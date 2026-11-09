Interview: Alex Llorca of BUNEA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB at BROADWAY AT THE HOBBY CENTER

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The music of Cuba takes center stage in Buena Vista Social Club, the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the Grammy Award-winning album that introduced audiences worldwide to the sounds of legendary Cuban musicians. The national tour arrives at Houston's Hobby Center November 11–17, bringing with it a story of music, memory, family, and community. Among the performers bringing this story to life is Alex Llorca, a Barcelona-born dancer and performer whose journey to the production has taken him from Spain to New York, Scotland, cruise ships, and regional theater across the United States. For Llorca, joining Buena Vista Social Club is more than another professional opportunity. The original music was part of his upbringing, and his grandfather was born in Cuba. After seeing the Broadway production, he immediately knew he wanted to be part of it. Brett Cullum spoke with Llorca about his international journey, the importance of Cuban music, his experiences as a performer and choreographer, and his personal journey of self-discovery.

Brett Cullum: I'm excited about this one, but first off, tell me a little bit about this show. For people who haven't seen Buena Vista Social Club and are just coming in kind of blind, how would you describe the show and what you're doing in it?

Alex Llorca: First of all, I'm part of the ensemble company of Buena Vista Social Club, the national tour. Buena Vista Social Club is a journey through music and memory into the heart of Havana. It's a story about community, love, and family. We sing the most iconic songs from the Grammy Award-winning album Buena Vista Social Club, which was released in the '90s. It goes back and forth from the golden age of Cuba in the '50s to the '90s, when they recorded the album. There's so much feeling, so much dancing, and so much love that we put into it. The show is in English. All the scenes and the script are in English, but all the songs are in Spanish. It's the first show on Broadway told in both languages, but you don't have to be proficient in both of them to understand the story. That's the beautiful part of it.

Brett Cullum: Well, that's great, because Houston is going to have a lot of people who are bilingual. I am not one of them with Spanish.

Alex Llorca: I have so many friends who don't speak Spanish, and they tell me they understand it. Especially the movement and the choreography are marvelous. It tells so much about the story. Even if you don't understand the lyrics, you can feel it and understand what we're talking about.

Brett Cullum: Did you know the original recordings of Buena Vista Social Club before you joined the show?

Alex Llorca: Yes, absolutely. I'm from Spain, from Barcelona, and I grew up listening to most of those songs. My abuelo, my grandfather, was actually born in Cuba, so he would always talk about it and play the music. We also hear a lot of Latin music in Spain. I had some connections to the music even before coming to the States. But when I first saw the Broadway show, it opened something inside me, in my mind, my soul, my heart, and my brain. There was an immediate connection that I felt. I thought, "I want to do this. I need to do this. I am going to do this show." Here I am, a year after I saw it, originating this role on tour. It's a blessing. I'm so grateful, and it's a dream come true. I know that sounds natural, but it became my dream show as soon as I saw it.

Brett Cullum: You've had a pretty varied career so far. Didn't you work for a cruise line for a while as a choreographer? Tell me a little bit about how you got into the arts.

Alex Llorca: I've trained in Barcelona all my life. Before COVID, I got a scholarship to train at Broadway Dance Center in New York for seven months. Right after that, I was so inspired. I thought, "Oh my God, this is changing my life." I didn't know whether I should stay in New York or go back to Barcelona. I didn't know what I was going to do. I auditioned for a couple of cruise ships because, back then, I had a student visa, so I couldn't really audition for all the other jobs in America. Cruise ships are a different story. They provide a different visa that's easier to get. It was the only chance I had. Working on cruise ships is known as a jump or a bridge between a student visa and an artist visa in the States. They help you save money, get more credits, and give you time to apply for your visa. My first-ever audition in New York was for the musical Footloose for Norwegian Cruise Line, and I booked it! I was in the clouds. I thought, "Oh my God, this is crazy!"

Then the pandemic hit, everything shut down, and I had to go back to Spain. I moved to Scotland for a year and a half. Eventually, I heard back from the cruise ship, went back, and did Footloose. They offered me another contract, and I decided that was the one where I would focus on my work visa application because I really wanted to experience working in the United States. I saved money because you need that for the visa, and about three years ago, I finally got my visa to work here. After that, I did a lot of regional theater. Then Norwegian Cruise Line contacted me to be what they call a content creator, helping build new shows. They subsequently brought me on as an associate choreographer for other shows.

