Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Houston Early Music Announces Annual Fundraiser

The program will feature brunch, mimosas, a silent auction and a performance of Celtic and early music by Wyndwyre.

May. 2, 2022  

Houston Early Music Announces Annual Fundraiser

Houston Early Music will present its 2022 fundraiser, Come A'Maying: A Celebration of Spring and Renewal, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Czech Center Museum, 4920 San Jacinto St. in Houston, 77004.

The program will feature brunch, mimosas, a silent auction and a performance of Celtic and early music by Wyndwyre.

Houston Early Music, which presents historically informed performances of music from the Medieval through Early Classical periods, also will announce its 2022-23 season during Come A'Maying.

Tickets are $200 per guest, and sponsored tables are available.

Purchase tickets-or make a donation-at houstonarlymusic.org or by calling 832-910-7061.



Related Articles View More Houston Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ballet Idaho Set to Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST WITH PETER AND THE WOLF
  • Ballet Sun Valley Presents The Debut Of Boston Ballet In The Sun Valley Pavilion
  • Photos: First Look at Courtney Reed, Conor Ryan, Austin Durant & More In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Tour
  • SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Month