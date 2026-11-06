Idris Goodwin, Terry Guest, and More Join The Culture House's Founding Playwrights Ensemble

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The Culture House, a BIPOC-centered cultural institution rising in Houston, has announced the founding members of The Culture House Playwrights Ensemble: Idris Goodwin, Cat Brooks, Maya Malan-Gonzalez, Terry Guest, Jhazmin Carter, Katrina D. RiChard, Pamela Davis-Noland, and Culture House Co-Founder and Executive Artistic Director Reginald Edmund.

The announcement comes as The Culture House opens its Phase I capital raise — $350,000 in revenue-based financing — and invites investors and donors to help build an institution designed from the ground up to transfer real artistic power to playwrights of color. Season Zero programming is already underway at partner venues across Houston, including a new play at MATCH this December. The Culture House is working toward a permanent home in Houston's historic Second Ward: a three-room cultural engine under one roof — a diaspora bookstore, a wine and beer bar celebrating Black-owned producers, and an adjustable black-box theatre, roughly 4,000 square feet in total — designed to break even on earned revenue and targeted to open Juneteenth 2027.

The Playwrights Ensemble is the heart of that design. Rather than commissioning single plays, The Culture House binds itself to a small circle of writers over time. Each Ensemble playwright serves a four-year term, writing intimate, character-driven plays built for a cast of three to five. In exchange, The Culture House guarantees each writer a full pathway for the play of their choosing — workshop, developmental production, and full production in its black box — on a timeline built around the work, with the playwright holding genuine decision-making power over the life of their play.

A STATEMENT FROM REGINALD EDMUND, CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

'This is not another theatre asking playwrights of color to be grateful for a slot in somebody else's season. This is a transfer of power.

For generations, the American theatre has extracted brilliance from Black, Latinx, and Indigenous writers while keeping every lever of decision-making — the money, the calendar, the final word — in other hands. We are done asking permission. At The Culture House, playwrights of color are not content. They are founders. They choose the play. They shape the process. They hold real agency and real decision-making power over their own work, backed by a guaranteed path from first draft to opening night.

And we are building it in Houston — a city whose Black and Latinx communities have always made culture the rest of the country later claims. What we prove here will not stay here. A theatre owned in spirit by its writers, breaking even on the strength of its own community, becomes a blueprint for every city in America.

That is why this is an investment, not a donation to pity. Put capital behind playwrights of color with power, and you do not just fund plays — you change who American theatre belongs to. Join us, and be part of the revolution while it is still being built.'

THE FOUNDING ENSEMBLE

Idris Goodwin is a multi-award-winning storyteller across mediums. His groundbreaking works for the stage include How We Got On, Hype Man: A Break Beat Play, and Bars and Measures, commissioned and produced by Actors Theatre of Louisville, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Arena Stage, and The Playwrights' Center. A 2021 United States Artist Fellow, he has appeared on or created content for HBO Def Poetry, Sesame Street, NPR, BBC Radio, Nickelodeon, and the Discovery Channel, and served three seasons as Artistic Director of Seattle Children's Theatre. The New York Times has hailed his work as 'incisive and moving.'

Cat Brooks is an actress, director, playwright, dramaturg, screenwriter, and community organizer. She hosts KPFA's Law & Disorder and is a resident artist with Lower Bottom Playaz in Oakland, trained at the Royal National Theatre Studio in London. Her one-woman show 'Tasha, about the in-custody murder of Natasha McKenna, won Best of the SF Fringe in 2017 and earned her a Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle nomination for Best Featured Actress; her film Bottled Spirits, about the violent consequences of gentrification in Black communities, has won multiple awards including Best Narrative Short. She recently completed a two-year residency with the Playwrights Foundation, where she completed her second full-length play, Driving The Girls, and was a member of Berkeley Rep's 2026 Ground Floor cohort. Brooks is co-founder and executive director of the Anti Police-Terror Project.

