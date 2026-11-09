My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Houston Chamber Choir to Present THE HOLLY AND THE IVY Holiday Concerts
Gamelan of the New Moon and Segundo Barrio Children's Chorus will perform with the 24-member ensemble during Advent concerts.
The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir will present The Holly and the Ivy, a celebration of the Christmas season through music both familiar and unexpected.
During this season of Advent, the Choir will perform at three of the Houston area’s most beautiful and historic churches, two in Houston and one in Galveston. All three are new performance venues for the ensemble, including Trinity Episcopal Church (Galveston), Trinity Episcopal Church (Houston) and The Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham.
Conducting the performances will be Dr. Betsy Cook Weber, Houston Chamber Choir Artistic Director, along with guest conductors Jorge Garza and Paul Mortilla and Choral Conducting Fellow Jay Besch.
Special guests include Gamelan of the New Moon and Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus, who will perform with the Houston Chamber Choir singers.
Gamelan of the New Moon, directed by Mortilla, is a percussion ensemble that showcases the distinctive blend of traditional and contemporary Central and West Javanese music.
Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus, directed by Garza, is Houston’s first bilingual children’s choir. Its mission is to enrich the lives of children and families in Houston’s historic Second Ward and Greater East End through bilingual music education and performances.
Friday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Church
2216 Avenue H, Galveston, Texas 77550
Featuring Gamelan of the New Moon, directed by Paul Mortilla.
Founded in 1841 and completed in its current Gothic Revival style in 1857, Trinity Episcopal Church survived Civil War skirmishes, the 1900 Storm and the raising of the island's grade. The historic church remains a cornerstone of Galveston.
Saturday, December 5, at 2:30 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Church
1015 Holman St., Houston, Texas 77004
Featuring Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus, directed by Jorge Garza, and Gamelan of the New Moon, directed by Paul Mortilla.
Founded in 1893 as a mission of Christ Church in the Fairground Addition (now Midtown), Trinity Episcopal Church grew over the next century into one of the largest parishes in the Episcopal Church. Five of its rectors eventually became bishops.
Sunday, December 6, at 3:30 p.m.
The Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham
7809 Shady Villa Lane, Houston, Texas 77055
Established in 1984, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham serves as the cathedral for the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter. It is known for its beautiful Neo-Gothic architecture.
Tickets range from $10 for students to $50 for general admission. Discounts are available for senior citizens, military personnel and educators. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.houstonchamberchoir.org/2026-2027/the-holly-and-the-ivy or click HERE for tickets.
Photo Credit: Jeff Grass Photography
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