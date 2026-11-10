Interview: Afsaneh Aayani of KORSI - A PERSIAN FAIRYTALE at REC ROOM ARTS

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Houston theater audiences have become familiar with the imaginative and distinctive work of Afsaneh Aayani. One of the city's most prolific scenic designers, Aayani has also established herself as a gifted puppeteer, creator, writer, and performance artist. Her designs have appeared across Houston's theatrical landscape, and her original work has consistently demonstrated an artistic imagination that is difficult to categorize. Now Aayani is returning to Rec Room Arts with Korsi, a Persian fairy tale brought to life through shadow puppetry. Running November 11–21, the production draws inspiration from the folklore and storytelling traditions of her native culture. The show combines four different fairy tales into an original story set around a traditional Persian gathering place known as a korsi.

For Aayani, the production is also an opportunity to preserve stories that have been passed down through generations. Growing up in Tehran, she experienced the tradition of gathering around a heated table during cold winter nights while elders shared stories, surrounded by family, food, and warmth. Brett Cullum recently spoke with Aayani about Korsi, her journey to Houston, the evolution of her artistic career, and why she continues to approach every theatrical design as a completely new creative adventure.

Brett Cullum: We are here to talk about Korsi. Tell me about that. What is it about?

Afsaneh Aayani: I can't give too much away about Korsi, actually. I want to leave that element of surprise. But, in the big picture, it is a Persian fairy tale. We have a lot of fairy tales and folktales in my culture. I grew up hearing them from my mother and my aunts and uncles. It's a very big thing in my culture, where elders tell you fairy tales at night, kind of like bedtime stories. I was always mesmerized by them. When I was going to college for my undergraduate degree back in my country, we had a class that lasted two semesters about the folklore of my culture. It was hands down one of my absolute favorite classes. I learned so much about our history and our stories.

It became one of the goals in my life to keep these stories and fairy tales alive. Especially in the world that we live in today, I feel like we are distancing ourselves from these folktales and fairy tales. For me, it is really important to tell them and keep them alive. Korsi is one of those fairy tales that, honestly, we don't even know how far back it goes. One thing that is really fascinating is that my playwright, Bradley, and I looked at a lot of fairy tales when we were in the process of making this. One thing he did beautifully was mash a couple of fairy tales together.

This is not just one fairy tale, but four. We kept those stories as storylines and borrowed characters from other fairy tales to create our own. The story happens around a korsi. A korsi is a kind of gathering place that we used to have in the old days. My generation is the last generation that got to experience it. It was a short table with a Persian grill underneath it. We would put charcoal in the grill and then place a very large blanket over the table. People would gather around it on the cold winter nights because winter is really cold in Tehran, and it would be snowing outside. We would sit around the table with the blanket over us and our little feet underneath it. Our mothers or other elders would tell stories. Sometimes we would fall asleep around the korsi. There would be snacks on the table, nuts, pomegranates, sour candies, and all these wonderful things. It was just this beautiful place where everybody would gather together at the end of the night. That's what korsi means, and that's where the story takes place.

Brett Cullum: This isn't the first fairy tale you've done, is it? Haven't you done a couple of these?

Afsaneh Aayani: In 2022, I actually did another fairy tale at Rec Room Arts. They hosted me there, and their setup is perfect for puppet shows. It's really cozy and intimate, and it's a black box. They're also my dear friends, so it works really well. Moonlit Princess was another old fairy tale that we did. It was a puppet show, but in a different style. That one was tabletop puppetry, while this one is a shadow puppet show. They're two different styles, but both are Persian fairy tales. This will be the second Persian fairy tale that I'm doing.

Brett Cullum: Fairy tales reach across cultural boundaries. We certainly have all these German fairy tales that we've resurrected, and I'm always fascinated to see them come to life. Your design work naturally gravitates toward this kind of subject because you are so whimsical and sometimes abstract.

Afsaneh Aayani: I am, yes!

Brett Cullum: Tell me about how you ended up coming to Houston. How long have you been here?

Afsaneh Aayani: I've been here about 13 years now, and I came here randomly. I lived in Portland for a year. My first year in the United States, I lived in Portland with my uncle and his family. It just didn't work for me. It was too dark and too gloomy, and the theater scene was smaller. I'm a big-city girl, and I just couldn't live there. I took a leap of faith and looked up places that were warm, had a better theater scene, and had a cheaper cost of living. The flight was also cheaper, so I bought a one-way Southwest ticket. I remember it was $90. I packed my two suitcases and moved to Houston. I wasn't planning to stay longer, if I'm being honest. I thought Houston would be a stopping place for a little while, and then I would eventually move to New York.

That thought lasted all the way until about 2020, when I graduated with my MFA. Then I realized I really love Houston, and I don't want to leave! I love the community, the city, and the people. I love everything about Houston. It is home. The longer I stayed, the more I realized, why would I leave somewhere I'm so happy? I have friends who became my family, and I decided to stay. I travel a lot for shows, and I'm all over the country designing, but I'm always so happy when I'm coming back home.

