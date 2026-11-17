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The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir has named Barnaby (Barney) Smith as its Principal Guest Conductor for the 2027–28 season.

Smith is a Grammy-nominated conductor, countertenor, Artistic Director and producer of the internationally renowned ensemble VOCES8, the VOCES8 Foundation in the UK and USA, and the LIVE From London digital festivals. He is in demand worldwide as a performer, conductor, presenter, arranger, producer, filmmaker and educator.

With VOCES8 and the Foundation, Smith has created one of the most influential choral platforms of the 21st century, combining global touring, recording, education, and innovation. The Foundation's education programs now reach tens of thousands of participants annually, whilst the LIVE From London digital festivals, which Barnaby curates and presents, have reached audiences in more than 180 countries.

Beginning in September 2027, Smith will lead Houston Chamber Choir in the first of three opportunities for audiences to experience his artistry, advancing the organization's commitment to exceptional performances, creative collaboration and a deeper appreciation for choral music. The other two concerts will be announced at a later date.

Smith's appointment builds on an evolving artistic relationship with the Houston Chamber Choir, its musicians and its audiences and reflects the Houston Chamber Choir's continued investment in artistic excellence and its commitment to creating meaningful connections among performers, repertoire, and audiences.

Smith notes: “The Houston Chamber Choir's outstanding reputation, quite rightly, precedes the group - I feel hugely honoured to be announced as its next Principal Guest Conductor. We share a belief in the power of singing to bring people together, a commitment to artistic excellence, and a passion for inspiring audiences through music. Taking on this role following Betsy, who I admire as a remarkable musician and an extraordinarily kind and generous colleague, feels particularly poignant.”

“I'm enormously grateful for Betsy's friendship and look forward to kindling the flame of her exceptional contribution and passion for the Choir,” Smith continues. “This collaboration feels like a wonderful meeting of minds, both musically and personally, and I cannot wait to share what we'll create together.”

Dr. Betsy Cook Weber, Artistic Director of the Houston Chamber Choir, says, "We have had two brief musical encounters with Barney, first in 2025, and again in 2026. In both instances, he added both polish and sizzle to our music; the results were simply remarkable. When our team heard that Barney had accepted our invitation to serve as Principal Guest Conductor, there was a happy dance in the office that continues to this day."

This appointment builds on the vision Weber has cultivated and the meaningful collaborations she has forged. Weber will conclude her impactful tenure with Houston Chamber Choir at the end of the 2026-27 season. She shared her decision with the Chamber Choir well in advance, and the organization is grateful for her proactive leadership that has helped ensure a smooth transition.

Before officially assuming his new role, Smith will return to Houston to conduct Towards Paradise on February 20, 2027, an ambitious program that includes, among other pieces, the “Martin Mass for Double Choir” at South Main Baptist Church. The performance offers audiences an opportunity to experience Smith's musical leadership ahead of his inaugural season as Principal Guest Conductor.

His appointment brings a breadth of musical experience and an international perspective to the Houston Chamber Choir, creating new opportunities for artistic exploration and audience engagement.



Photo Credit: Andrew Wilkinson, Andy Staples, Jeff Grass Photography, Monika Jakubowska

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