story, and there will be some people for whom it might not work because they're used to sitting down and getting the full experience. That's great, too. But for those who enjoy exploration, world-building, and theory crafting, this is going to be right up their alley. At the end of the evening during the pilot, we reopened the saloon so people could gather after the show. We saw a community forming before our eyes. People who hadn't even come together were talking and hanging around. As the writer, seeing people unpack and pull apart your story and theorize about it is one of the most rewarding aspects of the experience.

Brett Cullum: Beau, you wrote the piece, and Andrew is directing. Why do you think science fiction, fantasy, and horror aren't produced more often onstage? Your piece touches on all three categories.

Beau York: With this type of experience, because it's more interactive and a lived experience, I think it touches on areas people will be familiar with: haunted houses, escape rooms, conventions, and theme parks. There are elements you find in those kinds of curated and created worlds. As for traditional theater, I'd definitely toss that to Andrew because I know it's a topic near and dear to your heart.

Andrew Roblyer: I think it comes down to a limitation of our collective imagination. We associate fantasy, science fiction, and horror with special effects, especially on screen. We think about the portrayal of magic in fantasy movies, intricate futuristic technology or alien forms in science fiction, and how horror filmmakers use the camera to guide audiences toward what they can and cannot see. Sound design and lighting design are also huge parts of that experience. What people don't always realize is that live theater has tools that are different, but can accomplish similar things if we free our minds to think about them in different ways. In 2023, for instance, I produced and directed a trilogy of science fiction plays called The Honeycomb Trilogy. All three plays are set in the same living room. You only see one part of these giant aliens that have taken over Earth in the second play. Yet it's truly a science fiction play and world where an alien invasion has happened. At their core, these speculative fiction styles of storytelling allow us to focus on the humanity of the people involved.

Look at Star Trek. It was dealing with challenging topics for its time, but because it was presented as a fun story about people flying through the galaxy on a starship, it could focus on the humanity of those characters. The first interracial kiss on television happened on Star Trek. They were able to do things that a typical realism production might not have been able to do. We're going to do the same thing with Midnight High. We have fantastic designers working with us in lighting, costumes, and scenic design to create an immersive world. We want to give people opportunities to explore interpersonal connections with the characters and with each other at a time when many people are feeling lonely and separated by screens.

Brett Cullum: Do you have a lot of the original cast coming back?

Andrew Roblyer: One hundred percent of the original cast is coming back! They may be in slightly different roles because we've expanded the characters and added approximately three new characters. We're also in the process of casting additional actors. Because we're going to be running for months, we need flexibility in terms of scheduling, illness, and other things. Initially, we're going to have two actors assigned to every role, alternating back and forth. Once we get running, I imagine we'll expand that to approximately three people per role. We're excited because it's a paying gig for Houston actors and consistent work for six months, which is a very rare thing for actors in general, and especially for actors here in Houston. Beau, Christina, our third co-producer, and I have been passionate from day one about making sure we can compensate the artists involved fairly, not just for production but also for rehearsals.

Brett Cullum: How did the two of you come together?

Andrew Roblyer: Beau posted in a Houston Facebook group in 2019, asking for a director with experience in immersive theater. I had just closed an immersive show in College Station. I had done a devised immersive piece in downtown Bryan, Texas. A mutual friend, who is now also our Costume Designer, tagged me in the comments. Beau reached out, and we connected through Messenger. We clicked really easily. One of the things I appreciate about working with Beau and Christina is that, from the very beginning, Beau has been clear about wanting to represent the city we live in through casting. He wrote roles specifically for actors of color and for trans and nonbinary actors. That resonated with me very early on. We share many of the same values in terms of how we want to create art, not just what art we want to create.

Beau York: It's been an absolute joy working with Andrew. Christina and I have said multiple times that if not for Andrew, this wouldn't be happening. Aside from Andrew's skill, they embody such kindness. You see it in the cast, the crew, and anyone who has ever worked with them. There's something special about Andrew. We're thrilled to continue working together, and the stronger our relationship gets, the more we discover how much we have in common.

Brett Cullum: One of the things that has always stuck with me is something Andrew has said about putting people over projects. I think that's always been at the core of their work. When I saw the pilot, I was impressed by the cast. It was colorblind and genderblind in a way that worked beautifully within a Western setting. What was especially impressive was how close the actors had to work with the audience. They're standing right across from you and talking directly to you. There's no safety net of lights or the distance of a traditional stage.

Andrew Roblyer: I want to offer a slightly different perspective on the terms colorblind or gender-blind. I try not to think about things that way anymore because we actually weren't blind about it. We were very intentional. The phrase I like to use is color-conscious or gender-conscious. As we navigate the theater industry, and the arts industry more broadly, we have to be intentional about repairing the harm that has happened in the past to people of color, gender-nonconforming individuals, and women. I'm glad that came across and was meaningful to you. I can pretty much guarantee that by the time we open, we'll have a cast of 24 people who can deliver that intimate, authentic, realistic performance that takes you into the world of the story.

Brett Cullum: I'm excited to see the production expand from 800 square feet to 8,000. When do tickets become available?

Andrew Roblyer: On November 12, we have an event at Frost Town Brewing where people can be the first to get tickets if they're there in person. General public sales begin November 13. The first batch of tickets will be for February only. We're taking a page from Masquerade in New York City and Sleep No More, opening tickets in blocks to encourage people to get tickets early in the run. As those dates begin to fill up, we'll open tickets for later dates.

Brett Cullum: Friday the 13th! How could you not?

I'm excited, and I'll definitely be there. I'll mark my calendar for Friday the 13th to get my initial tickets. Thank you both so much. It's always a joy to talk to you. I think you're doing something unique and something to be very proud of with Immersive Houston. It's a new company, and it's definitely going to be a wild ride.

Beau York: Thank you so much. The website is MidnightHTX.com, and you can click on tickets for more details.

Midnight High is scheduled to open February 11 at POST Houston, with an initial six-month run planned. General ticket sales begin November 13 at MidnightHTX.com.

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