Brett Cullum: You're everywhere here, though. I see your work in almost every theater I go to. It's amazing. How did you start this career in the arts? How did you know you were a designer? Where did that come from?

Afsaneh Aayani: For my undergraduate degree, I initially wanted to become an actor. I really loved theater and wanted to perform. Then, in 2006, I think it was, Peter Schumann used to come to my country and put on shows. You know Peter Schumann from Bread and Puppet Theater? I was just in the right place at the right time, and I got to see his puppet show. I was about to go to college, and seeing that show was so magical. I thought, oh my gosh, this is acting, design, and directing. It's more than what I was looking for.

I always had an eye for design and was interested in it. When I studied puppetry, because I have a bachelor's degree in puppetry, I was mesmerized by the design aspect. I kept finding myself drawn to scenic design and costume design. I was enjoying it so much. Then I decided I would get my master's degree specifically in design so I could expand my knowledge, do it professionally, and learn more.

It was a journey from loving theater to finding my love of puppetry, and then finding my love of the design aspect of it. While I was in graduate school, I also realized that I really liked producing and loved performance art. It's been a step-by-step process of discovering different things and different levels of what I enjoy doing.

Brett Cullum: One of the things that's amazing about your artistic output is that whenever I see a puppet you've designed in a production, I usually know it's yours. I can tell by the way it looks and its aesthetic. But your sets are wildly different. They really are signature pieces for each show. It's neat how your aesthetic works. I think there are maybe three set designers I could name in Houston, and you're definitely at the top of the list of designers whose work I look forward to seeing. Do you have a design style you like more than another? Between puppets, sets, production, and everything else, do you have a favorite?

Afsaneh Aayani: They are all my children! You're right that every show I design is different because I try to see what the show needs. There's nothing wrong with having a style, so that people see your design or set and think, "Oh, so-and-so designed that." But I think it's important to listen to the needs of the play and realize what it needs.

As for recent productions I've designed in Houston, I would say Come From Away was a favorite. I had a blast with that one, both design-wise and because the process was so wonderful. Everything about the show was wonderful, from the actors to the production team to the director, who I absolutely adore. I was happy with the design and the set. I always ask myself, would I do something different if I were doing this show again? What would I do the next time? What would I have done differently? What did I learn? Frankly, this is the first time I've looked at a set and thought, no, I would do this. This is what I would do for Come From Away, and I'm happy with it. Not that I'm unhappy with other things I've done, but this production tapped into a part of my brain and my heart during the design process that made me really happy and satisfied. Is it perfect? No. No design is ever perfect. We're never perfect. But I was happy with it at the end of the day, so I would definitely say Come From Away.

Brett Cullum: It was brilliant work. I was also a big fan of Cold War Choir Practice. When I saw that set, I was amazed because it was so different from what I expected. And then I saw your work on Classical Theatre Company's Dracula. It was interesting because it was very utilitarian and stripped down, almost reserved. It was very literary, and it did some amazing things that blew me away. I'm always surprised, and that's why I'm excited about Korsi. It's a fairy tale and a puppet show, but it sounds like an entire experience.

Afsaneh Aayani: Absolutely. It is an experience, and it is interactive a little bit. Some audience members will have a level of interaction with the team and us, so I'm excited about that. The show is for ages seven and up. If you have a five-year-old theater kid, I would say bring them, but it definitely isn't good for the little, little ones. I say it's for seven-year-olds to 100-year-olds!

Brett Cullum: I'm definitely there. All the tickets are pay-what-you-can, which is amazing. I got my tickets through the Rec Room Arts website. You almost have to navigate around their season and go to the events section to find Korsi.

Afsaneh Aayani: There's also a menu. If you use the drop-down menu, you can see Korsi there.

Brett Cullum: It's running November 11 through November 21. It sounds like a wonderful holiday show, and I can't wait. I also want to mention the show you did for Catastrophic Theatre when I first became fascinated with your work. From then on, I was fascinated. I thought, we have to see everything Afsaneh Aayani does!

Afsaneh Aayani: I really appreciate it. Thank you so much. I also appreciate all the theaters in town for adopting me and welcoming me. I truly care about and respect every single one of them. I feel lucky to be able to create in Houston and to be part of this community. It's just wonderful.

Brett Cullum: I can't think of one theater where I haven't seen your work, which is wild. It's funny because you talked about wanting to be an actor. I don't think you would have been at all these theaters as an actor!

Afsaneh Aayani: And I'm a bad actor, you should know!

Brett Cullum: No!

Afsaneh Aayani: I'm so bad at it. I should have never even thought about it!

Brett Cullum: Well, I'm glad you found your voice in your own way. Thank you so much for talking with me. I can't wait to see Korsi!

Afsaneh Aayani: Thank you so much!

Korsi runs November 11–21 at Rec Room Arts in Houston. The production is a shadow puppet interpretation of Persian folklore, combining four fairy tales into an original story. Recommended for ages seven and up, the show offers interactive elements and a pay-what-you-can ticketing structure. Tickets and additional information are available at Rec Room Arts.

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