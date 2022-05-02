Houston Early Music Announces Annual Fundraiser

Houston Early Music will present its 2022 fundraiser, Come A'Maying: A Celebration of Spring and Renewal, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Czech Center Museum, 4920 San Jacinto St. in Houston, 77004.

The program will feature brunch, mimosas, a silent auction and a performance of Celtic and early music by Wyndwyre.

Houston Early Music, which presents historically informed performances of music from the Medieval through Early Classical periods, also will announce its 2022-23 season during Come A'Maying.

Tickets are $200 per guest, and sponsored tables are available.

Purchase tickets-or make a donation-at houstonarlymusic.org or by calling 832-910-7061.