Last year was interesting because I was working with cruise ships again, but from the other side of the table. I loved it. It inspired me to be more creative because, in the future, I would like to work creating and choreographing. But I know my place is still in the States, so that was a way to explore both aspects. At the same time, I was auditioning for Buena Vista Social Club. I first auditioned around last August or September. It's been a journey. I just like to be everywhere, connect with people, keep learning, and keep growing.

Brett Cullum: Well, if you like to be everywhere, a tour is the place to be!

Alex Llorca: One hundred percent! Being on tour has been on my bucket list forever. I love traveling, but traveling while working and doing what I love is such a blessing. And to do it with my dream show? What? The group of people is also amazing. It's not normal to have a group of people who are so comfortable together and so nice. They did a great job with the casting, not only with the talent, because everybody is incredible. Everybody is a maestro of their craft. But it's not just the talent. It's the human part of it. Everybody is so nice. We're like a family, for real. We hang out and take care of each other because we're together 24/7. We all respect and love the show so much. From day one of rehearsals, thanks to our director, Saheem Ali, we had a wonderful experience. We circled up, introduced ourselves, and talked about our connections and feelings toward the show. That created a huge bond from day one. You can tell that people have so much history with the show, and that connects us to each other. We take care of each other really well. We also get to travel and meet people from all the states. It's beautiful.

Brett Cullum: What do you hope audiences learn about Cuban culture and history through this production? It sounds like you all have this passion for what you're doing, and it's part of your culture, too. What are you hoping we get out of it?

Alex Llorca: I hope they feel that connection and the chemistry that we have. There's something in Cuban music that awakens something in your body. Obviously, it makes you want to dance, but it's also mesmerizing. It moves something inside you. We hope people leave the theater happier, more awakened, and more present. I'm sure they'll find moments they can relate to, and that will make them feel better and more connected to their lives, their love, and their loved ones.

Brett Cullum: Have you ever been to Houston?

Alex Llorca: Yes! You know what? This is so funny because Houston was the first-ever city I visited in the States. That was for my 18th birthday. My parents gave me a trip to come see Beyoncé. It was around 2017 or 2018, for the Formation Tour. Before she released the European tour, she wasn't going to Europe. I love Beyoncé. She's my queen. My mom said, "He needs to see this tour." So I went with my mom and my sister to Houston for a weekend. We saw the show, and as soon as we got to the hotel afterward, that's when she released the European tour and announced she was going to Europe. My mom was pissed! She was so pissed! But it was beautiful. I loved it. We went to NASA, and we went to this amusement park next to the water. There's a pier with roller coasters.

Brett Cullum: Oh, the Kemah Boardwalk area, or the pier at Galveston?

Alex Llorca: Yes, Galveston! It was winter, so it was closed, but we walked around. It was so cool. I'm really excited to go back now that I'm working and know more about the United States. I'm excited to return with this show.

Brett Cullum: Houston is Beyoncé's hometown, so if you see Beyoncé anywhere, Houston is the most amazing place to see her. She may come to Buena Vista Social Club. Maybe she'll come and see you this time!

Alex Llorca: I love it! It's funny because that's why my mom picked that trip. Go to her hometown!

Brett Cullum: How do we find your Instagram?

Alex Llorca: It's Alex Llorca.

Brett Cullum: I'm glad you're with this family, the Buena Vista Social Club family, and this tour. You're coming to Houston November 11 through the 17th at the Hobby Center. It's a big theater, and Houston has amazing Tex-Mex food, so you might be able to find some of that along the way. I can't wait to see it!

Alex Llorca: Let me know what day you're coming. I would love to meet you in person.

Brett Cullum: Absolutely. I'm probably coming on press night, which is likely the first night. Thank you so much, Alex Llorca. We'll look for you on Instagram, and of course, we'll look for you playing your character. Does your role have a name?

Alex Llorca: My character's name is Eliseo. He's one of the characters from the '50s. Here's a fun fact: All the dancers' names were given to us after people involved in creating that album. They're composers who helped write those songs, or lyricists or arrangers. The names are Eliseo, Maria, Isolina, Teresa, Arsenio, and Faustino. Those are real names of people who were somehow involved in the creation of the songs on the album. It's really pretty.

Brett Cullum: I can't wait. Thank you so much. We'll see you on the 11th!

Alex Llorca: Thanks so much, Brett. Have a beautiful day!

Production information: Buena Vista Social Club plays Houston's Hobby Center November 11–17. Alex Llorca can be found on Instagram at @alex.llorca. Photo provided by Krystal Pagan.





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