Maya Malan-Gonzalez (she/ella) is a storyteller, performer, and teatrista whose work uplifts Latine culture and centers women's voices through humor, music, and a little magic. Her produced plays include Blast Off, Huelga, Worry Dolls, and A Xmas Cuento Remix (a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere); as a librettist, her work includes the corrido-style opera The Crown Maker. She has been commissioned by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Portland Opera; Cleveland Public Theatre; and Milagro Theatre, where she serves as Interim Artistic Director. She is an ensemble member with Studio Luna in Los Angeles and holds a B.F.A. in Acting from The Theatre School at DePaul University.

Terry Guest is an award-winning playwright, actor, director, and teaching artist. His writing includes OAK, At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, Gator, The Magnolia Ballet, A Ghost in Satin (Williamstown Theater Festival), Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes, Nightbirds (Goodman New Stages Residency), and Milo Imagines the World. He is a four-time Jeff Award winner, a Joyce Award recipient, a National New Play Network Best New American Play award winner, a two-time Goodman New Stages resident, and a Hermitage Fellow.

Jhazmin Carter is an actress, model, and writer whose work spans stage, screen, and original storytelling. She starred as Ronnie, the lead, in The Honeycomb Trilogy, has created multiple short films, and recently completed her first full-length play, INHERITED — an intergenerational work rooted in Black Southern Gothic and Black Southern folklore.

Katrina D. RiChard is a multi-hyphenate theater artist hailing from the South Side of Chicago, whose mission is to tell stories that have never been told before, and to tell classic stories with a fresh perspective. A 2022 graduate of the MFA in Dramatic Writing program at the University of Southern California, her selected works include Strollin in the Dark (USC/Pasadena Playhouse), Rules of Submission (Billie Holiday Theater), Call for the Wailing Women (Black Lives Black Words), and Long Time Coming (Collaboraction Theater).

Pamela Davis-Noland is a New Orleans-rooted playwright and director with more than two decades of experience in theater and the arts. She is the founder of Keen-Amity Publishing & Entertainment, coordinated the New Orleans Fringe Festival from 2010 to 2015, and has been commissioned as a playwright by Southern Rep Theatre and Elm Theatre. Her commissioned musical Chemin du Bayou (2018) is slated for production in 2027, and she serves as resident playwright at the New Marigny Theatre for the 2026–2027 season. Her writing centers on Black women, Southern history, and the cultural life of New Orleans; she is also an award-winning filmmaker for the short film Room for Dessert.

Reginald Edmund is a playwright, producer, and the Co-Founder and Executive Artistic Director of The Culture House. He holds an MFA in Playwriting from Ohio University and a BFA from Texas Southern University, is a former Literary Manager at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and a Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellow, and serves as Resident Dramaturg at the Robey Theatre Company in Los Angeles. In 2014 he co-founded Black Lives, Black Words International Project, which has worked with more than 300 Black playwrights from across the globe. His plays, including Southbridge, are published by Broadway Play Publishing; his newest play, What Had Happened Was…, is currently in its world premiere run at the Robey Theatre Company in Los Angeles through November 15, 2026, where it has been recommended by Stage Raw and praised across five reviews.

AN INVITATION TO INVESTORS AND DONORS

The Culture House is raising $350,000 in Phase I capital through revenue-based financing to secure, build out, and open its permanent Houston home. The model is built for sustainability, not survival: a diaspora bookstore, a wine and beer bar celebrating Black-owned producers, and a black-box theatre whose audiences feed one another, in a single ~4,000-square-foot footprint designed to break even on earned revenue. Investors and donors are invited to underwrite the rarest asset in American theatre — playwrights of color with the time, the backing, and the decision-making power to build the canon of the next fifty years.

The Culture House's founding board and Playwrights Ensemble hold their first joint convening on November 9, 2026.

ABOUT THE CULTURE HOUSE

The Culture House (New Diaspora Culture House LLC) is a BIPOC-centered cultural institution in Houston, centered on Black and Latinx new writing. It is working toward a permanent home in Houston's historic Second Ward — a diaspora bookstore, a wine and beer bar celebrating Black-owned producers, and an adjustable black-box theatre under one roof — targeted to open Juneteenth 2027. Season Zero programming is currently running at partner venues across Houston.

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